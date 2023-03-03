Shopping

Shop Walmart's Weekend Deals On Apple, Dyson, Keurig and More: The Best Discounts Available Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Walmart Presidents Day Sale 2023
Walmart

Whether you're searching for furniture to refresh your home ahead of spring or shopping for new tech to stream your favorite TV shows, now is your chance to score huge Walmart deals on kitchen staples, home essentials and more. Right now, you can score discounts on everything from Apple products to robot vacuums. To make scrolling through the thousands of Rollbacks easier for you, we've gathered the best Walmart deals to shop this weekend.

See All Walmart Deals

This is a great time to stock up on beauty essentials and save on home goods as well as everyday tech like an Apple Watch or a charcoal BBQ grill. Walmart.com has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, sign up for Walmart+

If you're in the market for a new smart TV, or a kitchen appliance to upgrade your home ahead of spring, read ahead for the best Walmart deals available to shop this weekend. 

The Best Walmart Tech Deals

Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
Walmart
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro

Blaze through your work day with the Galaxy Book2 Pro. Powered by Samsung's most powerful CPU available, the laptop is packed with the premium performance you’ve come to expect from Samsung — plus some. 

    $1,199$979
    Apple 10.2" 256GB Wi-Fi iPad (9th Generation)
    Apple 10.2-inch 256GB Wi-Fi iPad (9th Generation)
    Walmart
    Apple 10.2" 256GB Wi-Fi iPad (9th Generation)

    The Apple 10.2" iPad features a Retina display with 2160 x 1620 resolution for crisp details and vivid colors, making it an ideal companion for watching movies, creating content, and much more.

    $479$399
    LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
    LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
    Walmart
    LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV

    See a vivid picture every time with LG UHD’s 4K resolution. You can customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family with webOS 22. 

    $448$358
    Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
    Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
    Walmart
    Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm

    The Apple Watch SE is an affordable smartwatch with powerful features to help keep you connected, active, healthy, and safe. Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, and track your daily activities like workouts.

    $279$199

    The Best Walmart Beauty Deals

    La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer, 2 Oz
    La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer
    Walmart
    La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer, 2 Oz

    Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.

      $345$93
      EltaMD Tinted UV Clear Facial Sunscreen
      EltaMD Tinted UV Clear Facial Sunscreen
      Walmart
      EltaMD Tinted UV Clear Facial Sunscreen

      The Hailey Bieber-approved EltaMD sunscreen protects against the sun while containing hyaluronic acid to promote hydration and soothe the skin. 

      $39$11
      Marc Jacobs Daisy
      Marc Jacobs Daisy
      Walmart
      Marc Jacobs Daisy

      A celebrated modern classic, Daisy is one of Marc Jacobs' most popular fragrances. The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and musk and woody notes is simply delightful.

      $75$65
      Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Refining Moisture Cream Complex
      Elizabeth Arden 2.5oz Visible Difference Refining Moisture Cream Complex
      Walmart
      Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Refining Moisture Cream Complex

      This Elizabeth Arden moisturizing cream helps to maintain healthy, youthful-looking skin by delivering a blend of ingredients your skin needs to target skin barrier repair, moisturization, and anti-aging.

      $37$22
      Clarins Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch
      Clarins Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch
      Walmart
      Clarins Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch

      This wrinkle-smoothing primer is the perfect combination of makeup and skincare, working to nourish and blur wrinkles, fine lines, and pores.

      $28$24

      The Best Walmart Home and Furniture Deals

      Zimtown Charcoal BBQ Grill
      Zimtown Charcoal BBQ Grill
      Walmart
      Zimtown Charcoal BBQ Grill

      Charcoal grills are great for infusing your food with a decadent smoky flavor. And, you can't beat this deal ahead of all your outdoor parties.

      $186$130
      LuxuryGoods Modern Faux Leather Futon
      LuxuryGoods Modern Faux Leather Futon
      Walmart
      LuxuryGoods Modern Faux Leather Futon

      Cozy up your home space with this sleek and stylish futon with convenient cup holders.

      $209$170
      Seventh TV Stand
      Seventh TV Stand
      Walmart
      Seventh TV Stand

      This console table comes with sleek storage drawers and shelves and can hold up to a 75" TV.

