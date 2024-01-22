Sofia Vergara Reveals Why She and Joe Manganiello Got Divorced

Sofia Vergara is revealing why she and Joe Manganiello called it quits. In an interview with El País, the 51-year-old Griselda star discussed why she and her husband of seven years decided to divorce in 2023.

"I'm newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger," she said. "He wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom. I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore."

"I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother," Vergara added of her and Joe Gonzalez's son, Manolo. "So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children. I'm almost in menopause; it's the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I'll give it back to him and go on with my life; that's what I have to do."

In the wake of her split, Vergara told the outlet that she feels "very fulfilled" in her professional life.

"I've done much more in my career than I ever dreamed of. I never dreamed of being an actress. It was an accident," she said. "I've been [judging] America's Got Talent for four years, a show where I have a lot of fun... I have my own clothing and beauty brand. I can't even think of complaining about anything."

Earlier this month, during an interview on CBS Sunday Mornings, Vergara spoke about getting divorced in the spotlight.

"That's part of being a celebrity. I knew it was going to happen. You can't hide those things," she said. "It wasn't bad. I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice. I thought that they were going to invent more things, you know how they usually [do]. And I was just kind of surprised. They kind of just said what it was and that was it."

Shortly thereafter, while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Vergara revealed that she's single following her romance with Dr. Justin Saliman.

As for Manganiello, he's currently dating actress Caitlin O'Connor.

"Everything is going great between Joe and Caitlin. They met at a party for Winning Time in a hot tub and hit it off right away. Caitlin is really sweet, low key, and not a party girl. She is soft-spoken, positive, zen, and not dramatic, which Joe likes," a source told ET in December. "Caitlin is very into health and wellness and she and Joe connect over that. They have similar lifestyles and love to be fit and active, work out together, and are both animal lovers."

"Caitlin has also been in serious relationships before. She would love to settle down one day and have a family of her own, but is not putting pressure on the situation in any way," the source added. "She knows Joe recently got out of a marriage, and that they have only been seeing each other for a handful of months. They are taking things day by day, but their relationship is on the upswing, and they're enjoying where it's going. Joe is really happy and has moved on."

