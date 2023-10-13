Sales & Deals

Spanx Is Having a 24-Hour Flash Sale for Fall Today, Including 50% Off Oprah's Favorite Pants

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Spanx Fall Flash Sale
Spanx
By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:14 AM PDT, October 13, 2023

Spanx just launched a 24-hour flash sale that includes best-selling apparel for up to 50% off.

It’s shaping up to be a great season for Spanx fans. Right now, the celeb-loved brand known for its body-smoothing shapewear and line of elevated basics is kicking off the weekend with a Fall Flash Sale.

Today only, Spanx is offering up to 50% off best-selling styles from The Perfect Collection. With 13 deals, including Oprah's favorite pants and a fan-favorite jacket with faux leather detailing, this Spanx sale is a must-shop for comfortable and flattering items you'll wear all fall.

Shop the Spanx Fall Flash Sale

Whether your fall wardrobe could use a new jacket, pair of pants, or versatile bodysuit, the Spanx sale is a must-visit for clothes that can help make you look and feel your best. With just over a dozen items this steeply discounted, shopper-favorites are already running low in stock, so we recommend acting fast to save on your size.

Ahead, check out the best finds from the Spanx Fall Flash Sale to shop before the deals disappear tomorrow.

The Perfect Pant, Ankle Back Seam Skinny

The Perfect Pant, Ankle Back Seam Skinny
Spanx

The Perfect Pant, Ankle Back Seam Skinny

Get 50% off your new go-to for any outfit or occasion. These pants feature a skinny-leg cut, making for a style so flattering.

$148 $74

Shop Now

The Perfect Pant, Jogger

The Perfect Pant, Jogger
Spanx

The Perfect Pant, Jogger

The Perfect Pant, Jogger is your new go-to for any outfit or occasion. Dress it up for a night out or pair it with sneakers for an elevated, casual look - this style is so flattering, you’ll wear them again and again.

$148 $74

Shop Now

Drape Front Jacket

Drape Front Jacket
Spanx

Drape Front Jacket

This best-selling jacket features Spanx's signature ponte fabric with Faux Leather detailing that creates effortless and super-versatile looks. It’s the ultimate throw-on-and-go companion.

$178 $125

Shop Now

The Perfect Jumpsuit

The Perfect Jumpsuit
Spanx

The Perfect Jumpsuit

Designed using smoothing premium ponte fabric, this jumpsuit is machine-washable and features hidden core shaping technology.

$228 $160

Shop Now

The Perfect Pant, Slim Straight

The Perfect Pant, Slim Straight
Spanx

The Perfect Pant, Slim Straight

Designed with smoothing premium ponte fabric, this totally machine-washable Slim Straight pant features a comfortable pull-on design and offers a sleek look.

$148 $104

Shop Now

The Perfect Pant, Wide Leg

The Perfect Pant, Wide Leg
Spanx

The Perfect Pant, Wide Leg

No need to dry clean. These wide leg pants with a pull-on design are totally machine-washable and offer a sleek look.

$168 $118

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Deals at J.Crew's Sale to Upgrade Your Fall Wardrobe

Sales & Deals

The Best Deals at J.Crew's Sale to Upgrade Your Fall Wardrobe

Oprah’s Favorite Spanx Loungewear Set Now Comes in New Fall Colors

Style

Oprah’s Favorite Spanx Loungewear Set Now Comes in New Fall Colors

Oprah’s Favorite Pants for Any Occassion Are 30% Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

Oprah’s Favorite Pants for Any Occassion Are 30% Off Right Now

The Leggings Kourtney Kardashian Raves About Are 30% Off Right Now

Style

The Leggings Kourtney Kardashian Raves About Are 30% Off Right Now

The 15 Best Shapewear Solutions for Every Style, Size and Budget

Style

The 15 Best Shapewear Solutions for Every Style, Size and Budget

Tags: