Shop the 10 Best Spring Shoe Deals at the Zappos Sale — Save on Sandals, Sneakers, Heels and More
Spring has never looked (or felt) so good thanks to Zappos' can't-miss Sizzlin' Surprise Sale — which features thousands of trending shoe styles marked down for up to 25% off.
If you've been mulling over the prospect of giving your wardrobe a spring cleaning or a long-overdue refresh in honor of the season, this Zappos sale is officially your sign to clear out your current shoe stock in favor of some newer, trendier styles. With spring-friendly shoes from Steve Madden, Adidas, Dolce Vita, Marc Fisher, Skechers, Calvin Klein and so many more brands, the Zappos Sale is the place to find some of the season's best deals on chic shoe styles.
Whether you're in the market for a breezy slip-on or strappy sandal for the spring wedding season, a supportive sneaker to carry you through all of your outdoor workouts, or simply a trendy high heel to help you take your shoe game to new heights, you'll find so many chic styles at the Zappos Sizzlin' Surprise Sale — and at majorly discounted prices, too.
Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best deals at Zappos and check out the top spring shoe trends to take your shoe game to new heights this season.
Give your maxi dresses a true boho vibe with these Marc Fisher Nelly wedge heels.
The KEEN Whisper sandal is the water adventure shoe. Great for walking around and wading in the water at your next tropical vacation.
Take on spring workouts with New Balance's Fresh Foam sneakers that provide ultimate comfort and support.
Featuring the popular block heel style and woven straps, these Dolce Vita Zeno Heels are a must-have for spring.
Brighten up your spring shoe stock with these sunny, breezy slip-ons sandals from Clarks.
Step into spring with the Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 sneaker that features Adidas' Cloudfoam footbed for superior underfoot cushioning.
Slip into a more breathable sandal style this spring, like Steve Madden's Santina Sandal.
If you're looking for a simple but stylish white sneaker to add to your spring wardrobe, these PUMA Cali Star sneakers offer a super clean look.
Treat your spring wardrobe to a red-hot refresh with these glossy Calvin Klein pumps.
The Skechers Cali Gear Footsteps Sandals are as sporty as they are stylish.
