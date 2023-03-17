Shopping

Shop The Best Spring Shoe Deals at The Zappos Sale — Save on Sandals, Sneakers, Heels and More

By ETonline Staff
Zappos' Spring Shoe Sale 2022
Zappos

Stepping into spring has never looked (or felt) so good thanks to Zappos' can't-miss Spring Sale — which features thousands of trending shoe styles marked down for up to 50% off.

If you've been mulling over the prospect of giving your wardrobe a spring cleaning or a long-overdue refresh in honor of the new season, this Zappos sale is officially your sign to clear out your current shoe stock in favor of some newer, trendier styles. With spring-friendly shoes from Steve Madden, Adidas, Birkenstock, Dolce Vita, Crocs, Michael Kors, Skechers, Calvin Klein and so many more brands, the Zappos Spring Sale is the place to find some of the season's best deals on chic shoe styles.

Shop Zappos' Sale

Whether you're in the market for a breezy slip-on or strappy sandal for the spring wedding season, a supportive sneaker to carry you through all of your outdoor workouts, or simply a trendy high heel to help you take your shoe game to new heights, you'll find so many chic styles at the Zappos Spring Sale — and at majorly discounted prices, too.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks for the best deals at Zappos and check out the top spring shoe trends to take your shoe game to new heights this season.

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle
Zappos
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle

You can never go wrong with a stylish pair of Birkenstock sandals. 

$160$130
Michael Kors MK Plate Thong
Michael Kors MK Plate Thong
Zappos
Michael Kors MK Plate Thong

Stay golden this spring in these shimmery thong sandals from Michael Kors.

$85$64
New Balance Fresh Foam 680v7
New Balance Fresh Foam 680v7
Zappos
New Balance Fresh Foam 680v7

Take on spring workouts with New Balance's Fresh Foam sneakers that provide ultimate comfort and support. 

$80$54
Dolce Vita Zeno Heels
Dolce Vita Zeno Heels
Zappos
Dolce Vita Zeno Heels

Featuring the popular block heel style and woven straps, these Dolce Vita Zeno Heels are a must-have for spring.

$125$73
Clarks Breeze Sea Slip-On Sandals
Clarks Breeze Sea Slip-On Sandals
Zappos
Clarks Breeze Sea Slip-On Sandals

Brighten up your spring shoe stock with these sunny, breezy slip-ons sandals from Clarks.

$55$32
adidas Running Cloudfoam Pure 2.0
adidas Running Cloudfoam Pure 2.0
Zappos
adidas Running Cloudfoam Pure 2.0

Step into spring with the Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 sneaker that features Adidas' Cloudfoam footbed for superior underfoot cushioning.

$75$65
MICHAEL Michael Kors Clara Mule
MICHAEL Michael Kors Clara Mule
Zappos
MICHAEL Michael Kors Clara Mule

These classic light blush mule heels are perfect to pair with any outfit this spring for a chic look. 

$125$94
Steve Madden Santina Sandal
Steve Madden Santina Sandal
Zappos
Steve Madden Santina Sandal

Slip into a more breathable sandal style this spring, like Steve Madden's Santina Sandal.

$90$57
Crocs Tulum Toe Post Sandal
Crocs Tulum Toe Post Sandal
Crocs
Crocs Tulum Toe Post Sandal

These aren't your typical Crocs.

$40$32
PUMA Cali Star Sneaker
PUMA Cali Star Sneaker
Zappos
PUMA Cali Star Sneaker

If you're looking for the perfect white sneaker to add to your spring wardrobe, these PUMA Cali Star sneakers offer a super clean look.

$80$60
Calvin Klein Gayle Pump
Calvin Klein Gayle Pump
Zappos
Calvin Klein Gayle Pump

Treat your spring wardrobe to a red-hot refresh with these glossy Calvin Klein pumps.

$109$82
Skechers Cali Gear Footsteps Sandals
Skechers Cali Gear Footsteps Sandals
Zappos
Skechers Cali Gear Footsteps Sandals

The Skechers Cali Gear Footsteps Sandals are as sporty as they are stylish.

$43$40

