When it comes to relationships, Sophie Turner's love life is far different than that of her Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark.

Since the beginning of the HBO fantasy series, Sansa has found herself involved with a number of men who either treated her horrendously, she was forced to be with, or both. First, there was her engagement to Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson), who had her father, Ned Stark (Sean Bean), beheaded right in front of her. Then, there was a loveless marriage to Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), followed by another forced relationship with Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon).

"I think Sansa might just be done with relationships at this point," Turner told USA Today in July 2017. "She knows she's stronger and better on her own."

Sophie also joked about Sansa being totally done with men while speaking with EW in May 2016. "In the Game of Thrones universe, I think she's going to have to swing the other way -- because the men thing isn't working for her," she said.

Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO

In real life, however, it appears the "men thing" has worked out for Sophie, who is happily engaged to Joe Jonas. The "Sucker" singer proposed to Sophie in October 2017, after being set up by their mutual friend, Hailee Steinfeld.

Hailee revealed last January that she was the one who encouraged Sophie to give Joe a shot. "I mean, I will say I did get that text from Sophie being like, 'So, tell me about Joe,' and I was like, 'Go for it,'" the Bumblebee star confessed on Nova 96.9 radio. "I actually just saw them both for the first time since they got engaged. And, yeah, I'm, like, freaking out about it!"

"I was so excited for her and Joe," Hailee later said in an interview with ET. "They're both great friends of mine. Sophie's my sister, so I love her and anything that makes her happy."

Speaking with Glamour UK earlier this month, Sophie discussed exactly how she knew Joe was the one.

"I think for the longest time I didn't have a real sense of myself," she explained. "I had a bit of an identity crisis where I was playing all these people and I'd grown up faster than I probably should have done. I hadn't been able to experience university, or just spend a lot of time with friends, so for a while, I kept thinking, 'Who am I?'"

"A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I've fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness," she added. "That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am -- and find my happiness in things other than acting."

Before she met Joe, Sophie felt that, like Sansa, she was "fully preparing" herself to "be single" for the rest of her life.

"I think once you've found the right person, you just know," she said in an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this month. "I feel like I'm much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I've lived enough life to know. I've met enough guys to know -- I've met enough girls to know. I don't feel 22. I feel like 27, 28."

"Everyone experiments," she added. "It's part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender."

Sophie and Joe appear to share everything these days -- friends, matching tattoos and a puppy, to name a few -- but not when it comes to Game of Thrones secrets. Most fans would expect Joe to be in the know about what happens before the rest of the world, but he's previously said in interviews that's not true. The cast and crew have always been tremendously tight-lipped about the series, and Joe -- who is a big fan of the show -- is no exception.

"I don't want to know any spoilers," he told Variety last October. "Sophie won't tell me and she knows if she told me I would be so heartbroken because I'm such a big fan of the show. I'd be pissed."

However, we think it's safe to say Joe is rooting for Sansa to end up on the Iron Throne. "I don't know, I don't know," Sophie coyly replied, when ET asked in 2017 if Joe was cheering on Sansa. "We don't talk about it... You made me blush! Oh god, yeah! I'm sweaty, I can't tell."

Game of Thrones returns for its eighth and final season April 14 on HBO. In the meantime, get caught up on everything you need to know with ET's official recap!

