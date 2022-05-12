Target Is Having a Secret Sale on Dyson Vacuums Right Now

Dyson is known for its top-rated technology which covers everything from robot vacuum cleaners and morph lights, to advanced haircare tools like the Dyson Airwrap, air purifiers, humidifiers and so much more. Usually, Dyson's signature standard comes at a price, but purchasing Dyson products is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better. Target just quietly dropped deals on top-rated Dyson vacuum cleaners.

The most popular of Dyson's vacuum cleaners are the sleek and lightweight cordless stick vacuums that come apart to transform into a handheld vacuum. From carpet to hardwood, they are ideal for cleaning any floor type — plus the attachments make cleaning hard-to-reach places easy. If you've been holding off investing in a Dyson vacuum, you can save up to $100 at Target right now.

