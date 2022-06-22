Shopping

Tatcha Friends & Family Sale 2022: The Best Deals on Celebrity-Loved Beauty Products

By ETonline Staff
Meghan Markle, Jennifer Aniston, and Selena Gomez are all fans of Tatcha, the luxury skincare brand from Japan with products made from pure, kind-to-skin ingredients. Tatcha is currently hosting one of its biggest sales of the year and if you've been looking to test out or stock up on the go-to products of celebrities and royals alike, you're not going to want to miss this sale.

Now through Sunday, June 26, shoppers can take 20% off all of Tatcha's trending beauty and skincare staples at the Tatcha Friends & Family Sale. Just use the code FF2022 for discounts across the entire site. 

Tatcha has evolved into one of today's premier skincare labels — hailed for its wide array of thoughtfully curated products and formulas, loved by dermatologists, celebrities and royals alike. The Rice Enzyme Powder is loved by Meghan Markle. Selena Gomez famously called Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream "yummy" and claimed it as her go-to moisturizer in an interview with British Vogue. And even Jennifer Aniston admitted to relying on the Tatcha Serum Stick to help prep her skin.

Check out the must-have products from Tatcha's Friends & Family Sale below. 

The Dewy Skin Cream Moisturizer
The Dewy Skin Cream Moisturizer
Tatcha
The Dewy Skin Cream Moisturizer

Selena Gomez once called this hydrating, plumping formula from Tatcha "yummy" — and revealed to British Vogue that it's her favorite moisturizer.

$82$66
The Essence Skincare Boosting Treatment
The Essence Skincare Boosting Treatment
Tatcha
The Essence Skincare Boosting Treatment

Made with a trio of fermented Japanese superfoods, this skin-boosting solution works to resurface the skin's barrier and provide it with a softened finish.

$105$84
The Silk Sunscreen
The Silk Sunscreen
Tatcha
The Silk Sunscreen

Tatcha's best-selling Silk Cream gets an SPF-infused makeover in this Silk Sunscreen formula.

$60$48
The Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder
The Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder
Tatcha
The Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder

Tatcha's beloved, water-activated exfoliant is a notorious favorite of Meghan Markle's.

$65$52
Violet-C Brightening Serum
Violet-C Brightening Serum
Tatcha
Violet-C Brightening Serum

Treat your skin to a more radiant glow this summer with the help of the Tatcha Violet-C Brightening Serum.

$88$70
The Camellia Cleansing Oil
The Camellia Cleansing Oil
Tatcha
The Camellia Cleansing Oil

When it comes to high-quality and nourishing cleansers that are worth the investment, this Camellia Cleansing Oil from Tatcha might be one of the best.

$48$38
Ageless Revitalizing Eye Cream
Ageless Revitalizing Eye Cream
Tatcha
Ageless Revitalizing Eye Cream

This velvety smooth eye cream is chock-full of nourishing antioxidants that help to revitalize the look of eyes.

$140$112
The Silk Cream
The Silk Cream
Tatcha
The Silk Cream

Add this one to your summer beauty routine ASAP — your skin will thank you later!

$125$100
The Serum Stick
The Serum Stick
Tatcha
The Serum Stick

Tatcha's famous Serum Stick is so good, it's even Jennifer Aniston-approved.

$48$38
Luminous Deep Hydrating Lifting Mask
Luminous Deep Hydrating Lifting Mask
Tatcha
Luminous Deep Hydrating Lifting Mask

Whether you're battling dull, summer skin or simply need a hydrating refresh after a long flight, these coconut-derived sheet masks help to plump the skin and provide a luminous finish.

$95$76

