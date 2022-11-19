Space NK's Beauty Advent Calendar Is One of This Year's Best for a Luxurious Christmas Countdown
If you're looking for the perfect gift for the beauty-obsessed person on your list, consider your holiday shopping complete. Space NK's beauty Advent calendar 2022 is a makeup and skincare-obsessive's dream, filled with products from just about every best-selling beauty brand for an incredible value. After selling out in two weeks last year, the calendar is back this year and offering even better value.
Fun to open and full of exciting surprises, beauty Advent calendars are always a beloved hit for the holidays. Space NK's version takes things up a notch with 25 days of luxurious pink and red boxes full of the most sought-after makeup and skincare hand-selected by Space NK's team.
The Space NK Advent Calendar is packed with 25 of its bestselling skin care and beauty products from La Mer, Olaplex, Sunday Riley, Drunk Elephant, Charlotte Tilbury, and more. Available for for $280, this calendar is actually worth $1,002 and that's something certainly worth celebrating!
Just a few of the goodies included in this Advent calendar are TikTok-viral Olaplex hair care, decadent Crème De La Mer moisturizer, cult-favorite Charlotte Tilbury lipstick in Pillow Talk, celeb-approved Sunday Riley vitamin C serum, and so much more. In total, all of these products are worth over $1,000, but the advent calendar is just $224, an extra 20% off — that's over $700 in savings.
Whether you're looking to treat the beauty lover in your life to a gift they'll never forget or simply want to save on best-selling beauty products for yourself, be sure to secure a Space NK beauty Advent calendar while they're still available.
Looking for more Advent calendars to shop before December? Check out our lists for all the best beauty Advent calendars, Advent calendars for kids, Advent calendars under $50, and even wine Advent calendars.
More Beauty Advent Calendars to Shop for 2022
Gift 12 of Benefit’s bestselling and fan-favorite beauty minis, including brow top-sellers, mascaras, pore primers and face powders. These travel-friendly makeup gifts come in a one-of-a kind keepsake box.
Count down to the holidays with 24 of Sephora's best makeup, skincare and accessory gifts.
This wine advent calendar from Harry & David includes three Brut Cuvée, three Brut Rosè, one Moscato Spumante, and one Pink Moscato. With twelve days of sparkling wine, you and your friends can start the holiday season off right.
Treat yourself to the ultimate advent calendar with the Dr. Barbara Sturm 24-day holiday countdown Advent Calendar. The box includes 24 of Dr. Sturm's best-selling goodies in mini and full sizes — including face, eye and lip products.
The NYX Beauty Advent Calendar includes 24 beauty surprises from the famed brand, including the NYX Dewy Makeup Setting Spray, Born to Glow Illuminator, Lip Scrub — along with much more.
Limited edition flavors such as orange yuzu, spiced mirabelle plum, and strawberry star anise are included in this advent calendar from beloved French jam brand Bonne Maman.
Unbox 24 days of delights and start every day with travel-sized versions of L'Occitane classics. This Advent calendar included nourishing shea-enriched formulas, signature Verbena and Rose hand creams, indulgent body lotions, gentle cleansing soaps, and a full-sized Almond Delicious Hands for a touch of warmth and softness all season long.
The luxurious packaging of this premium tea advent calendar makes it an extra-special holiday gift.
Light your way through the holidays with Voluspa‘s 12 Day Advent Calendar, exclusively for Sephora. Unveil 12 bestselling fragrances each in an embossed votive, tucked behind peek-a-boo packaging.
For 24 nights, you'll sip and explore premium wines from Spain, Sicily, California, and beyond! With each opening of a new window, you'll discover varietals, including refreshing Sauvignon Blanc and fruity Pinotage.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT:
35 Best Advent Calendars 2022 Under $50 for Everyone On Your List
The Best 2022 Wine Advent Calendars, Clubs, and Subscriptions to Gift
25 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2022 to Shop Before They Sell Out
The Best Advent Calendar for Kids to Shop Right Now
Sephora's Beauty Advent Calendar Is Back for the Holidays 2022
Hanna Andersson's Pajamas & Clothes Are On Sale for 50% Off Right Now
SkinCeuticals Gift Sets Have Arrived With Fan-Favorite Skin Care
The 17 Best Golf Gifts: Personalized Golf Gear, Apparel, and More
Save 20% on Custom Blankets and Ornaments That Make Thoughtful Gifts
The 48 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022
Shop the Special Gift Edition of Dyson's New Airwrap for the Holidays