      $300$160
      Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB
      Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB
      Walmart
      Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB

      Sofa by day, a handy twin-size sleeper by night — complete with soft, supportive cushions for both lounging and sleeping.

      $369$265
      Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set
      Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set
      Walmart
      Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set

      Relax and enjoy the breeze with this 3-piece outdoor set.

      $323$204
      Coleman Atlantis SaluSpa 140 AirJet
      Coleman Atlantis SaluSpa 140 AirJet
      Walmart
      Coleman Atlantis SaluSpa 140 AirJet

      The Coleman Atlantis' Soothing AirJet system uses 140 air jets for the optimal hot tubbing experience. 

      $570$421

      The Best Walmart Kitchen Deals

      Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker
      Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker
      Walmart
      Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker

      Start your mornings right with a delicious cup of coffee. The Keurig K-Compact Brewer in turquoise is perfect for a small space and pours a single-serve K-Cup in 3 different sizes, while sporting a trendy color for your kitchen decor.

      $95$80
      Prep Solutions Onion Chopper And Dicer
      Prep Solutions Onion Chopper And Dicer
      Walmart
      Prep Solutions Onion Chopper And Dicer

      This chopper lets you chop your onions to any size, without shedding a single tear while you meal prep. 

      $19$17
      Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set
      Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set
      Walmart
      Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set

      We can always count on Ninja for their durable kitchenware. Get this 11-piece cookware set for a kitchen refresh.

      $169$149
      5-in-1 Multi-Function Handheld Stick Blender with Stainless Steel Blades
      5-in-1 Multi-Function Handheld Stick Blender with Stainless Steel Blades
      Walmart
      5-in-1 Multi-Function Handheld Stick Blender with Stainless Steel Blades

      An immersion blender can do a lot of the heavy-lifting for you in the kitchen. This hand blender from Vavsea also lets you whisk and chop with a few extra attachments.

      $59$33

      The Best Walmart Vacuum Deals

      iHome AutoVac Eclipse Pro 3-in-1 Robot Vacuum
      iHome AutoVac Eclipse Pro 3-in-1 Robot Vacuum
      Walmart
      iHome AutoVac Eclipse Pro 3-in-1 Robot Vacuum

      If you’ve already experienced the joy of having a robot vacuum sweep your floors, you’re probably an easy convert to the robot mop -- and lucky for you, this highly rated iHome AutoVac Eclipse Pro 3-in-1 Robot Vacuum mop-vac combo is on sale. The Autovac Eclipse will save you a lot of time and hassle if you don’t like sweeping and mopping.

      $259$199
      Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
      Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
      Walmart
      Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

      Clean your entire home from top to bottom with Dyson's long-lasting cordless vacuum. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with hair removal vanes that clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar. 

      $400$230
      Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum
      Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum
      Walmart
      Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum

      The Shark vacuum's detachable canister works well for those hard-to-reach spots.

      $199$97
      Ecovacs DEEBOT N8+ All-In-One Robot Vacuum Cleaner
      Ecovacs DEEBOT N8+ All-In-One Robot Vacuum Cleaner
      Walmart
      Ecovacs DEEBOT N8+ All-In-One Robot Vacuum Cleaner

      Cut down on multiple household chores with this robot vacuum and mopper. It comes with a docking port that automatically empties the vessel when it's full meaning less work on cleaning day.

       

       

      $650$268

       RELATED CONTENT:

      Walmart Sale: The Best Deals on Luxury Skincare and Beauty Products

      Save Big on Samsung Appliances With Spring Cleaning Deals

      15 Natural Cleaning Products on Amazon That Actually Work

      Kick-Start Your Spring Cleaning With the Best Deals on Robot Vacuums

      Your Spring Cleaning Checklist: Shop the Best Cleaning Supplies

      Spring Cleaning Is Here: Shop the Best Deals on Dyson Vacuums

      John Legend Launches Affordable Skincare Line Loved01 at Walmart

      17 Best Walmart Tech Deals to Shop This Week

      The 14 Best Deals on Highly-Rated Air Fryers to Shop Now

      The Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Shop Now

       