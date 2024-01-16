Summer House stars Kory Keefer and Samantha Feher have officially ended their relationship after more than a year together. Sam revealed the news herself during an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast on Tuesday.

The breakup, according to Sam, was prompted by a significant emotional disconnect in their relationship. She disclosed that despite expressing her love for Kory, he never reciprocated, creating a substantial issue for her. Sam explained, "I didn't break up with him because I don't love him, I broke up with him because he doesn't love me."

The strain in their relationship reportedly intensified after the airing of Winter House season 3 late last year. Sam expressed her distress at discovering that she had been misled by several people, including lies of omission by Kory regarding advances made by fellow cast members Malia White and Jordan Emanuel during the show.

"When I ended it, he was shocked," she said, confirming she ended the relationship before the reunion aired in December 2023. "He was, I think, floored that I was actually leaving. The trigger was, he texted like five or six days before Christmas, like, 'Hey, I just realized Christmas and New Year’s are coming up, what are we doing?' If you wanted to spend that time with me, you would have texted me before then. … It was a really hard moment for me because I’ve always spent a holiday like a Christmas at my family’s, a boyfriend."

Kory and Sam started dating in the summer of 2022, with Sam confirming their relationship status in April 2023. The couple had initially kept things casual before officially labeling their relationship about a month and a half prior.

Six months later, season 3 of Winter House started to air in October 2023. "I like [Sam] a lot, but we haven’t put a label on it to make it official," Kory said during the season premiere. "It’s a real gray area where I can have a little more fun. I don’t know how to say that properly without sounding like a douchebag."

