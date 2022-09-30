SoulCycle’s At-Home Fitness Bike Is $600 Off Right Now for Upgrading Your Home Gym
SoulCycle is offering a huge limited-time deal on its At-Home Bike. You can now recreate the in-class SoulCycle experience right at home and save $600. Normally priced at $2,500, the exercise bike is now 24% off and offers on-demand and live cycling classes that users can stream through the Equinox+ mobile app.
Join live classes offered daily or search through SoulCycle’s library of on-demand cycling and sculpt classes based on time, intensity, music genre and instructor. The “free ride” feature even allows you do your own thing while listening to music, streaming your favorite shows, or exploring a new city.
To bring the SoulCycle intensity to your garage or living room, you can get $600 off the discounted At-Home Bike right now. No special promo code is needed for this limited-time deal. SoulCycle will automatically apply the discount at checkout and you'll also get free shipping. A 12-month Equinox+ membership is required to access all SoulCycle content and costs $40.
The SoulCycle At-Home Bike comes equipped with an adjustable seat, resistance knob and water bottle holder. It fits riders up to 350 pounds and 6’10” tall. You'll be able to stream high-resolution classes on the sweat-resistant touchscreen and feel like you are right in a studio with the incredible built-in speakers.
At-home gym equipment doesn't stop at the SoulCycle bike though. Depending on your preferred workout, there are also more fitness finds like easy-to-store gym accessories, multi-use equipment like these adjustable dumbbells, virtual programs you can use on your television, and exercise wearables and sneakers.
Below, shop our picks for the best at-home gym equipment.
Bringing the fitness studio to you at home, the Tempo Studio features a 42" HD touchscreen and small 3-square feet footprint., so you can fit it into any space. The system comes with dumbbells, barbell, collars, plates, heart rate monitor, workout mat and recovery roller. For an additional $39 per month, the Tempo membership gives you personalized, AI-powered training with live and on-demand classes, including rep counting, weight recommendations and feedback on form.
Another affordable and versatile home gym staple, the exercise ball — also called a Swiss ball — is your ticket to a stronger core and booty. (This one comes with an air pump for quick and easy setup.) Try it with single leg bridges, pushups, pikes and more.
This foldable treadmill with a LCD display has 15,000+ rave reviews on Amazon for being compact, easy to assemble and quiet when in use.
Free weights are a no-brainer for any home gym, especially these stackable ones that won’t take up tons of space. Sculpt and strengthen with this set of 2-, 3- and 5-pound dumbbells. From curls and lateral raises to adding weight to your normal cardio, you can work multiple muscle groups and get a seriously good sweat with these guys.
With a 30-Day iFIT Family Membership included, you can stream live & on-demand workouts from this upright bike that can easily fit into the corner of any room.
The VIGBODY Exercise Bike is an indoor cycling bike with a heavy-duty bidirectional flywheel. This adjustable stationary bike boats a two-way adjustable non-slip handlebar and four-way adjustable padded seat for superior comfort.
This foldable treadmill is the perfect fitness solution for someone in a small space. Easily collapsible and storable, it's a compact way to get in all your steps without ever leaving your home.
This easy-to-adjust weight bench can double up for any weight bearing activity. It has four bench positions — two levels of incline, flat and decline — to execute a variety of strength-building exercises.
For the serious yogi, this unique yoga mat is one of the best gifts you can get her. It's made with soft, organic cotton which means it's washable, plus it easily rolls up for compact storage!
If you haven't taken a page from J.Lo's workout bible yet, you can get a lot more from your workouts with wearable weights. These 5-pound ankle weights add resistance while walking, dancing and other exercises to sculpt and strengthen your legs, plus they take up virtually no room.
Why get multiple sets of weights, which take up more room, if you can get just one adjustable set? This space-saving pair has more than 15,000 5-star reviews on Amazon.
Handmade with American cherrywood, this rower is both durable and beautiful (and totally narrow enough to fit in a small space). Ergatta uses a chamber with real water for smooth resistance. It's also nearly silent and easy to store vertically with wheels. The fitness content ranges from competitions and group challenges to races, goal-based training and interval workouts. A personal dashboard tracks your progress, and the rower is compatible with your Strava account, heart rate monitor, headphones and speakers.
The LEKFIT Band Set includes a resistance cuff, resistance tube, and mini loop band made to enhance any workout.
Resistance bands are a small but mighty form of home gym equipment. This set of three loop bands ranges from light to heavy, meaning you can get a solid full-body workout no matter your current fitness level or the size of your workout space. It comes with a starter guide and carrying bag. Great resistance training exercises include bicep curls, shoulder presses, fire hydrants (for glutes and hamstrings) and side plank leg lifts (for obliques and glutes).
Even if you have a small space, you can still get a powerful workout in your home gym. This piece of exercise equipment is sturdy, portable, easy to install and extremely versatile -- use it as a doorway pull-up bar or for sit-ups, pushups and dips.
The Myx Plus is more than just a stationary bike -- it's a complete fitness system that comes with everything you need for a full body workout. That includes the durable but compact Myx stationary bike (which has a handy swiveling touch screen), exercise and stabilizing mats, a six-piece weight set, a kettlebell, a foam roller, a resistance band and a heart rate monitor. The Myx membership, which is an additional $29 per month, gives you unlimited access to hundreds of workouts, world class coaches, progress tracking and heart rate monitoring and reporting. It's a full home studio in one piece of equipment -- just what your small space needs.
The bestselling Bowflex Max Trainer M6 is an advanced elliptical with 16 levels of resistance, large console, burn rate display, heart rate monitor and magnetic media rack for tablet or smartphone. Get a free two-month trial of the Bowflex JRNY App ($19.99 per month regularly) to access custom workouts, trainer-led videos, virtual coaching, fitness assessments, personal goal tracking and visual destinations. You can also stream entertainment and listen to curated playlists.
If you're considering adding a medicine ball to your strength training, these highly rated slam balls come in a wide range of weights and sizes.
An alternative to spinning classes (and the famously pricey Peloton), the Echelon Connect Bike EX-3 allows you to follow along with streaming classes on your tablet for an intense home workout -- or just ride freestyle. Its upright shape is short enough to fit into nearly any room.
The Bosu Balance Trainer has inspired tons of similar gym accessories, but we love the original. This small ball packs a lot of punch — through various exercises you can improve your strength, balance, flexibility and muscle tone. It's a great piece of home gym equipment to use while streaming your favorite shows.
Home gyms get an instant upgrade with this sleek rowing machine. The smooth and quiet ergonomic design features a 22″ HD sweat- and dust-resistant touch screen that projects instructions, music and sounds of the water. Buy now and enjoy free shipping.
You’ve probably heard that you should you use a foam roller before and after your workout in order to relieve muscle soreness, stiffness and tightness for a quicker recovery. But even if you’re not regularly working out, this gym accessory can boost your circulation and flexibility. And it doesn't even need a manual: the stretches are illustrated right it, for your convenience.
