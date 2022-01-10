Shopping

Skin Care for the New Year: The Best Face Cleansers for All Skin Types and Every Budget

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
best face cleansers 1280
ETonline

Since the New Year is all about fresh starts, we're already dreaming up the ways that we can revamp our current routines -- from fitness and sleeping, to working and, yes, even beauty. A beauty routine is serious business! With foundation, lipstick, face oil, self-tanner, face moisturizer, wrinkle treatments, face wash, eye cream, teeth whitener, eyelash serum and face masks -- and we're not talking about this type of face mask -- it's all too easy to forget just how important face cleanser is in your daily beauty regimen. 

Whether you're washing your face in the morning to start the day fresh or need a good makeup remover to take off any accumulated grime, a good skin cleanser is a universal must. And it doesn't matter if you have acne-prone skin, dry skin or combination skin -- face cleanser is an essential beginning for everyone.

Some people like a face wash foam while others prefer bar soaps, and we all want skin that’s devoid of dirt and oil and doesn’t feel tight or stripped when we’re patting our face dry. Luckily, there are tons of options and we've listed some of our favorites right here. With 2022 right around the corner, we're ready to take our skincare and beauty routines to new heights -- and we're here to help you, too.

The cleansing options below offer something for every skin type, fit a range of budgets and get the job done exceedingly well. Some are brands you already know and love, while others are from celebrity brands like Jennifer Lopez'sJLo BeautyRihanna'sFenty Skin and Selena Gomez'sRare Beauty

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks of the best face cleansers to add into your beauty routine for 2022 and beyond. 

