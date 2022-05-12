Shopping

Target Is Having a Secret Sale on Dyson Vacuums Right Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Target Dyson Deals 2022
Dyson

Dyson is known for its top-rated technology which covers everything from robot vacuum cleaners and morph lights, to advanced haircare tools like the Dyson Airwrap, air purifiers, humidifiers and so much more. Usually, Dyson's signature standard comes at a price, but purchasing Dyson products is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better. Target just quietly dropped deals on top-rated Dyson vacuum cleaners

The most popular of Dyson's vacuum cleaners are the sleek and lightweight cordless stick vacuums that come apart to transform into a handheld vacuum. From carpet to hardwood, they are ideal for cleaning any floor type — plus the attachments make cleaning hard-to-reach places easy. If you've been holding off investing in a Dyson vacuum, you can save up to $100 at Target right now. 

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

This Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner makes cleaning easier without the hassle of getting wrapped up in a cord. 

$450$400
Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson via Best Buy
Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Get full-size cleaning without being held back by a cord. 

$850$750
Dyson Ball Multifloor 2 Upright Vacuum
Dyson Ball Multifloor 2 Upright Vacuum
Dyson
Dyson Ball Multifloor 2 Upright Vacuum

Dyson Ball makes turning and maneuvering quick and easy. The self-adjusting cleaner head automatically transitions between different types of flooring. 

$400$350
Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum
Dyson
Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum Iron/Purple
Target
Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum
Dyson

This advanced cleaner self-adjusts between floor types with powerful suctioning for the ultimate clean. The wand and hose release in one easy smooth action without fuss.

$500$450

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Memorial Day Sales and Early Deals You Can Shop Now

The Best Outdoor Furniture Sales to Shop Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

The Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales of 2022 You Can Shop Early

Samsung's Early Memorial Day Sale Is Happening Now — Shop the Deals

The Best Roomba Deals to Shop This Week

The Best Cordless Vacuums of 2022

Amazon's Best Deals on Home Decor for 2022