Target Is Having a Secret Sale on Dyson Vacuums Right Now
Dyson is known for its top-rated technology which covers everything from robot vacuum cleaners and morph lights, to advanced haircare tools like the Dyson Airwrap, air purifiers, humidifiers and so much more. Usually, Dyson's signature standard comes at a price, but purchasing Dyson products is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better. Target just quietly dropped deals on top-rated Dyson vacuum cleaners.
The most popular of Dyson's vacuum cleaners are the sleek and lightweight cordless stick vacuums that come apart to transform into a handheld vacuum. From carpet to hardwood, they are ideal for cleaning any floor type — plus the attachments make cleaning hard-to-reach places easy. If you've been holding off investing in a Dyson vacuum, you can save up to $100 at Target right now.
This Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner makes cleaning easier without the hassle of getting wrapped up in a cord.
Get full-size cleaning without being held back by a cord.
Dyson Ball makes turning and maneuvering quick and easy. The self-adjusting cleaner head automatically transitions between different types of flooring.
This advanced cleaner self-adjusts between floor types with powerful suctioning for the ultimate clean. The wand and hose release in one easy smooth action without fuss.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Memorial Day Sales and Early Deals You Can Shop Now
The Best Outdoor Furniture Sales to Shop Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
The Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales of 2022 You Can Shop Early
Samsung's Early Memorial Day Sale Is Happening Now — Shop the Deals
The Best Roomba Deals to Shop This Week
The Best Cordless Vacuums of 2022