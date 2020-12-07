Shopping

Shopbop Holiday Cheer Sale: Save Up to 70% on Tory Burch, Vince, Rag & Bone and More

By ETonline Staff
Shopbop

Save big on your favorite top fashion brands at Shopbop. The Shopbop Holiday Cheer Sale is happening right now through Dec. 9.

The online retailer is offering up to 70% off across categories and the best part is you can get an extra 25% off sale styles -- labeled "Holiday Cheer" -- with the code CHEER. Shop deep discounts on designer brands such as Tory Burch, Vince, Rag & Bone, Iro, By Far, Isabel Marant, Off-White, Marc Jacobs, Theory, Stuart Weitzman, Veronica Beard, Ulla Johnson and so many more. Plus, shipping and returns are always free. 

The sale event is the perfect place to grab gifts for the holiday season, along with a stylish treat for yourself. Shopbop's brother site, East Dane, is also having a sale up to 60% off, so be sure to check out their website for great gifts for men

Check out more gift ideas and holiday deals on ET Style's extensive shopping guide, which includes holiday candlesgifts for teens, gifts under $30, Amazon gifts, gifts from Oprah's Favorite Things 2020, stocking stuffers and secret Santa gifts. Be sure to ensure your gifts arrive on time as holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching. 

See all sale items at Shopbop's Holiday Cheer Sale and shop our top picks below. 

Brynn Jodhpur Booties
Rag & Bone
Rag & Bone Brynn Jodhpur Booties
Shopbop
Brynn Jodhpur Booties
Rag & Bone
Don't miss out on these leather Rag & Bone booties -- complete with sleek pointed toe and buckle accents. 
REGULARLY $495
Minnie Ballet Flats with Multi Logo
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Minnie Ballet Flats with Multi Logo
Shopbop
Minnie Ballet Flats with Multi Logo
Tory Burch
Get a deal on the iconic Tory Burch ballet flats. We love the fun leopard print!
REGULARLY $328
Mini Satchel Bag
By Far
By Far Mini Satchel Bag
Shopbop
Mini Satchel Bag
By Far
Get a deep discount on the By Far mini bag, carried by celebs like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. 
REGULARLY $540
Calm 5-Pack Face Coverings
Maaji
Maaji Calm 5-Pack Face Coverings
Shopbop
Calm 5-Pack Face Coverings
Maaji
Stock up on face masks with this 5-pack from Maaji.
REGULARLY $32
Regis Sweater
ASTR the Label
ASTR the Label Regis Sweater
Shopbop
Regis Sweater
ASTR the Label
Pair this cozy speckled sweater from ASTR the Label with jeans or leggings. 
REGULARLY $98
90s High Rise Ankle Crop Jeans
Re/Done
Redone 90s High Rise Ankle Crop Jeans
Shopbop
90s High Rise Ankle Crop Jeans
Re/Done
Re/Done's vintage-inspired jeans are a popular choice among the fashion crowd. This high-rise cropped design with distressing is no exception. 
REGULARLY $265
L-2B Sherpa Flight Jacket
Alpha Industries
Alpha Industries L-2B Sherpa Flight Jacket
Shopbop
L-2B Sherpa Flight Jacket
Alpha Industries
This Alpha Industries bomber jacket with warm, mid-weight sherpa. 
REGULARLY $180
Loli Scarf
Isabel Marant
Isabel Marant Loli Scarf
Shopbop
Loli Scarf
Isabel Marant
This luxurious Isabel Marant scarf would be a great winter gift. 
REGULARLY $340
14k Mosaic Pave Star Post Earrings
Adina Reyter
Adina Reyter 14k Mosaic Pave Star Post Earrings
Shopbop
14k Mosaic Pave Star Post Earrings
Adina Reyter
Gift these gorgeous Adina Reyter diamond star post earrings with 14k gold and enamel design. 
REGULARLY $698
Osiam Dress
Iro
Iro Osiam Dress
Shopbop
Osiam Dress
Iro
A silky, chic mini dress with ruffled skirt by Iro -- it's perfect for the holidays!
REGULARLY $475

