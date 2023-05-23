Tatcha, the luxury skincare brand from Japan, has celebrity fans such as Selena Gomez, Meghan Markle and Jennifer Aniston thanks to their products made from pure, kind-to-skin ingredients.

Tatcha is currently hosting a sale on some of its best-selling skincare kits and if you've been looking to test out or stock up on the go-to products of celebrities and royals alike, you're not going to want to miss this Memorial Day sale.

Now through Monday, May 29, you can take an extra 15% off all of Tatcha's value skincare sets in honor of Memorial Day. Just use the code EXTRA15 to unlock the deal on already-discounted value sets.

Since its inception in 2009, Tatcha has evolved into one of today's premier skincare labels — hailed for its wide array of thoughtfully curated products and formulas loved by dermatologists, celebrities and royals alike. Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle swears by The Rice Enzyme Powder, so much so that she reportedly gifted her favorite product to those who attended her baby shower a few years back. Even Jennifer Aniston admitted to relying on the Tatcha Serum Stick to help prep her skin.

For celebrity-approved skincare and more best-selling moisturizers, serums, primers, and cleansers, check out the must-have products from Tatcha's Memorial Day Sale below and don't forget to use code EXTRA15 at checkout.

Smooth & Radiant Mask Duo Tatcha Smooth & Radiant Mask Duo This face mask duo helps you treat your skin to whatever it needs that day with a clarifying clay mask for pore exfoliation and vitamin C mask for brightening. $123 $105 WITH CODE EXTRA15 Shop Now

Hinoki Body Care Trio Tatcha Hinoki Body Care Trio Your body deserves just as much care and attention as your face — so treat it to an exfoliating body wash, nourishing body milk and soothing body oil in the restorative, woodsy scent of Japanese hinoki. $115 $98 WITH CODE EXTRA15 Shop Now

Can't get enough Tatcha? Below, check out even more of our favorite skincare products to shop.

The Rice Polish: Classic Tatcha The Rice Polish: Classic Tatcha's beloved, water-activated exfoliant is a favorite of Meghan Markle's. The water-activated exfoliant of nourishing Japanese rice bran and silk protein transforms to a creamy foam for a smooth polish and healthy glow. $68 Shop Now

The Water Cream Tatcha The Water Cream For lightweight hydration that won't clog your pores, this moisturizer nourishes your skin with a blend of Japanese wild rose and leopard lily. $70 Shop Now

The Dewy Serum Tatcha The Dewy Serum Over 1,200 five-star reviewers love this deeply hydrating serum that works to tone and plump with lactic acid and hyaluronic acid. $89 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

