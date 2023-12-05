Find great deals on the greatest outdoor gear at REI's holiday sale.
Breathing in that crisp winter air while exploring a new trail, park, and wilderness areas around us is a major mood booster. To get you geared up for the great outdoors and outfit anyone on your shopping list, REI has you covered with major holiday savings right now.
REI, the one-stop shop when it comes to all things outdoors, is offering tons of holiday deals on best-selling items across every category. From warm jackets and boots to bikes and camping equipment, you can save up to 50% on top brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Merrell and Solo Stove.
For a limited time, you can gear up for your winter trip or save on holiday gifts to get everyone outside at the REI sale. With over 5,000 top-rated products on sale, all the outdoor gear you need for any upcoming adventures is steeply discounted.
REI member or not, everyone can take advantage of the discounts to share the love of the outdoors with friends and loved ones this Christmas. Whether you're in the market for a new sleeping bag or hoping to save on a puffer jacket for the cooler months ahead, REI's holiday deals will make sure you are well-equipped before facing the freezing temps.
’Tis the season for shopping and gift giving. From camping gear to outdoor apparel like hiking boots and running shoes, check out the best REI holiday deals for any upcoming outdoor activities below.
Best REI Holiday Deals
The North Face Circaloft Insulated Jacket - Men's
Save 40% on a packable, insulated and water-repellent layer. The North Face Circaloft men's jacket holds insulation in place to provide consistent warmth.
The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt Pullover - Women's
With a water-repellent finish, 4-way stretch fabric and Heatseeker Eco insulation, this pullover brings technical features to a versatile, go-anywhere style.
Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit with Stand 2.0
Built for the backyard—yet portable enough to take anywhere—the Solo Stove Bonfire fire pit offers smokeless fire wherever adventure takes you.
JBL Charge 5 Portable Speaker
Save 27% on JBL's portable speaker to take the party with you in any weather. The waterproof, dustproof JBL Charge 5 portable speaker delivers amazing audio while also serving as a power bank for your phone or other devices.
Patagonia Synchilla Marsupial Fleece Pullover - Women's
A fleece pullover is the perfect, easygoing layer all season long.
Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid GORE-TEX Hiking Boots - Men's
Power through uphills and descents in any weather with Salomon's hiking boots. They give you the stability and grip you need, plus a higher cut for extra ankle support.
The North Face On The Trail Pants - Boys'
Keep him comfortable on cool, drizzly hikes in the water-repellent and FlashDry comfort of The North Face On The Trail pants.
The North Face Freedom Snow Pants - Men's
These all-mountain ski pants from The North Face are made with DryVent fabric for comfort, warmth and freedom of movement.
REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket - Women's
Windproof and water-resistant, this REI Co-op jacket is built for chilly walks and crisp air.
adidas Ultraboost Light Road-Running Shoes - Men's
Add some pep to your stride with the men's adidas Ultraboost Light road-running shoes. Great for when you want to feel fast, they offer lightweight, supportive cushioning, so you can push the pace.
Eureka Ignite 2-Burner Camp Stove
Have delicious, home-cooked meals even in the great outdoors with the two-burner camping stove from Eureka. Using the simmer controls you'll have precise flame adjustment for perfectly cooked dishes.
