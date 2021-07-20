Athleta's Semi-Annual Sale is here, with markdowns on tons of great styles. Leggings, bras, shorts and more are discounted up to 60% off -- with some of Simone Biles' top picks making the cut.

Biles, who became an Athleta partner earlier this year after making the jump from Nike, is a big fan of the brand's styles on and off the mat. The Salutation Stash Pocket II Capri is among her faves, and it's been discounted from $89 to just $40. The Conscious Crop, which comes in over 10 colors to match any outfit, has been marked down from $59 to just $47, and the trendy Sundown Tie Dye Sweatshirt is now priced at just $63, down from $79.

With so many styles on sale, it's a great time to refresh your wardrobe. Whether the Olympics has inspired you to push your limits in the gym, or you just want to show your support for Olympians like Biles and Allyson Felix with chic Athleta attire, there's plenty of stylish pieces to shop.

Check out Biles' picks from the Athleta Semi-Annual Sale below.

Recharge Bra Athleta Recharge Bra Best for light-impact workouts like yoga or barre, or just wearing around the house. $40 (REGULARLY $54) Buy Now

