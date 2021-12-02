Star Wars Gift Guide 2021: The Best Star Wars Gift Ideas for Every Fan
Whether you are shopping for a Rebel or a member of the Resistance, they deserve an intergalactic gift this holiday season. With a new season of The Mandalorian already in the works and a new LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special out now, it is the perfect time to strike with an excellent Star Wars gift. Luckily, there is Star Wars swag for every type of fan.
To help you find the perfect gift for that special Star Wars enthusiast in your life, we've rounded up collectibles, toys, clothing and accessories so you can give the gift of The Force. Plus, help your loved ones stream their fave movies and shows on Disney+ while wearing a new pair of Jedi Master kicks and eating a dessert shaped like Darth Vader’s head.
If you’re looking for the perfect gift for your Star Wars-loving friend or a treat for yourself, here are our favorite Star Wars gifts you can shop now.
