Selena Gomez's New Our Place Collection Combines Culinary Fashion With Function: Here's What to Shop

Selena Gomez
Our Place
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 8:59 AM PDT, September 26, 2023

Whether you're hoping to secure early holiday gifts or elevate your own home, these kitchen staples are pretty and practical.

Between Selena Gomez's impressive culinary skills and unique eye for style, it's no surprise that her collabs with Our Place are some of the brand's most popular products. The actress, singer and Rare Beauty founder just launched a colorful new collection with the internet-famous cookware brand and it's destined to be another best-seller.

The Cookwear Collection combines practical kitchen must-haves with elegant touches that elevate any space. From 100% cotton napkins with built-in loops and dual-sided dish towels to chicer takes on the apron, this collection makes excellent housewarming and holiday gifts for home cooks as well as stylish essentials for your own home.

Shop Selena Gomez x Our Place

One of the most exciting pieces in the latest Selena Gomez x Our Place collection is new and improved aprons. The Hosting Apron features a high-necked silhouette and pleating to pair with your favorite party dress, while the Home Cook Apron is longer with thoughtful details like a built-in conversion chart.

"Every time I put on an apron I felt frumpy. We wanted to create an apron that made home cooks feel empowered and beautiful in the kitchen," said Shiza Shahid, Co-Founder of Our Place. "And that's true of every item in this collection. We're bringing style, innovation and freshness to the kitchen and home, one product at a time."

Below, shop each new piece from Selena Gomez's Our Place collab.

Home Cook Apron

Home Cook Apron
Our Place

Home Cook Apron

Whether you gift it or buy one for yourself, this durable cotton twill apron is a quality addition to any kitchen with brushed gold accents, plenty of pockets and a built-in measurement conversion chart.

Hot Mitts

Hot Mitts
Our Place

Hot Mitts

Available in lavender, blue salt and sage, these oven mitts feature a handy built-in magnet and hanging loops.

Hosting Apron

Hosting Apron
Our Place

Hosting Apron

A pleated back, high neckline and extra-long ties make this apron a cut above traditional silhouettes.

Double Dish Towels

Double Dish Towels
Our Place

Double Dish Towels

These clever dish towels have split waffle and flat weave on one side for absorbency and terry on the other for scrubbing.

Loop Napkins

Loop Napkins
Our Place

Loop Napkins

Made of 100% cotton, this set of four napkins with a built-in loop ring elevate any tablescape while being durable enough to take on any mess.

Kitchen Linens Set

Kitchen Linens Set
Our Place

Kitchen Linens Set

Save when you bundle the Home Cook Apron, Double Dish Towels, and Hot Mitt — available in blue salt, lavender and sage.

$125 $95

Shop Now

