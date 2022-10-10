Shopping

Tatcha Sale: Save 20% On All the Skincare Products Loved by Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez, and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Tatcha skincare sale
Tatcha

Meghan Markle, Jennifer Aniston, and Selena Gomez are all fans of Tatcha, the luxury skincare brand from Japan with products made from pure, kind-to-skin ingredients. Tatcha is currently hosting one of its biggest sales of the year and if you've been looking to test out or stock up on the go-to products of celebrities and royals alike, you're not going to want to miss this sale.

Right now, you can take 20% off all of Tatcha's trending beauty and skincare staples at the Tatcha skincare sale. Just use the code THANKYOU to unlock the discount across the entire site. 

Get 20% off Tatcha

Since its inception in 2009, Tatcha has evolved into one of today's premier skincare labels — hailed for its wide array of thoughtfully curated products and formulas loved by dermatologists, celebrities and royals alike. Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle swears by The Rice Enzyme Powder; actress, singer, and beauty brand founder Selena Gomez famously called Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream "yummy" and claimed it as her go-to moisturizer in an interview with British Vogue; and even Jennifer Aniston admitted to relying on the Tatcha Serum Stick to help prep her skin.

For celebrity-approved skincare and more best-selling moisturizers, serums, primers, and cleansers, check out the must-have products from Tatcha's sale below. 

The Dewy Skin Cream Moisturizer
The Dewy Skin Cream Moisturizer
Tatcha
The Dewy Skin Cream Moisturizer

Selena Gomez once called this hydrating, plumping formula from Tatcha "yummy" — and revealed to British Vogue that it's her favorite moisturizer.

$82$66
The Kissu Lip Mask
The Kissu Lip Mask
Tatcha
The Kissu Lip Mask

Get soft, supple lips with this squalane and Japanese peach-infused jelly lip mask.

$28$22
The Rice Wash
The Rice Wash
Tatcha
The Rice Wash

This rice powder-infused cleanser gently cleanses daily buildup while leaving your skin moisturized and soft.

$38$30
The Essence Skincare Boosting Treatment
The Essence Skincare Boosting Treatment
Tatcha
The Essence Skincare Boosting Treatment

Made with a trio of fermented Japanese superfoods, this skin-boosting solution works to resurface the skin's barrier and provide it with a softened finish.

$105$84
The Water Cream
The Water Cream
Tatcha
The Water Cream

For lightweight hydration that won't clog your pores, this moisturizer nourishes your skin with a blend of Japanese wild rose and leopard lily.

$69$55
The Dewy Serum
The Dewy Serum
Tatcha
The Dewy Serum

Over 1,200 five-star reviewers love this deeply hydrating serum that tones and plumps with lactic acid and hyaluronic acid.

$89$71
The Silk Sunscreen
The Silk Sunscreen
Tatcha
The Silk Sunscreen

Tatcha's best-selling Silk Cream gets an SPF-infused makeover in this Silk Sunscreen formula.

$60$48
The Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder
The Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder
Tatcha
The Rice Polish Foaming Enzyme Powder

Tatcha's beloved, water-activated exfoliant is a notorious favorite of Meghan Markle's.

$68$54
Violet-C Brightening Serum
Violet-C Brightening Serum
Tatcha
Violet-C Brightening Serum

Treat your skin to a more radiant glow this summer with the help of the Tatcha Violet-C Brightening Serum.

$89$71
The Camellia Cleansing Oil
The Camellia Cleansing Oil
Tatcha
The Camellia Cleansing Oil

When it comes to high-quality and nourishing cleansers that are worth the investment, this Camellia Cleansing Oil from Tatcha might be one of the best.

$50$40
The Liquid Silk Canvas
The Liquid Silk Canvas
Tatcha
The Liquid Silk Canvas

Give your skin a flawless base by adding this skin-protecting primer to your makeup routine.

$54$43
Ageless Revitalizing Eye Cream
Ageless Revitalizing Eye Cream
Tatcha
Ageless Revitalizing Eye Cream

This velvety smooth eye cream is chock-full of nourishing antioxidants that help to revitalize the look of eyes.

$140$112
The Silk Cream
The Silk Cream
Tatcha
The Silk Cream

Add this one to your summer beauty routine ASAP — your skin will thank you later!

$125$100
The Serum Stick
The Serum Stick
Tatcha
The Serum Stick

Tatcha's famous Serum Stick is so good, it's even Jennifer Aniston-approved.

$48$38
Luminous Deep Hydrating Lifting Mask
Luminous Deep Hydrating Lifting Mask
Tatcha
Luminous Deep Hydrating Lifting Mask

Whether you're battling dull, summer skin or simply need a hydrating refresh after a long flight, these coconut-derived sheet masks help to plump the skin and provide a luminous finish.

$95$76

