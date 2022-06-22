Meghan Markle, Jennifer Aniston, and Selena Gomez are all fans of Tatcha, the luxury skincare brand from Japan with products made from pure, kind-to-skin ingredients. Tatcha is currently hosting one of its biggest sales of the year and if you've been looking to test out or stock up on the go-to products of celebrities and royals alike, you're not going to want to miss this sale.

Now through Sunday, June 26, shoppers can take 20% off all of Tatcha's trending beauty and skincare staples at the Tatcha Friends & Family Sale. Just use the code FF2022 for discounts across the entire site.

Get 20% off Tatcha

Tatcha has evolved into one of today's premier skincare labels — hailed for its wide array of thoughtfully curated products and formulas, loved by dermatologists, celebrities and royals alike. The Rice Enzyme Powder is loved by Meghan Markle. Selena Gomez famously called Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream "yummy" and claimed it as her go-to moisturizer in an interview with British Vogue. And even Jennifer Aniston admitted to relying on the Tatcha Serum Stick to help prep her skin.

Check out the must-have products from Tatcha's Friends & Family Sale below.

The Camellia Cleansing Oil Tatcha The Camellia Cleansing Oil When it comes to high-quality and nourishing cleansers that are worth the investment, this Camellia Cleansing Oil from Tatcha might be one of the best. $48 $38 Buy Now

