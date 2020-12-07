Save big on your favorite top fashion brands at Shopbop. The Shopbop Holiday Cheer Sale is happening right now through Dec. 9.

The online retailer is offering up to 70% off across categories and the best part is you can get an extra 25% off sale styles -- labeled "Holiday Cheer" -- with the code CHEER. Shop deep discounts on designer brands such as Tory Burch, Vince, Rag & Bone, Iro, By Far, Isabel Marant, Off-White, Marc Jacobs, Theory, Stuart Weitzman, Veronica Beard, Ulla Johnson and so many more. Plus, shipping and returns are always free.

The sale event is the perfect place to grab gifts for the holiday season, along with a stylish treat for yourself. Shopbop's brother site, East Dane, is also having a sale up to 60% off, so be sure to check out their website for great gifts for men.

Check out more gift ideas and holiday deals on ET Style's extensive shopping guide, which includes holiday candles, gifts for teens, gifts under $30, Amazon gifts, gifts from Oprah's Favorite Things 2020, stocking stuffers and secret Santa gifts. Be sure to ensure your gifts arrive on time as holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching.

See all sale items at Shopbop's Holiday Cheer Sale and shop our top picks below.

Brynn Jodhpur Booties Rag & Bone Shopbop Brynn Jodhpur Booties Rag & Bone Don't miss out on these leather Rag & Bone booties -- complete with sleek pointed toe and buckle accents. REGULARLY $495 $259.87 at Shopbop

Minnie Ballet Flats with Multi Logo Tory Burch Shopbop Minnie Ballet Flats with Multi Logo Tory Burch Get a deal on the iconic Tory Burch ballet flats. We love the fun leopard print! REGULARLY $328 $172.20 at Shopbop

Mini Satchel Bag By Far Shopbop Mini Satchel Bag By Far Get a deep discount on the By Far mini bag, carried by celebs like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. REGULARLY $540 $202.50 at Shopbop

Calm 5-Pack Face Coverings Maaji Shopbop Calm 5-Pack Face Coverings Maaji Stock up on face masks with this 5-pack from Maaji. REGULARLY $32 $19.20 at Shopbop

Regis Sweater ASTR the Label Shopbop Regis Sweater ASTR the Label Pair this cozy speckled sweater from ASTR the Label with jeans or leggings. REGULARLY $98 $51.45 at Shopbop

90s High Rise Ankle Crop Jeans Re/Done Shopbop 90s High Rise Ankle Crop Jeans Re/Done Re/Done's vintage-inspired jeans are a popular choice among the fashion crowd. This high-rise cropped design with distressing is no exception. REGULARLY $265 $185.50 at Shopbop

L-2B Sherpa Flight Jacket Alpha Industries Shopbop L-2B Sherpa Flight Jacket Alpha Industries This Alpha Industries bomber jacket with warm, mid-weight sherpa. REGULARLY $180 $101.25 at Shopbop

Loli Scarf Isabel Marant Shopbop Loli Scarf Isabel Marant This luxurious Isabel Marant scarf would be a great winter gift. REGULARLY $340 $153 at Shopbop

14k Mosaic Pave Star Post Earrings Adina Reyter Shopbop 14k Mosaic Pave Star Post Earrings Adina Reyter Gift these gorgeous Adina Reyter diamond star post earrings with 14k gold and enamel design. REGULARLY $698 $366.45 at Shopbop

Osiam Dress Iro Shopbop Osiam Dress Iro A silky, chic mini dress with ruffled skirt by Iro -- it's perfect for the holidays! REGULARLY $475 $249.37 at Shopbop

