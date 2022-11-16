The Best Space Heaters for Staying Safe and Warm This Fall and Winter Season
The cold weather is here, making fall and winter the prime season for all things cozy. Everyone has different heat preferences, and while built-in, central heating systems or baseboard heaters might do enough to take the chill off of an indoor space or large room, that doesn't mean they're producing enough supplemental heat — let alone making your home or office cozy enough for everyone in it.
This is where space heaters come in. Depending on the style or make, this often compact technology boasts adjustable temperature settings which work to heat up spaces with warm air, based on the preferences within a single room or area. The other allure of a space heater is its portability — whether you need to transport a lightweight, indoor device from one room to the next or you need to wheel an outdoor heater to a different corner of the backyard, it's possible, thanks to the more modern styles.
There are currently a lot of space heater options on the market — some budget-friendly, while others are on the pricier side. To help you determine which space heaters are really worth the investment, ET has scoured the internet in search of the best models for every lifestyle and budget. Our favorites include the Dyson Bladeless Fan & Heater, Vornado Heater and the Lasko Ceramic Space Heater.
If you're continuing to make the most out of your outdoor space, deck or balcony, be sure to also check out our top picks of patio heaters to keep you warm as you enjoy the outdoors.
Ahead, shop the best indoor and outdoor space heaters. You can also review the top air purifier picks from ET.
Space Heaters
Despite its compact design, you will not believe the remarkably powerful heat that comes out of this heater.
For a quiet room heater, you might want to consider something like this radiant heater.
For medium-sized rooms, infrared space heaters, like this portable space heater, work really well. This one comes with a remote control.
As an Amazon Best-Seller, this Mr. Heater Propane Radiant Heater has over 22,000 five-star reviews.
Perfect for a small space, this highly rate electric heater comes with a built in automatic overheat protection system that will shut the unit off when the parts of the heater overheat.
Whether you want a tower heater or a ceramic heater, Lasko makes some of the best space heaters that are also affordable, and this one has more than 9,200 5-star reviews from customers who attest to it.
This Mr Heater is a 30,000 BTU Natural Gas heater to heat spaces up to 1000 square feet with a blue flame burner for the even heat you get with convection heaters.
For a convection heater, this wall-mounted electric space heater one gets a lot of love from customers.
The design of this compact heater allows it to blend in regardless of where it's at in your home — all while still delivering regular bursts of warmth with its adjustable thermostat.
This ceramic heater provides is an energy efficient space heater with two heat levels and one cool air fan, so you can use it for both winter and summer.
This 360-degree portable heater is compact and ideal for mid-sized rooms. The device also boasts energy-saving properties for a more affordable and eco-friendly heating experience.
The allure of this compact heater is that it can fit into just about any and every corner of your home, while still giving you plenty of radiant heat.
If you want to warm your home without having to sacrifice the interior design of a space, look no further than this nostalgic-looking panoramic infrared heater.
Users love the adjustable thermostat on this electric heater, which ensures any space is warmed to just the right temperature.
Patio Heaters
Thanks to its carbon fiber gold-coated tubes, this Trustech infrared vertical patio heater targets direct objects through a high heating accuracy.
While this effective outdoor heater has so many great qualities, its best feature is arguably the wheels perched on the bottom of the device -- which provide greater accessibility and the opportunity to seamlessly move the heater wherever you please.
This infrared heater boasts nearly 2,000 rave, near perfect reviews on Amazon.
