Shop Walmart's Weekend Deals On Apple, Dyson, Xbox and More: The 23 Best Discounts Available Now
Whether you're searching for furniture to refresh your home ahead of spring or shopping for new tech to stream your favorite TV shows, now is your chance to score huge Walmart deals on kitchen staples, gaming consoles, fashion and more. Right now, you can score discounts on everything from Apple products to robot vacuums. To make scrolling through the thousands of Rollbacks easier for you, we've gathered the best Walmart deals to shop this weekend.
This is a great time to stock up on beauty essentials and save on home goods as well as everyday tech like an Apple Watch or a portable speaker. Walmart.com has countless products available that you won’t find on the shelves of your local Walmart. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, sign up for Walmart+.
If you're in the market for a new smart TV, or a kitchen appliance to upgrade your home ahead of spring, read ahead for the best Walmart deals available to shop this weekend.
The Best Walmart Tech Deals
The Apple 10.2" iPad features a Retina display with 2160 x 1620 resolution for crisp details and vivid colors, making it an ideal companion for watching movies, creating content, and much more.
Enjoy your favorite games or expand your video game library with the Xbox Series S console. With a 512GB SSD hard drive, you can enjoy a lot of different games and streaming service apps on this console. Add Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to play new games from day one.
See a vivid picture every time with LG UHD’s 4K resolution. You can customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family with webOS 22.
The Apple Watch SE is an affordable smartwatch with powerful features to help keep you connected, active, healthy, and safe. Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, and track your daily activities like workouts.
Blaze through your work day with the Galaxy Book2 Pro. Powered by Samsung's most powerful CPU available, the laptop is packed with the premium performance you’ve come to expect from Samsung — plus some.
The Best Walmart Beauty Deals
Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.
The Hailey Bieber-approved EltaMD sunscreen protects against the sun while containing hyaluronic acid to promote hydration and soothe the skin.
A celebrated modern classic, Daisy is one of Marc Jacobs' most popular fragrances. The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and musk and woody notes is simply delightful.
This Elizabeth Arden moisturizing cream helps to maintain healthy, youthful-looking skin by delivering a blend of ingredients your skin needs to target skin barrier repair, moisturization, and anti-aging.
This wrinkle-smoothing primer is the perfect combination of makeup and skincare, working to nourish and blur wrinkles, fine lines, and pores.
The Best Walmart Home and Furniture Deals
Cozy up your home space with this sleek and stylish futon with convenient cup holders.
This console table comes with sleek storage drawers and shelves and can hold up to a 75" TV.
Sofa by day, a handy twin-size sleeper by night — complete with soft, supportive cushions for both lounging and sleeping.
Relax and enjoy the breeze with this 3-piece outdoor set.
The Coleman Atlantis' Soothing AirJet system uses 140 air jets for the optimal hot tubbing experience.
The Best Walmart Kitchen Deals
Start your mornings right before class with a delicious cup of coffee. The Keurig K-Compact Brewer in turquoise is perfect for a small space and pours a single-serve K-Cup in 3 different sizes, while sporting a trendy color for your kitchen decor.
This chopper lets you chop your onions to any size, without shedding a single tear while you meal prep.
We can always count on Ninja for their durable kitchenware. Get this 11-piece cookware set for a kitchen refresh.
An immersion blender can do a lot of the heavy-lifting for you in the kitchen. This hand blender from Vavsea also lets you whisk and chop with a few extra attachments.
The Best Walmart Vacuum Deals
Clean your entire home from top to bottom with Dyson's long-lasting cordless vacuum. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with hair removal vanes that clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar.
The Shark vacuum's detachable canister works well for those hard-to-reach spots.
Give your home a winter refresh with this Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum that works to clean even the toughest corners.
Cut down on multiple household chores with this robot vacuum and mopper. It comes with a docking port that automatically empties the vessel when it's full meaning less work on cleaning day.
