Spanx Just Put So Many Best-Selling Styles on Sale for Winter, Including Oprah's Favorites

Spanx Sale
Spanx
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:20 PM PST, December 15, 2023

Spanx just put so many of its most-loved styles on sale. Shop the best holiday deals on fan-favorites.

The holidays are shaping up to be a great season for Spanx fans. If you're eager to add some new pieces to your winter wardrobe, Spanx just slashed the price on so many best-selling styles. The celeb-loved brand known for its body-smoothing shapewear and line of elevated basics is now offering up to 50% off nearly 200 popular winter must-haves. 

Shop the Spanx Sale

The Spanx sale not only includes Oprah's favorite pants and loungewear from the AirEssentials collection, but there are also deals on fan-favorite faux leather leggings. Whether your winter wardrobe could use a new jacket, pair of pants, or turtleneck, the Spanx sale is a must-visit for clothes that can help make you look and feel your best.

With winter-ready styles steeply discounted, shopper-favorites are already running low in stock, so we recommend acting fast to save on your size. Ahead, shop the best finds from the Spanx sale before the deals expire.

AirEssentials Half Zip

AirEssentials Half Zip
Spanx

AirEssentials Half Zip

Oprah's favorite half-zip comes in a lightweight fabric that’s luxuriously soft and silky, with four-way stretch so they never, ever feel constricting. Choose butterscotch and spice for that cozy feeling all season.

$128 $64

Shop Now

AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant

AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant
Spanx

AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant

The AirEssentials collection is made with lightweight, luxuriously soft and ultra drapey fabric. Designed with refined comfort to feel silky against your skin, these are the ultimate throw-on-and-go pants.

$138 $69

Shop Now

The Perfect Pant, Slim Straight

The Perfect Pant, Slim Straight
Spanx

The Perfect Pant, Slim Straight

Designed with smoothing premium ponte fabric, this totally machine-washable Slim Straight pant features a comfortable pull-on design and offers a sleek look.

$148 $74

Shop Now

The Perfect Pant, Jogger

The Perfect Pant, Jogger
Spanx

The Perfect Pant, Jogger

The Perfect Pant, Jogger is your new go-to for any outfit or occasion. Dress it up for a night out or pair it with sneakers for an elevated, casual look - this style is so flattering, you’ll wear them again and again.

$148 $74

Shop Now

Faux Patent Leather Leggings

Faux Patent Leather Leggings
Spanx

Faux Patent Leather Leggings

Add some flair to your legging game with this glossy style from Spanx, also available in black and navy.

$110 $55

Shop Now

The Perfect Pant, Ankle Back Seam Skinny

The Perfect Pant, Ankle Back Seam Skinny
Spanx

The Perfect Pant, Ankle Back Seam Skinny

Get 50% off your new go-to for any outfit or occasion. These pants feature a skinny-leg cut, making for a style so flattering.

$148 $74

Shop Now

The Perfect Pant, Wide Leg

The Perfect Pant, Wide Leg
Spanx

The Perfect Pant, Wide Leg

No need to dry clean. These wide leg pants with a pull-on design are totally machine-washable and offer a sleek look.

$168 $84

Shop Now

