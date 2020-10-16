Shop the Best Designer Purse Deals Even After Amazon Prime Day

Looking for a great bag? Amazon has you covered! Even though Prime Day 2020 has ended, we're still seeing major markdowns on designer handbags. Now's your chance to get that cute Kate Spade bag that goes with everything or the Rebecca Minkoff purse that you've been eyeing for months.

Thanks to Amazon's holiday dash event, you can still access deep discounts on a bunch of different handbags styles, including tote bags, over the shoulder bags, crossbody bags, satchels, leather handbags, eco-friendly handbags, clutch purses, hobo bags and mini purses. Michael Kors, Adidas, Coach, Guess, Puma, Calvin Klein, Levi's, Under Armour, Tory Burch, Aldo, Karl Lagerfeld, Tumi and Fossil are just some of the other designer brands participating in Prime Day.

Kicking off more than a month before Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect way to get a head start on your holiday shopping list. Bargain hunters will find price cuts on electronics, home decor, women’s clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, cozy sweaters for fall and winter, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, winter coats, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, furniture, bedding and more.

The big sale is exclusively for Amazon Prime Members, so make sure you’re logged into your account to access free two-day shipping on select items. You can even download the Amazon app to get deals sent directly to your smartphone. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, click here to start your free trial. One more tip to get the most out of your Prime Day experience: Get a $10 credit when you buy $40 in Amazon Gift Cards.

Since there’s not much time before the sale ends, we scoured through tons of items to find the best deals on handbags. Check out our selection below, and be sure to circle back to ET Style for more sales!

Riviera Tote The Sak Amazon Riviera Tote The Sak A handmade crochet bag to be added to your fall looks. REGULARLY $74 $30.09 at Amazon

Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag Frye Amazon Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag Frye The Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Leather Handbag is $138 off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $388 $250.54 at Amazon

New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black Kate Spade New York Amazon New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black Kate Spade New York This perfect-sized Kate Spade handbag is great for a night out. You can save up to 45% on this coveted bag, while supplies last. REGULARLY $303.49 $151.58 at Amazon

Sindy Hobo Frye Amazon Sindy Hobo Frye This Frye Sindy Hobo is crafted with washed leather with moto multi buckles on sides of bag and studs on shoulder strap. REGULARLY $228 $66.59 at Amazon

Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag Frye Amazon Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag Frye This Frye and Co. Esme Straw Canteen Crossbody Bag is a whopping 50% off retail price! Get this bag now (while supplies last). REGULARLY $148 $52.99 at Amazon

New York Jackson Pebble Leather Satchel Kate Spade Amazon New York Jackson Pebble Leather Satchel Kate Spade This medium sized crossbody satchel bag in a cherry chocolate color is perfect for the fall. Save 54% on this bag while supplies last. REGULARLY $379 $174.95 at Amazon

Odessa Crossbody Frye Amazon Odessa Crossbody Frye The Frye Odessa Crossbody is 100% leather with studded detail. You can get this on trend crossbody for $75, while supplies last REGULARLY $178 $74.99 at Amazon

Pippa Unlined Tote Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Pippa Unlined Tote Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in an array colors: red, currant, deep twilight, fig and sandrift. Get this deal for $200 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $298 $98.40 at Amazon

Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag Frye Amazon Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag Frye This Frye Melissa Mini Leather Crossbody Tote Bag comes in six different colors and is 62% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $298 $113.99 at Amazon

Women's Casual Classics The Sak Amazon Women's Casual Classics The Sak The Sak's hand crochet crossbody bag is the perfect everyday bag for summer. REGULARLY $69 $34.25 at Amazon

Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse Kate Spade New York Amazon Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse Kate Spade New York The elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome Satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. It comes in four great colors: black, brown, soft taupe and spruce. Select shades are about 70% off for Amazon Prime Day, while supplies last. REGULARLY $298 $88 at Amazon

Taylor Large Tote Kate Spade New York Amazon Taylor Large Tote Kate Spade New York Your laptop, phone, lunch and so much more will fit in this chic Taylor Large Tote by Kate Spade New York. It's on sale in three different colors starting at $109.99. REGULARLY $198 $109.99 and up at Amazon

Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag Frye Amazon Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag Frye This Frye Melissa Woven Scooped Hobo Bag is $298 off the retail price. It comes in dark taupe and natural. REGULARLY $428 $129.99 at Amazon

Gemini Link Canvas Backpack Tory Burch Nordstrom Gemini Link Canvas Backpack Tory Burch The Gemini Link Canvas Backpack features the signature Gemini link motif from Tory Burch. REGULARLY $258 $193.50 at Nordstrom

Large Liz Shopper Tote MCM Amazon Large Liz Shopper Tote MCM Take 15% off the MCM logo shopper tote. REGULARLY $650 $552.50 at Amazon

Nova Backpack Herschel Amazon Nova Backpack Herschel Save 40% on the popular Herschel Nova backpack in a pretty rosewater pastel hue. REGULARLY $69.99 $29.75 at Amazon

Cobble Hill Crossbody Bag Botkier Amazon Cobble Hill Crossbody Bag Botkier A chic color-blocked Botkier cross-body bag with top handle. REGULARLY $198 $168.30 at Amazon

Melissa Leather Hobo Frye Amazon Melissa Leather Hobo Frye This Frye Melissa Leather Hobo is 46% off the retail price. This handbag is also available in eight different colors to suit anyone's personal style. REGULARLY $388 $209.99 at Amazon

Galilini Dome Satchel Handbag Aldo Amazon Galilini Dome Satchel Handbag Aldo A light pink satchel by Aldo, adorned with a fun pom pom charm. REGULARLY $70 $57.16 at Amazon

Reed Flap Crossbody Frye Amazon Reed Flap Crossbody Frye This fun Frye crossbody bag is available in four colors, and we're partial to this blue one, called Sky. REGULARLY $228 $147.18 at Amazon

Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo Frye Amazon Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo Frye The Frye Melissa Zip Leather Small Hobo is made with antique leather and is $120 off the retail price. This purse comes in six different colors too! REGULARLY $242.45 $120.99 at Amazon

Perry Bombe Mini Bag Tory Burch Amazon Perry Bombe Mini Bag Tory Burch Score big savings on this cute little bag from Tory Burch. REGULARLY $248 $210.80 at Amazon

Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag Rebecca Minkoff An all-black quilted leather crossbody from Rebecca Minkoff to match any outfit. REGULARLY $195 $159.99 at Amazon

Dome Satchel Medium Dome Satchel Kate Spade New York Amazon Dome Satchel Medium Dome Satchel Kate Spade New York It wouldn't be a sale without a deal on a Kate Spade New York handbag. Save more than $100 on this luxe-looking roomy satchel. REGULARLY $298 $164.99 at Amazon

Horse and Carriage Jacquard City Tote Coach Amazon Horse and Carriage Jacquard City Tote Coach We love a good Coach tote, and this one is 39% off during the Amazon Prime Day shopping event. REGULARLY $295.00 $179.99 at Amazon

Masher Ted Baker Amazon Masher Ted Baker There are Prime Day deals for men's bags, too! Score this Ted Baker weekend bag for 20% off. REGULARLY $116.70 $93.36 at Amazon

