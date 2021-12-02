Movies

Star Wars Gift Guide 2021: The Best Star Wars Gift Ideas for Every Fan

By Fox Van Allen‍
Star Wars Gift Guide
Lucasfilm

Whether you are shopping for a Rebel or a member of the Resistance, they deserve an intergalactic gift this holiday season. With a new season of The Mandalorian already in the works and a new LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special out now, it is the perfect time to strike with an excellent Star Wars gift. Luckily, there is Star Wars swag for every type of fan.

To help you find the perfect gift for that special Star Wars enthusiast in your life, we've rounded up collectibles, toys, clothing and accessories so you can give the gift of The Force. Plus, help your loved ones stream their fave movies and shows on Disney+ while wearing a new pair of Jedi Master kicks and eating a dessert shaped like Darth Vader’s head.

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for your Star Wars-loving friend or a treat for yourself, here are our favorite Star Wars gifts you can shop now. 

Darth Vader Waffle Maker
Darth Vader Waffle Maker
Amazon
Darth Vader Waffle Maker
Put the Sith Lord on your waffles in 2 different sizes: Darth Vader's helmet or a larger, 7" round waffle. 
$45
The Mandalorian Shadow Palette
The Mandalorian Shadow Palette
ColourPop
The Mandalorian Shadow Palette
ColourPop's brand new palette features 9 pressed powders in buttery matte, matte with sparkle and shimmery metallic finishes.
$16
"Star Wars" Death Star Cheese Board & Tool Set
"Star Wars" Death Star Cheese Board & Tool Set
Amazon
"Star Wars" Death Star Cheese Board & Tool Set
$45
LEGO "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" Millennium Falcon
LEGO "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" Millennium Falcon
Amazon
LEGO "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" Millennium Falcon
$199
Hallmark Keepsake "The Child" Christmas Ornament
Hallmark Keepsake "The Child" Christmas Ornament
Amazon
Hallmark Keepsake "The Child" Christmas Ornament
$20
All 9 Star Wars Movie Posters
Star Wars Poster
PosterStop via Amazon
All 9 Star Wars Movie Posters
An original poster from one of the Star Wars movies can sell for thousands of dollars. These reproduction posters are a much more affordable option when it comes to decorating your home theater room, bedroom or office. And best of all, this set includes posters for all nine Star Wars films, from A New Hope to The Rise of Skywalker.
$50 AT AMAZON
Star Wars Galactic Snackin’ Grogu
Star Wars Galactic Snackin’ Grogu
Amazon
Star Wars Galactic Snackin’ Grogu
The Galactic Snackin’ Grogu comes with 4 interactive accessories that, when placed in his hand, he will react to with animations and sound effects!
$77
Subscription to Disney+
Disney Plus logo
Disney
Subscription to Disney+
If you don’t have a subscription to Disney+ yet... what galaxy have you been living in? The premium streaming service is home to every Star Wars theatrical release, the binge-worthy Star Wars saga The Mandalorian and a number of great animated titles including Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. It's a must for any Star Wars fan.
$7.99 PER MONTH
Chrome Mandalorian with The Child Vinyl Action Figure
Chrome Mandalorian with The Child Vinyl Action Figure
Amazon
Chrome Mandalorian with The Child Vinyl Action Figure
$43
Star Wars: Women of the Galaxy
Star Wars: Women of the Galaxy
Amazon
Star Wars: Women of the Galaxy
This beautifully illustrated book profiles 75 strong women from across the films, comics, games, and more. 
$18
Boba Fett Volcano Woven Button-Up
Boba Fett Volcano Shirt
BoxLunch
Boba Fett Volcano Woven Button-Up
Why do we love this shirt? From far away, it looks like a classic Japanese-style volcano print. But when you get closer to examine the detail, you’ll notice that famed Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett appears all over this 100% cotton button-up. Use Code BLGIFTS for 20% off!
$45$31
Star Wars Cakelet Pan
Star Wars Cakelet Pan
Williams Sonoma
Star Wars Cakelet Pan
Williams Sonoma reviewers are in love with this cast-alumnium Star Wars cakelet pan that makes tasty baked treats in the shape of seven iconic characters: Yoda, Darth Vader, C-3PO, R2-D2, Chewbacca, a Stormtrooper and BB-8. It features a gold-tone nonstick finish, so rest assured: Your favorite character's face won’t tear off when freeing him from the pan.
$40
The Child Plush
The Child Plush
shopDisney
The Child Plush
$25
A Stormtrooper Mug from Galaxy's Edge
Star Wars Stormtrooper Mug
ShopDisney
A Stormtrooper Mug from Galaxy's Edge
Here’s just what you need for another tough Monday spreading evil throughout the galaxy. This ceramic First Order Stormtrooper mug, created especially for the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts' Galaxy's Edge, features a bent, open bottom handle with ribbed silicone. Hand wash only.
$23$16
Instant Pot Star Wars 6Qt Duo Little Bounty
Instant Pot Star Wars 6Qt Duo Little Bounty
Amazon
Instant Pot Star Wars 6Qt Duo Little Bounty
The Instant Pot has 13 Smart Programs, so you can make your favorite dishes with one touch of a button. 
$100
Darth Vader Cooking Aprons
Star Wars Darth Vader apron
Williams Sonoma
Darth Vader Cooking Aprons
Love spending time in the kitchen as a family? We love this cotton twill Darth Vader apron from Williams Sonoma that comes in both adults and kid’s sizes. It features adjustable neck straps for comfort and two pockets for holding tools. Also available in a white Stormtrooper design.
$25$15
Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order PS4
Target
Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order
If you haven’t played Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order yet, you’re missing out. This third-person Star Wars game, set five years after Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, casts you as a Jedi Padawan being hunted by the Empire. In its review, Gamespot notes that it’s “one of the most compelling game additions to the Star Wars franchise in years.” Available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows.
$20
LED Lightsaber Chopsticks
Lightsaber Chopsticks
ChopSabers via Amazon
LED Lightsaber Chopsticks
If your Star Wars Day plans call for watching movies and ordering Chinese takeout, we’ve got a great, inexpensive Star Wars gift idea for you. This set of four lightsaber chopsticks are BPA-free and actually light up in red, blue, green and purple. Powered by 3 x LR41 batteries (included).
$19

