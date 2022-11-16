Shh! Don't Tell: Kate Somerville Is Having A Secret Sale With Best-Selling Skincare Products Up to 60% Off
It's no secret that Kate Somerville is one of the most high-performing skincare brands of the moment. What may come as a surprise however, is Kate Somerville's secret sale happening right now. Just in time to step up your skincare routine for the winter, Kate Somerville is offering up to 60% off select skincare essentials. Even better, if you use the code SECRET10, you will receive an additional 10% off these already reduced prices for even bigger savings.
Winter wreaks havoc on our skin — there is less humidity in the air which pulls the moisture out, leaving us in need of some skin saviors. And then when you ultimately have to turn on the heater to stay warm, the air becomes even drier making our skin parched, irritated, and flakey. But armed with this information, you can prepare a winter skincare routine with the proper moisturizing products along with firming and brightening treatments.
Not only does Kate Somerville have tons of ultra-hydrating products, you can also shop for anti-aging, blemish-reducing, or sensitive skincare essentials. Whether you're combatting dry skin, are looking to minimize the appearance of pores, or simply want to nourish your face with a more gentle, cleansing formula, the secret Kate Somerville sale has complexion-enhancing items we're adding to our carts before the sale ends on November 28.
To keep your skin glowing and soft this winter, we've hand-picked our favorite Kate Somerville products from the early Black Friday beauty sale that are both luxurious and totally hydrating. Shop them below.
This overnight moisturizer uses two powerhouse ingredients, retinol and vitamin C. Retinol can help smooth and firm skin while vitamin C can brighten the skin.
Touted as a revolutionary eye cream, the innovative Telo-5 technology is said to immediately reduce the appear of wrinkles, dark circles, and puffiness. Reviewers also mention that its good at hydrating.
Made with oxygen, hyaluronic acid, and botanical extracts, this liquid lift provides hydration to your skin. The formula may help plump your skin, but it's also said to protect it from blue light.
Made from goat milk, this cream is said to mildly exfoliate, gently hydrate, and work for those with sensitive skin. It's lightweight so you won't feel greasy after using it.
Not only will this Peptide K8 Power Cream help you get some moisture in your skincare routine, it's also said to help decrease fine lines and firm the skin.
The two products in this kit, an anti-aging serum and moisturizer, are a $250 value. The peptides in this duo are said to support collagen and reveal more radiant skin.
Irritated, angry skin from the harsh cold winter? You'll want this soothing cleanser that can help save stressed skin.
This hydrating serum has squalene, a super moisturizing ingredient, in addition to hyaluronic acid. In the dead of winter, layer this under your moisturize for extra protection against the harsh cold.
This innovative gel moisturizer has 3 different sizes of hyaluronic acid in it, which is said to help smooth fine lines and deep wrinkles.
After a ski trip, you may want this serum in your toiletry bag. It's a lightweight and fast-absorbing serum that can help soothe stressed skin and decrease redness.