Clinique Acne Solutions Cleansing Foam
Clinique Acne Solutions Cleansing Foam
Sephora
Clinique Acne Solutions Cleansing Foam
This Clinique mild mousse uses salicylic acid to get rid of pore-clogging dead cells and helps tamp down acne-induced redness, irritation and inflammation with caffeine and sea whip and kola nut extracts. These natural ingredients will set you on the path for healthier-looking skin.
$23 AT SEPHORA
SkinCeuticals LHA Cleanser Gel
SkinCeuticals LHA Cleanser Gel
Amazon
SkinCeuticals LHA Cleanser Gel
Perfect for sensitive skin types, this cleansing gel is a soap-free facial cleanser that's gentle enough for even the most delicate skin. It's enriched with a skin healing blend of soothing chamomile, green tea, refreshing cucumber and avocado oil to perfectly purify and cleanse the skin. Formulated for aging, oily skin that's prone to breakouts, this deep cleansing gel gently refines the appearance of congested pores and helps to reduce blemishes without drying the skin. This hydrating cleanser gel features a blend of salicylic acid to address breakouts and visible signs of aging.
$69
Kate Somerville Eradikate Daily Foaming Cleanser
Kate Somerville Eradikate Daily Foaming Cleanser
Kate Somervile
Kate Somerville Eradikate Daily Foaming Cleanser
Kate Somerville's Eradikate Daily Foaming Cleanser keeps breakouts at bay and is clinically formulated cleanser for blemish-prone skin. Use this product daily to unclog pores, clear pimples, balance oily skin and help prevent future breakouts.
$40 AT KATE SOMERVILLE
CeraVe Daily Skin Care (Foaming Bundle)
CeraVe Daily Skin Care (Foaming Bundle)
CeraVe/Amazon
CeraVe Daily Skin Care (Foaming Bundle)
Grab the low-cost facial skincare bundle Instagram influencers swear by. This CeraVe foaming set hydrates, protects, and is safe to use daily. 
$44 AT AMAZON
Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser
Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser
Drunk Elephant
Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser
This cooling jelly cleanser from the cult-favorite beauty brand, Drunk Elephant, works to remove makeup and other remnants of excess oil on the face.
$32 AT DRUNK ELEPHANT
Proactiv Deep Cleansing Face Wash
ProactivMD Deep Cleansing Face Wash
Ulta
Proactiv Deep Cleansing Face Wash
This exfoliating cleanser is formulated to help remove dirt, debris and other gunk from deep within clogged pores. It uses tiny exfoliating beads to (gently) resurface dull skin cells and leave you with even skin tone and a complexion that's blissfully soft and smooth. FYI: Proactiv offers three multi-step skin care treatment systems for those with acne-prone skin.
$30 AT ULTA
Wishful Clean Genie Cleansing Butter
Huda Beauty Clean Genie Cleansing Butter
Sephora
Wishful Clean Genie Cleansing Butter
Huda Beauty released its latest skincare savior, Clean Genie Cleansing Butter six months ago. Since then, it has been dubbed a ‘mean, green cleansing machine’ and the formula draws upon green tea extract. Known for its antioxidant properties it helps to draw out impurities from the skin while also calming and soothing and your skin. 
$35 AT SEPHORA
JLo Beauty That Hit Single Gel Cream Cleanser
JLo Beauty That Hit Single Gel Cream Cleanser
JLo Beauty
JLo Beauty That Hit Single Gel Cream Cleanser
A gel-cream cleanser with silky consistency that clears out clogged pores without drying out the skin. 
$38 AT SEPHORA
Biossance Squalane + Elderberry Jelly Cleanser
Squalane + Elderberry Jelly Cleanser
Biossance
Biossance Squalane + Elderberry Jelly Cleanser
According to Biossance, this top-rated jelly cleanser works to remove all traces of makeup, all while "restoring balance" to the skin through rich elderberry extract.
$28 AT BIOSSANCE
OLAY Regenerist Detoxifying Pore Scrub Facial Cleanser
OLAY Regenerist Detoxifying Pore Scrub Facial Cleanser
OLAY
OLAY Regenerist Detoxifying Pore Scrub Facial Cleanser
This nourishing formula from OLAY aims to deep clean pores and increase surface cell turnover for more balanced skin.
$9$7 AT OLAY
Bioré Charcoal Cleanser
Bioré Charcoal Cleanser
Amazon
Bioré Charcoal Cleanser
Charcoal has the ability to draw out impurities from the skin like a magnet. This foaming face wash is loaded with that amazing ingredient but won’t dry out the skin the way some other charcoal beauty products do. Also, the price is right.
$8$6 AT AMAZON
La Mer The Cleansing Foam
La Mer The Cleansing Foam
Nordstrom
La Mer The Cleansing Foam
The Cleansing Foam by the iconic skincare brand La Mer is a favorite of A-list celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen. While this cleanser gently lifts out dirt and oil, it also has hydrating ingredients for oily, dry or combination skin to leave your skin feeling soft and healthy looking.  
$95 AT SEPHORA
Dermalogica Ultracalming Cleanser
Dermalogica Ultracalming Cleanser
Sephora
Dermalogica Ultracalming Cleanser
Perfect for skin that's easily inflamed, this soothing gel reduces redness and swelling with a mix of lavender and cucumber. If you have another skin concern, it's also free of potential irritants, such as sulfates, parabens and phthalates.
$39 AT SEPHORA
L'Occitane Immortelle Precious Cleansing Foam
L'Occitane Immortelle Precious Cleansing Foam
L'Occitane
L'Occitane Immortelle Precious Cleansing Foam
The Immortelle Precious Cleansing Foam is part of the L'Occitane anti-aging line. This foaming cleanser perfect for people with aging skin who are looking for gentle face cleansing for healthy skin.
$34 AT L'OCCITANE
Perricone MD High Potency Classics Nutritive Cleanser
Perricone MD High Potency Classics Nutritive Cleanser
SkinStore
