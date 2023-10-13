It’s shaping up to be a great season for Spanx fans. Right now, the celeb-loved brand known for its body-smoothing shapewear and line of elevated basics is kicking off the weekend with a Fall Flash Sale.

Today only, Spanx is offering up to 50% off best-selling styles from The Perfect Collection. With 13 deals, including Oprah's favorite pants and a fan-favorite jacket with faux leather detailing, this Spanx sale is a must-shop for comfortable and flattering items you'll wear all fall.

Shop the Spanx Fall Flash Sale

Whether your fall wardrobe could use a new jacket, pair of pants, or versatile bodysuit, the Spanx sale is a must-visit for clothes that can help make you look and feel your best. With just over a dozen items this steeply discounted, shopper-favorites are already running low in stock, so we recommend acting fast to save on your size.

Ahead, check out the best finds from the Spanx Fall Flash Sale to shop before the deals disappear tomorrow.

The Perfect Pant, Jogger Spanx The Perfect Pant, Jogger The Perfect Pant, Jogger is your new go-to for any outfit or occasion. Dress it up for a night out or pair it with sneakers for an elevated, casual look - this style is so flattering, you’ll wear them again and again. $148 $74 Shop Now

Drape Front Jacket Spanx Drape Front Jacket This best-selling jacket features Spanx's signature ponte fabric with Faux Leather detailing that creates effortless and super-versatile looks. It’s the ultimate throw-on-and-go companion. $178 $125 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: