Shemar Moore's baby girl has reached a sweet milestone!

On Wednesday, the Criminal Minds actor posted adorable pictures from his daughter Frankie's first birthday celebration.

"Our lil Baby Girl is a whole ONE today… Daddy Loves his lil Frankie” 💖💖💖🎉🎉🎉🎉🥰..📸 @jesiree," Moore, who shares Frankie with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon, wrote next to the photo set.

The post led with a photo of little Frankie, who wears a pink tutu and matching pink sneakers, as she stands in front of a silver number one balloon. In the pics that follow, little Frankie is all smiles as she poses for her mother's camera.

Dizon took to her respective Instagram to share the same sweet pics of Frankie, alongside a message.

"This little light of ours…. Shine, baby, shine ✨💫," she wrote. "You are everything we never knew we needed…. And just the cutest 1 year old bug I ever did see. You truly complete us! HAPPY BIRTHDAY, SQUISH!!!! We ❤️ you beyond the moon and stars."

Dizon also took to her Instagram Story to share a series of tributes from her friends featuring little Frankie over the years.

Since announcing her arrival in 2022, Moore and Dizon have shared some of Frankie's cutest moments.

In November, Moore posted a picture of him and Frankie smiling as they enjoyed time at the park.

"Happy Lil Frankie 🥰😍 Yaaaaaaaaay 🎉🎉🎉," Moore, 53, wrote.

In 2022, Moore opened up about becoming a father, after believing that it was too late.

"I was worried for a while that maybe that ship had sailed kind of thing, and, you know, God had my back and things lined up," he said during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "My life is pretty grand but I know once God does call my name, once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole."

RELATED CONTENT: