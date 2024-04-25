Lifestyle

Sign Up for the Classes Taught by Kris Jenner, Martha Stewart, Kevin Hart and More Celebs for $10 a Month

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 8:51 AM PDT, April 25, 2024

MasterClass holds the expertise of the best in business — including your favorite celebrities.

We've found a summer school session you can look forward to: A class taught by your favorite celebrity.

The online learning platform MasterClass has a catalog of over 200 classes and many of these lessons are led by iconic celebrities. Subscribers can take songwriting classes led by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter John Legend, learn to cook with multi-Michelin star chef Gordon Ramsey, discover the power of personal branding with mom-ager Kris Jenner and so much more. Normally, access to these stars would cost a pretty penny. But with MasterClass, you have access to their expertise at your fingertips.

Expand your horizons in business, music, food, sports, writing, science, and the arts with a MasterClass membership. Plans start at only $10 per month (billed at $120 annually) and subscribers gain access to the site's expansive catalog of video lessons. You can also opt for the Plus and Premium plans, which allow you to work offline and use multiple devices. On average, each class consists of 20 10-minute video lessons and you'll get an in-depth workbook to take all the knowledge with you. 

While the cost is practically a steal, if you're still deciding if MasterClass is right for you, below we've rounded up MasterClasses taught by some of our favorite celebrities.

John Legend MasterClass

John Legend MasterClass
MasterClass

John Legend MasterClass

If you've always been mesmerized by your favorite artists' abilities to transform words into lyrics, feelings into melodies, and turn out hit after hit, then this is the class for you. 

Starting at $10/month

Natalie Portman MasterClass

Natalie Portman MasterClass
MasterClass

Natalie Portman MasterClass

Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman shares her self-taught acting process to help you nail your next role.

Starting at $10/Month

Serena Williams MasterClass

Serena Williams MasterClass
MasterClass

Serena Williams MasterClass

Take your tennis game to the next level with lessons from the GOAT of tennis, Serena Williams.

Starting at $10/Month

Gordon Ramsey MasterClass

Gordon Ramsey MasterClass
MasterClass

Gordon Ramsey MasterClass

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey has level one and level two cooking classes available on MasterClass.

Starting at $10/Month

Bill Nye MasterClass

Bill Nye MasterClass
MasterClass

Bill Nye MasterClass

Bill Nye taught you about science as a child, and now he can teach you again at a higher level.

Starting at $10/Month

Martha Stewart MasterClass

Martha Stewart MasterClass
MasterClass

Martha Stewart MasterClass

Martha Stewart's MasterClass, Think Like a Box, Live Like a Boss, shares the first woman billionaire's secrets to success and staying relevant.

Starting at $10/Month

James Patterson MasterClass

James Patterson MasterClass
MasterClass

James Patterson MasterClass

One of the best thriller writers of our time, James Patterson, often has his books on the New York Times best-seller list. Learn how to write characters, dialogue and keep readers turning pages in his MasterClass.

Starting at $10/Month

Kris Jenner MasterClass

Kris Jenner MasterClass
MasterClass

Kris Jenner MasterClass

There's no question that Kris Jenner knows about personal branding, and her MasterClass will share the steps she used to create the Kardashian-Jenner empire.

Starting at $10/Month

Kevin Hart MasterClass

Kevin Hart MasterClass
MasterClass

Kevin Hart MasterClass

Learn about the power of comedy and how to use it to your advantage with Kevin Hart's MasterClass in using humor to make your mark.

Starting at $10/Month

RuPaul MasterClass

RuPaul MasterClass
MasterClass

RuPaul MasterClass

It's no surprise that RuPaul's lessons teach users how to gain confidence and live their best life.

Starting at $10/Month

Shonda Rhimes MasterClass

Shonda Rhimes MasterClass
MasterClass

Shonda Rhimes MasterClass

Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes — who has an impressive resume of hit shows — teaches MasterClass members the ins and outs of writing for television.

Starting at $10/Month

Martin Scorsese MasterClass

Martin Scorsese MasterClass
MasterClass

Martin Scorsese MasterClass

We can't think of anyone better than Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese to teach the art of filmmaking. 

Starting at $10/Month

Issa Rae MasterClass

Issa Rae MasterClass
MasterClass

Issa Rae MasterClass

Have a creative vision, but stuck on what to do next? Issa Rae, the Emmy-nominated actress and creator behind HBO's Insecure, will break down the steps for you to bring it to life.

Starting at $10/Month

Samuel L. Jackson MasterClass

Samuel L. Jackson MasterClass
MasterClass

Samuel L. Jackson MasterClass

You can also learn acting from one of the best actors of our generation, Samuel L. Jackson.

Starting at $10/Month

Mark Cuban MasterClass

Mark Cuban MasterClass
MasterClass

Mark Cuban MasterClass

Business mogul and billionaire Mark Cuban shares his proven strategies to success in his MasterClass.

Starting at $10/Month

Amy Poehler MasterClass

Amy Poehler MasterClass
MasterClass

Amy Poehler MasterClass

Prepare to be unprepared in Amy Poehler's MasterClass about mastering the techniques of improv comedy.

Starting at $10/Month

LeVar Buron MasterClass

LeVar Buron MasterClass
MasterClass

LeVar Buron MasterClass

Probably best known for his work in Star Trek: The Next Generation, Reading Rainbow host LeVar Buron teaches the power of storytelling.

Starting at $10/Month

Neil Gaiman MasterClass

Neil Gaiman MasterClass
MasterClass

Neil Gaiman MasterClass

His books were the inspiration for Netflix's The Sandman and Prime Video's Good Omens, but these are only a fraction of the magical works writer Neil Gaiman has created. His MasterClass will explain how to create fictional worlds readers will want to explore.

Starting at $10/Month

