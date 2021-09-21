Sephora is kicking off the holiday season early this year with the launch of the retailer's famed Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar!

One of the greatest joys of the holiday season is getting to gift thoughtful essentials to all of the special people in our lives. And thanks to Sephora, those thoughtful essentials can include 24 days worth of popular makeup and skincare favorites from the beloved beauty brand.

This year, Sephora loyalists and beauty aficionados alike can count down to the holidays in style with Sephora's Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar -- which includes 24 of the brand's best makeup, skincare and accessory gifts, including 13 full-size products & 11 minis ranging from skincare to makeup favorites to on-trend accessories.

The advent calendar will first be available for purchase on the Sephora app beginning on Sept. 20, and then on Sephora.com beginning Sept. 21.

Sephora is also set to launch a Holiday Vibes Countdown to New Years After Advent Calendar, which will feature must-have beauty essentials that will help users countdown to the New Year and ring in 2022 with only the best products from the brand.

Check out other Sephora essentials from celebs like Addison Rae and Jonathan Van Ness.

