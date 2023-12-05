Breathing in that crisp winter air while exploring a new trail, park, and wilderness areas around us is a major mood booster. To get you geared up for the great outdoors and outfit anyone on your shopping list, REI has you covered with major holiday savings right now.

REI, the one-stop shop when it comes to all things outdoors, is offering tons of holiday deals on best-selling items across every category. From warm jackets and boots to bikes and camping equipment, you can save up to 50% on top brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Merrell and Solo Stove.

Shop the REI Holiday Deals

For a limited time, you can gear up for your winter trip or save on holiday gifts to get everyone outside at the REI sale. With over 5,000 top-rated products on sale, all the outdoor gear you need for any upcoming adventures is steeply discounted.

REI member or not, everyone can take advantage of the discounts to share the love of the outdoors with friends and loved ones this Christmas. Whether you're in the market for a new sleeping bag or hoping to save on a puffer jacket for the cooler months ahead, REI's holiday deals will make sure you are well-equipped before facing the freezing temps.

’Tis the season for shopping and gift giving. From camping gear to outdoor apparel like hiking boots and running shoes, check out the best REI holiday deals for any upcoming outdoor activities below.

Best REI Holiday Deals

JBL Charge 5 Portable Speaker REI JBL Charge 5 Portable Speaker Save 27% on JBL's portable speaker to take the party with you in any weather. The waterproof, dustproof JBL Charge 5 portable speaker delivers amazing audio while also serving as a power bank for your phone or other devices. $180 $130 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

