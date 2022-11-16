It's no secret that Kate Somerville is one of the most high-performing skincare brands of the moment. What may come as a surprise however, is Kate Somerville's secret sale happening right now. Just in time to step up your skincare routine for the winter, Kate Somerville is offering up to 60% off select skincare essentials. Even better, if you use the code SECRET10, you will receive an additional 10% off these already reduced prices for even bigger savings.

Winter wreaks havoc on our skin — there is less humidity in the air which pulls the moisture out, leaving us in need of some skin saviors. And then when you ultimately have to turn on the heater to stay warm, the air becomes even drier making our skin parched, irritated, and flakey. But armed with this information, you can prepare a winter skincare routine with the proper moisturizing products along with firming and brightening treatments.

Not only does Kate Somerville have tons of ultra-hydrating products, you can also shop for anti-aging, blemish-reducing, or sensitive skincare essentials. Whether you're combatting dry skin, are looking to minimize the appearance of pores, or simply want to nourish your face with a more gentle, cleansing formula, the secret Kate Somerville sale has complexion-enhancing items we're adding to our carts before the sale ends on November 28.

To keep your skin glowing and soft this winter, we've hand-picked our favorite Kate Somerville products from the early Black Friday beauty sale that are both luxurious and totally hydrating. Shop them below.

+Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer This overnight moisturizer uses two powerhouse ingredients, retinol and vitamin C. Retinol can help smooth and firm skin while vitamin C can brighten the skin. $110 $75 WITH CODE SECRET10 Buy Now

Age Arrest Eye Cream Kate Somerville Age Arrest Eye Cream Touted as a revolutionary eye cream, the innovative Telo-5 technology is said to immediately reduce the appear of wrinkles, dark circles, and puffiness. Reviewers also mention that its good at hydrating. $98 $59 WITH CODE SECRET10 Buy Now

Goat Milk Moisturizing Cream Kate Somerville Goat Milk Moisturizing Cream Made from goat milk, this cream is said to mildly exfoliate, gently hydrate, and work for those with sensitive skin. It's lightweight so you won't feel greasy after using it. $76 $55 WITH CODE SECRET10 Buy Now

Peptide K8 Power Cream Kate Somerville Peptide K8 Power Cream Not only will this Peptide K8 Power Cream help you get some moisture in your skincare routine, it's also said to help decrease fine lines and firm the skin. $158 $93 WITH CODE SECRET10 Buy Now

Clinic-Grade Age Repair Duo Kate Somerville Clinic-Grade Age Repair Duo The two products in this kit, an anti-aging serum and moisturizer, are a $250 value. The peptides in this duo are said to support collagen and reveal more radiant skin. $172 $124 WITH CODE SECRET10 Buy Now

DeliKate Soothing Cleanser Kate Somerville DeliKate Soothing Cleanser Irritated, angry skin from the harsh cold winter? You'll want this soothing cleanser that can help save stressed skin. $44 $32 WITH CODE SECRET10 Buy Now

Wrinkle Warrior Hydration Gel Kate Somerville Wrinkle Warrior Hydration Gel This innovative gel moisturizer has 3 different sizes of hyaluronic acid in it, which is said to help smooth fine lines and deep wrinkles. $88 $50 WITH CODE SECRET10 Buy Now

DeliKate Recovery Serum Kate Somerville DeliKate Recovery Serum After a ski trip, you may want this serum in your toiletry bag. It's a lightweight and fast-absorbing serum that can help soothe stressed skin and decrease redness. $98 $63 WITH CODE SECRET10 Buy Now

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

