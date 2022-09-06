If you've been anywhere on TikTok in the last year, odds are you've seen the thousands of Dyson Airwrap unboxings and tutorials. The curling iron-shaped blow dryer comes with a bunch of different attachments, most notably the self-curling barrels, to achieve a bouncy blowout à la Matilda Djerf. Dyson's Airwrap seems to be the golden ticket to perfect hair days, but there's one major caveat: it's over $500.

Not willing to shell out half a grand for influencer-approved hair? There's good news: Shark has created a hair dryer and styler that dries hair faster than the Dyson—based on 3rd party testing with human hair on Dyson Airwrap with Pre-Styling Dryer—and it's less than half the price. For $269.99, the Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System uses powerful technology to quickly dry and style your hair with minimal heat damage. The dryer and styling tool is available to order today, September 6, so you can try it out for yourself.

The included attachments—a styling concentrator, auto-wrap curlers, oval brush, and paddle brush or curl-defining diffuser—curl, smooth, and volumize for creating salon styles at home. Shark tested the styling system on a diverse group of stylists, consumers, and influencers for a product that works for every hair type.

The brand even created two different packages with attachments specifically designed for your hair type—the straight and wavy package comes with a paddle brush, while the curly and coily package comes with a curl-defining diffuser. You can also build your own Shark FlexStyle and select between three different attachments that will best suit your styling needs. Both the air drying and styling system for curly and coily hair and the build-your-own are available for pre-order now.

Aside from helping you save time, Shark's FlexStyle speedy drying and styling keeps your hair healthy by ensuring minimal exposure to heat. FlexStyle also has four heat and three airflow settings that you can manually adjust. At 1.5 pounds, the FlexStyle is easily portable for flawless hair anywhere you go.

