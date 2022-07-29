Every season is handbag season, which is why we’re constantly looking for sales on quality bags. While we love having a closet full of shoulder bags, crossbody bags, and belt bags, we hate the clutter. That’s why we had to scout out the Senreve Handbag Revival Sale—dozens of multipurpose designer bags are on sale, including one of Sarah Michelle Gellar’s favorite bags.

SMG, who recently joined Paramount+'s Wolf Pack, is the perfect example of how to look effortlessly elegant. The second we saw her rocking the Senreve Mini Alunna Bag, we knew we had to have it. The bag's smaller size makes it the perfect compact companion for an errand run, and you can wear it multiple ways. Gone are the days of slinging a handbag around your shoulder because this bag can also turn into a backpack, crossbody bag, and more. With so many perks, it's no wonder why she's a major fan of this bag—but how couldn't she?

With a soft micro-suede interior and a genuine Italian leather exterior, Senreve crafts quality bags. If you're terrified of spilling a drink on your new designer bag, you don't have anything to worry about. All the bags have stain-resistant suede on the inside. We don't recommend you intentionally try to stain your bag, but accidents happen—especially during brunch. Now, we just have to start thinking about how to build the perfect outfit around our new favorite bag.

A celeb-approved bag deserves to be styled with a celeb-loved dress. It's been a few days, but we still can’t stop thinking about the Reformation dresses Jennifer Lopez sported on a Paris getaway. Are you thinking what we're thinking? If you're thinking about pairing the Mini Alunna Bag in peddled ice with J.Lo's Tagliatelle Linen Dress, then same. When styled with the mostly-white floral dress, the baby blue bag acts works as an accent piece. The yellow flower print on the dress complements the bag's hue. Thanks to the major Senreve sale, we might have to grab more than one bag. (Our eyes are also on the Mini Fiore Bucket Bag!)

At up to 65%, it feels like Senreve is giving away their best bags, but there is a good reason behind this sale. Senreve explains, "Unlike traditional luxury brands that infamously burn their products to 'protect' their brand, we protect our brand by refusing to do that to the environment." Thus, Senreve is offering major deals on dozens of lightly used bags during the brand's biannual Handbag Revival event. For a limited time, you can save on full-sized bags, midi bags, mini bags, wallets, and various sizes of belt bags. Every bag size comes in multiple colorways that range from tan to the lilac Coda Belt Bag.

The Senreve Handbag Revival Sale won't last forever, so keep scrolling to find the perfect bag for you. Below, we've also included Priyanka Chopra-Jones' Mini Maestra Bag and the midi versions of Brie Larson and Lady Gaga's Maestra Bag.

