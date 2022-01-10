Since the New Year is all about fresh starts, we're already dreaming up the ways that we can revamp our current routines -- from fitness and sleeping, to working and, yes, even beauty. A beauty routine is serious business! With foundation, lipstick, face oil, self-tanner, face moisturizer, wrinkle treatments, face wash, eye cream, teeth whitener, eyelash serum and face masks -- and we're not talking about this type of face mask -- it's all too easy to forget just how important face cleanser is in your daily beauty regimen.

Whether you're washing your face in the morning to start the day fresh or need a good makeup remover to take off any accumulated grime, a good skin cleanser is a universal must. And it doesn't matter if you have acne-prone skin, dry skin or combination skin -- face cleanser is an essential beginning for everyone.

Some people like a face wash foam while others prefer bar soaps, and we all want skin that’s devoid of dirt and oil and doesn’t feel tight or stripped when we’re patting our face dry. Luckily, there are tons of options and we've listed some of our favorites right here. With 2022 right around the corner, we're ready to take our skincare and beauty routines to new heights -- and we're here to help you, too.

The cleansing options below offer something for every skin type, fit a range of budgets and get the job done exceedingly well. Some are brands you already know and love, while others are from celebrity brands like Jennifer Lopez'sJLo Beauty, Rihanna'sFenty Skin and Selena Gomez'sRare Beauty.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks of the best face cleansers to add into your beauty routine for 2022 and beyond.

Clinique Acne Solutions Cleansing Foam Sephora Clinique Acne Solutions Cleansing Foam This Clinique mild mousse uses salicylic acid to get rid of pore-clogging dead cells and helps tamp down acne-induced redness, irritation and inflammation with caffeine and sea whip and kola nut extracts. These natural ingredients will set you on the path for healthier-looking skin. $23 AT SEPHORA Buy Now

SkinCeuticals LHA Cleanser Gel Amazon SkinCeuticals LHA Cleanser Gel Perfect for sensitive skin types, this cleansing gel is a soap-free facial cleanser that's gentle enough for even the most delicate skin. It's enriched with a skin healing blend of soothing chamomile, green tea, refreshing cucumber and avocado oil to perfectly purify and cleanse the skin. Formulated for aging, oily skin that's prone to breakouts, this deep cleansing gel gently refines the appearance of congested pores and helps to reduce blemishes without drying the skin. This hydrating cleanser gel features a blend of salicylic acid to address breakouts and visible signs of aging. $69 Buy Now

Proactiv Deep Cleansing Face Wash Ulta Proactiv Deep Cleansing Face Wash This exfoliating cleanser is formulated to help remove dirt, debris and other gunk from deep within clogged pores. It uses tiny exfoliating beads to (gently) resurface dull skin cells and leave you with even skin tone and a complexion that's blissfully soft and smooth. FYI: Proactiv offers three multi-step skin care treatment systems for those with acne-prone skin. $30 AT ULTA Buy Now

Wishful Clean Genie Cleansing Butter Sephora Wishful Clean Genie Cleansing Butter Huda Beauty released its latest skincare savior, Clean Genie Cleansing Butter six months ago. Since then, it has been dubbed a ‘mean, green cleansing machine’ and the formula draws upon green tea extract. Known for its antioxidant properties it helps to draw out impurities from the skin while also calming and soothing and your skin. $35 AT SEPHORA Buy Now

Bioré Charcoal Cleanser Amazon Bioré Charcoal Cleanser Charcoal has the ability to draw out impurities from the skin like a magnet. This foaming face wash is loaded with that amazing ingredient but won’t dry out the skin the way some other charcoal beauty products do. Also, the price is right. $8 $6 AT AMAZON Buy Now

La Mer The Cleansing Foam Nordstrom La Mer The Cleansing Foam The Cleansing Foam by the iconic skincare brand La Mer is a favorite of A-list celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen. While this cleanser gently lifts out dirt and oil, it also has hydrating ingredients for oily, dry or combination skin to leave your skin feeling soft and healthy looking. $95 AT SEPHORA Buy Now

Dermalogica Ultracalming Cleanser Sephora Dermalogica Ultracalming Cleanser Perfect for skin that's easily inflamed, this soothing gel reduces redness and swelling with a mix of lavender and cucumber. If you have another skin concern, it's also free of potential irritants, such as sulfates, parabens and phthalates. $39 AT SEPHORA Buy Now

Glamglow Gentlebubble Cleanser Nordstrom Glamglow Gentlebubble Cleanser If you’ve ever thought that your face-washing routine could be more fun, this is the cleanser for you. Made with antioxidant green tea and vitamin E, it uses soap-free bubbles to lift off dirt, oil and makeup. $29 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser Amazon Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser Vanicream's Gentle Facial Cleanser is perfect for those with sensitive skin or allergies because it is free of dyes, fragrance, parabens, formaldehyde and other preservatives. Dr. Shereene Idriss, aka the Pillow Talk Derm, is an NYC-based cosmetic dermatologist. She gives free skincare advice from bed in her #pillowtalkderm Instagram story sessions and names Vanicream Gentle Facial Cleanser as her face wash of choice. $9 Buy Now

Tata Harper Clarifying Cleanser Bloomingdale's Tata Harper Clarifying Cleanser Tata Harper's pricey but popular clarifying and foaming facial cleanser is the perfect option for the holistic-loving, green-living crowd. This gel cleanser targets impurities to give you a deep-clean feel and comfortably matte finish without zapping moisture. It's formulated for oily skin types, targets blemish-causing impurities and works to balance oil with natural salicylic acid and AHAs. $76 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S Buy Now

Lancer Skincare The Method: Polish Skinstore Lancer Skincare The Method: Polish Lancer Skincare's The Method: Polish is a gentle face cleanser to improve your skin's tone and texture. Pure minerals and crystals exfoliate your skin's surface removing the build-up of debris and combating dullness for a more youthful-looking complexion. $80 AT SKINSTORE Buy Now

iS Clinical Cleansing Complex Skinstore iS Clinical Cleansing Complex Chrissy Teigen says a product she uses consistently is a cleanser from iS Clinical. iS Clinical Cleansing Complex removes makeup, fights acne and removes dead skin cells to gently resurface your skin. $44 AT SKINSTORE Buy Now

Mario Badescu Glycolic Foaming Cleanser Nordstrom Mario Badescu Glycolic Foaming Cleanser Use this acid-based foaming cleanser as a supplement to your favorite face wash up to three times a week while washing your face, whenever your acne prone skin needs an exfoliating boost. The glycolic acid will eliminate pesky dead cells while chamomile, yarrow and sage will help soothe. $16 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle’s Favorite Beauty Products Available To Purchase

Best January Beauty Sales to Shop Now: ILIA, Marc Jacobs, Ulta, More

The Best Beauty Products to Achieve Jennifer Lopez's Dewy Glow

24 Best Skin Care and Beauty Tools of 2022 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More

Shop Amazon's Best Beauty Products Under $35 for 2022 and Beyond

Best Face Masks to Add to Your Beauty Regimen in 2022

The Best Beauty Products Similar to Goop Beauty