Perricone MD High Potency Classics Nutritive Cleanser
SkinStore offers premium beauty brands like Vichy and Perricone MD. The latter's High Potency Classics Nutritive Cleanser is a deep-cleaning, anti-aging facial wash that many reviewers report is well worth the price.
$15 AT SKINSTORE
Obagi Nu-Derm Foaming Gel
Obagi Nu-Derm Foaming Gel
Walmart
Obagi Nu-Derm Foaming Gel
Made for all skin types, this gentle cleanser should be a contender for a role in your daily skincare regimen.
$43
Glamglow Gentlebubble Cleanser
Glamglow Gentlebubble Cleanser
Nordstrom
Glamglow Gentlebubble Cleanser
If you’ve ever thought that your face-washing routine could be more fun, this is the cleanser for you. Made with antioxidant green tea and vitamin E, it uses soap-free bubbles to lift off dirt, oil and makeup.
$29 AT NORDSTROM
First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser
First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser
Amazon
First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser
First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser is fragrance-free and sulphate-free yep powerful enough to remove the makeup, dirt, oil and grime from everyday life. This cleanser is highly rated and gentle enough for everyone's skin.
$24
Ole Henriksen Find Your Balance Oil Control Cleanser
Find Your Balance™ Oil Control Cleanser
Sephora
Ole Henriksen Find Your Balance Oil Control Cleanser
The Ole Henriksen Find Your Balance Oil Control Cleanser is made specifically for oily and combination skin. This cleanser helps purify pores and helps fight oiliness, acne and blemishes. 
$30 AT SEPHORA
Fenty Skin Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser
Fenty Skin Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser
Fenty Skin
Fenty Skin Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser
Be sure to thoroughly cleanse your face after a full day of wearing a mask. This two-in-one cleanser from Fenty Skin lathers up to removes dirt, oil and makeup.
$25 AT FENTY BEAUTY
Aveeno Positively Radiant Skin Brightening Daily Scrub
Aveeno Positively Radiant Skin Brightening Daily Scrub
Amazon
Aveeno Positively Radiant Skin Brightening Daily Scrub
Gentle enough that even sensitive complexions can handle it, this scrubbing and hydrating facial cleanser quickly and easily whisks away the dead surface cells that can dull skin's glow. It also contains soy extract for an extra boost of brightness.
$5 AT AMAZON
Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser
Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser with Pump Dispenser | Fragrance, Gluten and Sulfate Free | For Sensitive Skin | 8 Fl Oz
Amazon
Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser
Vanicream's Gentle Facial Cleanser is perfect for those with sensitive skin or allergies because it is free of dyes, fragrance, parabens, formaldehyde and other preservatives. Dr. Shereene Idriss, aka the Pillow Talk Derm, is an NYC-based cosmetic dermatologist. She gives free skincare advice from bed in her #pillowtalkderm Instagram story sessions and names Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser as her face wash of choice.
$9
Tata Harper Clarifying Cleanser
Tata Harper Clarifying Cleanser
Bloomingdale's
Tata Harper Clarifying Cleanser
Tata Harper's pricey but popular clarifying and foaming facial cleanser is the perfect option for the holistic-loving, green-living crowd. This gel cleanser targets impurities to give you a deep-clean feel and comfortably matte finish without zapping moisture. It's formulated for oily skin types, targets blemish-causing impurities and works to balance oil with natural salicylic acid and AHAs.  
$76 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S
Lancer Skincare The Method: Polish
Lancer Skincare The Method: Polish
Skinstore
Lancer Skincare The Method: Polish
Lancer Skincare's The Method: Polish is a gentle face cleanser to improve your skin's tone and texture. Pure minerals and crystals exfoliate your skin's surface removing the build-up of debris and combating dullness for a more youthful-looking complexion.
$80 AT SKINSTORE
Honest Beauty Calm On Foaming Cream Cleanser
Honest Beauty Calm On Foaming Cream Cleanser
Honest Beauty
Honest Beauty Calm On Foaming Cream Cleanser
The Honest Beauty's Calm On Foaming Cream Cleanser soothes and calms sensitive skin. This foam cleanser is vegan, hypoallergenic, dermatologist approved and cruelty-free.
$18$12
iS Clinical Cleansing Complex
iS Clinical Cleansing Complex
Skinstore
iS Clinical Cleansing Complex
Chrissy Teigen says a product she uses consistently is a cleanser from iS Clinical. iS Clinical Cleansing Complex removes makeup, fights acne and removes dead skin cells to gently resurface your skin.
$44 AT SKINSTORE
Mario Badescu Glycolic Foaming Cleanser
Mario Badescu Glycolic Foaming Cleanser
Nordstrom
Mario Badescu Glycolic Foaming Cleanser
Use this acid-based foaming cleanser  as a supplement to your favorite face wash up to three times a week while washing your face, whenever your acne prone skin needs an exfoliating boost. The glycolic acid will eliminate pesky dead cells while chamomile, yarrow and sage will help soothe.
$16

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle’s Favorite Beauty Products Available To Purchase

Best January Beauty Sales to Shop Now: ILIA, Marc Jacobs, Ulta, More

The Best Beauty Products to Achieve Jennifer Lopez's Dewy Glow

24 Best Skin Care and Beauty Tools of 2022 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More

Shop Amazon's Best Beauty Products Under $35 for 2022 and Beyond

Best Face Masks to Add to Your Beauty Regimen in 2022

The Best Beauty Products Similar to Goop Beauty