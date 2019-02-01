Super Bowl 2019: How to Style Your Gear for Game Day

Still looking for something to wear for Super Bowl LIII?

The stars have got you covered! ET's rounded up all the creative ways to style your gear for the championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots on Sunday. Whether you're heading to a casual party with co-workers or stepping out to the bar with friends, here's a few ways to stand out from the crowd, inspired by some of our favorite celebrity sports fans.

Keep It Casual

Splashnews

Super Bowl festivities kick off at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and will be going all night long, so if you know you're going to be on your feet for the majority of the game, it's best to wear something comfortable. Gigi Hadid's outfit is the perfect mix of relaxing and chic. Simply pair a jersey with skinny jeans and sneakers, or boots from Dr. Martens. If you're watching the game in a state with cooler temps, be sure to bring a coat! Just like the model, you can also add an extra layer by wearing a slouchy denim button-up underneath your jersey.

Throw on a Beanie

Instagram

Easily create your Super Bowl outfit around a beanie featuring your team's logo or colors. Olivia Culpo shows you two cute ways to style the rest of your look. 1) Pair it with a black crop top, high-waisted pants, over-the-knee boots, and a denim jacket or 2) Match it with a comfy sweater and jeans (popcorn optional).

Rock Your Team's Colors Head to Toe

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Don't be afraid to go bold with your outfit on Sunday. The Super Bowl is meant to be fun, and what's more enjoyable than having the perfect excuse to mix and match a bunch of pieces from your closet together? Lady Gaga proves you can get away with this on game day. She paired a red, blue and gray zip-up jacket with a wrap skirt and high-heeled boots. It's the perfect ensemble for the extra stylish sports fan!

Sport a Colorful 'Do

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Your game day spirit doesn't have to stop with your clothes. Take a cue from Katy Perry and give your locks a temporary makeover to reflect your team's official colors. You can find semi-permanent dye in most drugstores, but we suggest using hair chalk -- it's available in stores like Target and Ulta Beauty and will come out with just one wash.

Comfy and Cute

Gisele Bündchen may have the hookup to Patriots gear from her husband, Tom Brady, but you don't need an NFL star boyfriend to score this look! The supermodel's outfit is so easy to copy. All you need is your favorite pair of jeans, cozy boots and a shirt with your team's logo. Bonus points if you get together with your friends beforehand and make your own matching shirts. They'll be unique, and your squad will for sure turn heads if you're watching the game in public.

For the Music Fan

If you're not necessarily a football fan, dress for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Adam Levine and his band, Maroon 5, will be headlining this year's show, with guests Big Boi from Outkast and rapper Travis Scott. Throw on your favorite tour tee and pair with bright-colored pants (yellow for Rams, red for Patriots), like Travis' girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

If You're Still Undecided...

Splashnews

Wear black! If you're having trouble choosing between whether you should cheer for the Rams or the Pats, rock an outfit like this one worn by sports reporter Erin Andrews. She accessorized a bedazzled NFL T-shirt with a blazer, jeans and boots.

Check out ET's Super Bowl LIII guide here for everything else you need to know before the big matchup!

RELATED CONTENT:

Super Bowl LIII: Who's Playing, How to Watch & More

Super Bowl LIII: This Year's Star-Studded Ads

Adam Levine Says Halftime Show Will Have Biggest Hip-Hop Presence in Super Bowl History (Exclusive)

Related Gallery