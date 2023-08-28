Steve Harvey and his wife, Marjorie Bridges Harvey, are shutting down rumors that there has been any infidelity in their marriage.

Last week, unsubstantiated allegations began circulating about the couple on X (formerly Twitter). The rumors alleged without any proof that Marjorie cheated on the Family Feud host with his bodyguard and personal chef.

On Sunday, the 66-year-old spoke to a crowd during a recent event in Atlanta, where he made sure to note that he and his wife were both "fine."

"Before I get started, just let me say I'm fine," he told the crowd in a video shared to TikTok. "We're fine. I don't know what y'all doing but find something else to do because we're fine. Lord have mercy. Man, I ain't got no time for rumors and gossip. God's been good to me, I'm still shining."

Meanwhile, Marjorie took to Instagram to directly address the claims, sharing a screenshot of an online guide on "how to handle being lied about," that features a quote from the book of Peter: "When they hurled their insults at him, he did not retaliate; when he suffered, he made no threats. Instead, he entrusted himself to him who judges justly."

"This is the website https://mattmcmillenministries.com/how-to-handle-being-lied-about/," Marjorie captioned the post. "My husband and I don't usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us. However, to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are. Read and share this with your love ones that may not know how to properly cope. God Bless all of you."

The couple first crossed paths at a comedy club in 1990 and dated briefly before fizzling out. They reconnected after Steve's tumultuous divorce with his second wife, Mary L. Vaughn, was settled in 2005 and got married in 2007. Their blended family includes their seven children -- Brandi, Karli, Broderick, Wynton, Morgan, Jason and Lori -- and seven grandchildren.

The allegations arose only a month after the Celebrity Family Feud host and his wife celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary.

Steve and Marjorie took to Instagram to celebrate their momentous wedding anniversary, sharing a behind-the-scenes peek at their wedding anniversary photo shoot in Lake Como, Italy, according to stylist Elly Karamoh, who detailed their curated anniversary outfits on her Instagram page.

The video compilation shared by the couple featured clips of the pair as they pose for their extravagant celebration. The footage showed Marjorie dressed in a backless YSL gown with a thigh-high leg slit and matching fur-trimmed cape as she posed against a windowsill before walking downstairs and exchanging loving kisses with her husband. Steve wore a custom gold tweed blazer by Dolce & Gabbana layered over a flowy white set by Loewe.

The pair share several kisses in the video while posing together by the lake, in an ornately decorated living room, and against an orange-and-white automobile.

"Anniversary time with the Love of My Life ❤️🙏🏾," Marjorie captioned the sweet video, which she set to Coco Jones' romantic ballad, "ICU."

Steve captioned his post, "Still going strong 🔥🩷🔥🩷🔥🩷."

The pair has launched many ventures together, including the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation, which aims to "provide youth outreach services that help cultivate the next generation of responsible leaders."

The 66-year-old recently invited ET to visit the couple's ranch as they kicked off a new year of the Steve Harvey Mentoring Program's Mentoring Camps, which works to help young men "realize their potential and envision and prepare for a robust and productive future." SHMP aims to break the "misguided traits of manhood" and introduce role models who provide positive examples for their mentees.

Steve told ET that the program aims to teach the attendees "the real principles of manhood and [to] dream big."

"We teach them that real men go to work. Real men respect women. Real men honor God. Real men obey the law. Real men go to work. Real men take care of their children. Real men are responsible," Steve shared. "Real men show up. Real men do what they say they're going to do. That's what manhood is. I get them to understand that. And I have a Dreamville course out here that teaches them how to dream and how to make their dreams come true because I'm really good at that."

