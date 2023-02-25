Shopping

Shop Walmart's Weekend Deals On Apple, Dyson, Xbox and More: The 23 Best Discounts Available Now

By ETonline Staff
Walmart Presidents Day Sale 2023
Walmart

Whether you're searching for furniture to refresh your home ahead of spring or shopping for new tech to stream your favorite TV shows, now is your chance to score huge Walmart deals on kitchen staples, gaming consoles, fashion and more. Right now, you can score discounts on everything from Apple products to robot vacuums. To make scrolling through the thousands of Rollbacks easier for you, we've gathered the best Walmart deals to shop this weekend.

This is a great time to stock up on beauty essentials and save on home goods as well as everyday tech like an Apple Watch or a portable speaker. Walmart.com has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, sign up for Walmart+

If you're in the market for a new smart TV, or a kitchen appliance to upgrade your home ahead of spring, read ahead for the best Walmart deals available to shop this weekend. 

The Best Walmart Tech Deals

Apple 10.2" 256GB Wi-Fi iPad (9th Generation)
Apple 10.2-inch 256GB Wi-Fi iPad (9th Generation)
Walmart
Apple 10.2" 256GB Wi-Fi iPad (9th Generation)

The Apple 10.2" iPad features a Retina display with 2160 x 1620 resolution for crisp details and vivid colors, making it an ideal companion for watching movies, creating content, and much more.

$479$399
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series S
Walmart
Xbox Series S

Enjoy your favorite games or expand your video game library with the Xbox Series S console. With a 512GB SSD hard drive, you can enjoy a lot of different games and streaming service apps on this console. Add Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to play new games from day one.

$300$266
LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
Walmart
LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV

See a vivid picture every time with LG UHD’s 4K resolution. You can customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family with webOS 22. 

$448$358
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
Walmart
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm

The Apple Watch SE is an affordable smartwatch with powerful features to help keep you connected, active, healthy, and safe. Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, and track your daily activities like workouts.

$279$199
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro
Walmart
Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro

Blaze through your work day with the Galaxy Book2 Pro. Powered by Samsung's most powerful CPU available, the laptop is packed with the premium performance you’ve come to expect from Samsung — plus some. 

    $1,199$979

    The Best Walmart Beauty Deals

    La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer, 2 Oz
    La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer
    Walmart
    La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer, 2 Oz

    Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.

      $380$152
      EltaMD Tinted UV Clear Facial Sunscreen
      EltaMD Tinted UV Clear Facial Sunscreen
      Walmart
      EltaMD Tinted UV Clear Facial Sunscreen

      The Hailey Bieber-approved EltaMD sunscreen protects against the sun while containing hyaluronic acid to promote hydration and soothe the skin. 

      $39$11
      Marc Jacobs Daisy
      Marc Jacobs Daisy
      Walmart
      Marc Jacobs Daisy

      A celebrated modern classic, Daisy is one of Marc Jacobs' most popular fragrances. The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and musk and woody notes is simply delightful.

      $106$67
      Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Refining Moisture Cream Complex
      Elizabeth Arden 2.5oz Visible Difference Refining Moisture Cream Complex
      Walmart
      Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Refining Moisture Cream Complex

      This Elizabeth Arden moisturizing cream helps to maintain healthy, youthful-looking skin by delivering a blend of ingredients your skin needs to target skin barrier repair, moisturization, and anti-aging.

      $37$22
      Clarins Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch
      Clarins Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch
      Walmart
      Clarins Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch

      This wrinkle-smoothing primer is the perfect combination of makeup and skincare, working to nourish and blur wrinkles, fine lines, and pores.

      $35$24

      The Best Walmart Home and Furniture Deals

      LuxuryGoods Modern Faux Leather Futon
      LuxuryGoods Modern Faux Leather Futon
      Walmart
      LuxuryGoods Modern Faux Leather Futon

      Cozy up your home space with this sleek and stylish futon with convenient cup holders.

      $209$170
      Seventh TV Stand
      Seventh TV Stand
      Walmart
      Seventh TV Stand

      This console table comes with sleek storage drawers and shelves and can hold up to a 75" TV.

      $300$160
      Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB
      Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB
      Walmart
      Mainstays Traditional Loveseat Sleeper with USB

      Sofa by day, a handy twin-size sleeper by night — complete with soft, supportive cushions for both lounging and sleeping.

      $369$265
      Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set
      Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set
      Walmart
      Costway 3PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set

      Relax and enjoy the breeze with this 3-piece outdoor set.

      $323$220
      Coleman Atlantis SaluSpa 140 AirJet
      Coleman Atlantis SaluSpa 140 AirJet
      Walmart
      Coleman Atlantis SaluSpa 140 AirJet

      The Coleman Atlantis' Soothing AirJet system uses 140 air jets for the optimal hot tubbing experience. 

      $570$421

      The Best Walmart Kitchen Deals

      Keurig K-Compact Brewer
      Keurig K-Compact Brewer Turquoise
      Walmart
      Keurig K-Compact Brewer

      Start your mornings right before class with a delicious cup of coffee. The Keurig K-Compact Brewer in turquoise is perfect for a small space and pours a single-serve K-Cup in 3 different sizes, while sporting a trendy color for your kitchen decor.

      $186$163
      Prep Solutions Onion Chopper And Dicer
      Prep Solutions Onion Chopper And Dicer
      Walmart
      Prep Solutions Onion Chopper And Dicer

      This chopper lets you chop your onions to any size, without shedding a single tear while you meal prep. 

      $19$17
      Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set
      Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set
      Walmart
      Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 11-Piece Cookware Set

      We can always count on Ninja for their durable kitchenware. Get this 11-piece cookware set for a kitchen refresh.

      $169$149
      5-in-1 Multi-Function Handheld Stick Blender with Stainless Steel Blades
      5-in-1 Multi-Function Handheld Stick Blender with Stainless Steel Blades
      Walmart
      5-in-1 Multi-Function Handheld Stick Blender with Stainless Steel Blades

      An immersion blender can do a lot of the heavy-lifting for you in the kitchen. This hand blender from Vavsea also lets you whisk and chop with a few extra attachments.

      $59$33

      The Best Walmart Vacuum Deals

      Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
      Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
      Walmart
      Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

      Clean your entire home from top to bottom with Dyson's long-lasting cordless vacuum. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with hair removal vanes that clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar. 

      $400$230
      Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum
      Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum
      Walmart
      Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum

      The Shark vacuum's detachable canister works well for those hard-to-reach spots.

      $199$97
      Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
      Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
      Walmart
      Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

      Give your home a winter refresh with this Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum that works to clean even the toughest corners.

      $250$86
      Ecovacs DEEBOT N8+ All-In-One Robot Vacuum Cleaner
      Ecovacs DEEBOT N8+ All-In-One Robot Vacuum Cleaner
      Walmart
      Ecovacs DEEBOT N8+ All-In-One Robot Vacuum Cleaner

      Cut down on multiple household chores with this robot vacuum and mopper. It comes with a docking port that automatically empties the vessel when it's full meaning less work on cleaning day.

       

       

      $650$268

