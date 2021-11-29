Streaming Device Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon: Roku, Fire TV, and More
You can tell winter is coming by all the cozy cardigans and boots we're seeing, but it also means there's new TV to help us sink into our couches until the holidays. In case you haven't started your holiday shopping yet, Amazon unveiled its Cyber Monday Sale today and they are delivering discounts on so many streaming devices. So before the chilly weather sets in, trick out your TV set up and turn your house into a smart home with these streaming devices from your favorite brands that are on sale right now.
We picked out the best on-sale streaming devices from Amazon, Roku and Apple. Whether you're just looking for a deal or are sticking to a strict budget, there is a streaming device that will suit your needs.
Like any good sale from Amazon, we're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.
Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale also delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get the best deals.
ET's Favorite Cyber Monday deals on streaming devices:
