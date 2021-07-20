Shopping

Simone Biles' Athleta Faves Are Up to 60% Off During the Brand's Semi-Annual Sale

By ETonline Staff
Athleta's Semi-Annual Sale is here, with markdowns on tons of great styles. Leggings, bras, shorts and more are discounted up to 60% off -- with some of Simone Biles' top picks making the cut. 

Biles, who became an Athleta partner earlier this year after making the jump from Nike, is a big fan of the brand's styles on and off the mat. The Salutation Stash Pocket II Capri is among her faves, and it's been discounted from $89 to just $40. The Conscious Crop, which comes in over 10 colors to match any outfit, has been marked down from $59 to just $47, and the trendy Sundown Tie Dye Sweatshirt is now priced at just $63, down from $79. 

With so many styles on sale, it's a great time to refresh your wardrobe. Whether the Olympics has inspired you to push your limits in the gym, or you just want to show your support for Olympians like Biles and Allyson Felix with chic Athleta attire, there's plenty of stylish pieces to shop. 

Check out Biles' picks from the Athleta Semi-Annual Sale below. 

Salutation Stash Pocket II Capri
Salutation Stash Pocket II Capri
Your favorite tights just got better: same Powervita fabric, improved waistband, and less seams for a smooth and flattering fit. 
$40 (REGULARLY $89)
Sundown Tie Dye Sweatshirt
Sundown Tie Dye Sweatshirt
The tie dye process makes each piece completely unique. 
$63 (REGULARLY $79)
Conscious Crop
Conscious Crop
The built-in bra provides additional support. 
$47 (REGULARLY $59)
Recharge Bra
Recharge Bra
Best for light-impact workouts like yoga or barre, or just wearing around the house. 
$40 (REGULARLY $54)
Hustle 3" Short
Hustle 3" Short
Lazer cut ventilation helps keep you cool. 
$43 (REGULARLY $54)
Vital Tank 2.0 Essence
Vital Tank 2.0 Essence
Naturally occurring antimicrobial silver ions knit in the fabric eliminates odor before it starts.
$20 (REGULARLY $44)
Pranayama Wrap
Pranayama Wrap
Side pockets help stash your essentials. 
$60 (REGULARLY $89)
Balance Jogger
Balance Jogger
Layer up to and from your workout. 
$30 (REGULARLY $89)
Ultra High Rise Elation 9" Short
Ultra High Rise Elation 9" Short
An unpinchable three-layer waistband with mesh inner lining streamlines and supports. 
$50 (REGULARLY $59)
Ultimate Stash Pocket Capri
Ultimate Stash Pocket Capri
Stash pockets stretch on body to comfortably fit a smart phone and hold it snugly in place during your sweatiest workouts. 
$60 (REGULARLY $79)

