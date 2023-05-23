Tatcha's Celeb-Approved Skincare Is 15% Off Right Now: Shop Memorial Day Deals on Value Sets
Tatcha, the luxury skincare brand from Japan, has celebrity fans such as Selena Gomez, Meghan Markle and Jennifer Aniston thanks to their products made from pure, kind-to-skin ingredients.
Tatcha is currently hosting a sale on some of its best-selling skincare kits and if you've been looking to test out or stock up on the go-to products of celebrities and royals alike, you're not going to want to miss this Memorial Day sale.
Now through Monday, May 29, you can take an extra 15% off all of Tatcha's value skincare sets in honor of Memorial Day. Just use the code EXTRA15 to unlock the deal on already-discounted value sets.
Since its inception in 2009, Tatcha has evolved into one of today's premier skincare labels — hailed for its wide array of thoughtfully curated products and formulas loved by dermatologists, celebrities and royals alike. Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle swears by The Rice Enzyme Powder, so much so that she reportedly gifted her favorite product to those who attended her baby shower a few years back. Even Jennifer Aniston admitted to relying on the Tatcha Serum Stick to help prep her skin.
For celebrity-approved skincare and more best-selling moisturizers, serums, primers, and cleansers, check out the must-have products from Tatcha's Memorial Day Sale below and don't forget to use code EXTRA15 at checkout.
This face mask duo helps you treat your skin to whatever it needs that day with a clarifying clay mask for pore exfoliation and vitamin C mask for brightening.
Revive tired eyes with Tatcha's Okinawa red algae and caffeine-infused serum and Silk Peony cream.
Featuring the Dewy Skin Mist and hydrating SPF 50 mineral sunscreen, this set is perfect for summer.
Balance acne-prone skin with Tatcha's gentle exfoliating tonic — made with fruit AHAs — and clarifying clay mask.
Featuring four minis of Tatcha's best-selling formulas for dewy skin, this kit includes The Camelia Cleansing Oil, The Rice Polish, The Dewy Skin Cream and the Kissu Lip Mask.
To treat oily skin on the go, opt for this four-piece mini travel kit featuring deep-cleansing Rice Polish and lightweight Water Cream.
Test out all four of Tatcha's best-selling moisturizers to find your favorite hydrating formula.
Your most delicate skin deserves special treatment, so nourish your undereyes and lips with Tatcha's soothing Silk Peony and moisturizing Kissu Lip Mask.
Create a smooth, flawless base with Tatcha's velvety primer and talc-free setting powder.
Your body deserves just as much care and attention as your face — so treat it to an exfoliating body wash, nourishing body milk and soothing body oil in the restorative, woodsy scent of Japanese hinoki.
Can't get enough Tatcha? Below, check out even more of our favorite skincare products to shop.
Selena Gomez once called this hydrating, plumping formula from Tatcha "yummy" — and revealed to British Vogue that it's her favorite moisturizer.
Tatcha's beloved, water-activated exfoliant is a favorite of Meghan Markle's. The water-activated exfoliant of nourishing Japanese rice bran and silk protein transforms to a creamy foam for a smooth polish and healthy glow.
Tatcha's famous Serum Stick is so good, it's even Jennifer Aniston-approved.
Get soft, supple lips with this squalane and Japanese peach-infused jelly lip mask.
This rice powder-infused cleanser gently cleanses daily buildup while leaving your skin moisturized and soft.
For lightweight hydration that won't clog your pores, this moisturizer nourishes your skin with a blend of Japanese wild rose and leopard lily.
Over 1,200 five-star reviewers love this deeply hydrating serum that works to tone and plump with lactic acid and hyaluronic acid.
Tatcha's best-selling Silk Cream gets an SPF-infused makeover in this Silk Sunscreen formula.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.
