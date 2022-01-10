Skin Care for the New Year: The Best Face Cleansers for All Skin Types and Every Budget
Since the New Year is all about fresh starts, we're already dreaming up the ways that we can revamp our current routines -- from fitness and sleeping, to working and, yes, even beauty. A beauty routine is serious business! With foundation, lipstick, face oil, self-tanner, face moisturizer, wrinkle treatments, face wash, eye cream, teeth whitener, eyelash serum and face masks -- and we're not talking about this type of face mask -- it's all too easy to forget just how important face cleanser is in your daily beauty regimen.
Whether you're washing your face in the morning to start the day fresh or need a good makeup remover to take off any accumulated grime, a good skin cleanser is a universal must. And it doesn't matter if you have acne-prone skin, dry skin or combination skin -- face cleanser is an essential beginning for everyone.
Some people like a face wash foam while others prefer bar soaps, and we all want skin that’s devoid of dirt and oil and doesn’t feel tight or stripped when we’re patting our face dry. Luckily, there are tons of options and we've listed some of our favorites right here. With 2022 right around the corner, we're ready to take our skincare and beauty routines to new heights -- and we're here to help you, too.
The cleansing options below offer something for every skin type, fit a range of budgets and get the job done exceedingly well. Some are brands you already know and love, while others are from celebrity brands like Jennifer Lopez'sJLo Beauty, Rihanna'sFenty Skin and Selena Gomez'sRare Beauty.
Ahead, shop ET Style's picks of the best face cleansers to add into your beauty routine for 2022 and beyond.
RELATED CONTENT:
Meghan Markle’s Favorite Beauty Products Available To Purchase
Best January Beauty Sales to Shop Now: ILIA, Marc Jacobs, Ulta, More
The Best Beauty Products to Achieve Jennifer Lopez's Dewy Glow
24 Best Skin Care and Beauty Tools of 2022 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More
Shop Amazon's Best Beauty Products Under $35 for 2022 and Beyond
Best Face Masks to Add to Your Beauty Regimen in 2022