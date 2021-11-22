Target has launched their Black Friday early this holiday season! Shoppers can now head over to the Target website to shop the Target Black Friday Deals. The retailer is offering hundreds of amazing deals on thousands of items across categories from now through Saturday, Nov. 27.

You'll find huge savings on the hottest electronics, home, kitchen and tech items, including Apple products, smart TVs, laptops, tablets, headphones, vacuums, kitchen appliances and kids' toys. Plus, Target will reveal limited-time daily deals called, Deal of the Day. If, for any reason, a deal drops even lower later on, Target’s holiday price match guarantee will let shoppers retroactively price match products through Dec. 24.

Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, so it's good idea to score the best deals early online. Between supply chain disruptions and severe shipping delays, shopping for the holiday season is already well underway. If you’re looking to grab those items on your wishlist before it’s too late, Target’s early Black Friday deals are here to make holiday shopping easy. With convenient shopping options from same-day delivery through Shipt, to drive-up and walk-in online order pick-up so you can buy online and pick up in store, you can enjoy the shopping season without stressing over shipping delays.

Shop ET's top picks from the Target Black Friday Sale below.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

TVs & Electronics

Kitchenware & Home

Toys

Office and Gaming Chairs

