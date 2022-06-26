Tatcha's Friends & Family Sale Ends Tonight: Shop 10 Celebrity-Loved Beauty Products
Meghan Markle, Jennifer Aniston, and Selena Gomez are all fans of Tatcha, the luxury skincare brand from Japan with products made from pure, kind-to-skin ingredients. Tatcha is currently hosting one of its biggest sales of the year and if you've been looking to test out or stock up on the go-to products of celebrities and royals alike, you're not going to want to miss this sale.
For one last day today, you can take 20% off all of Tatcha's trending beauty and skincare staples at the Tatcha Friends & Family Sale. Just use the code FF2022 for discounts across the entire site.
Tatcha has evolved into one of today's premier skincare labels — hailed for its wide array of thoughtfully curated products and formulas, loved by dermatologists, celebrities and royals alike. The Rice Enzyme Powder is loved by Meghan Markle. Selena Gomez famously called Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream "yummy" and claimed it as her go-to moisturizer in an interview with British Vogue. And even Jennifer Aniston admitted to relying on the Tatcha Serum Stick to help prep her skin.
Check out the must-have products from Tatcha's Friends & Family Sale below.
Selena Gomez once called this hydrating, plumping formula from Tatcha "yummy" — and revealed to British Vogue that it's her favorite moisturizer.
Made with a trio of fermented Japanese superfoods, this skin-boosting solution works to resurface the skin's barrier and provide it with a softened finish.
Tatcha's best-selling Silk Cream gets an SPF-infused makeover in this Silk Sunscreen formula.
Tatcha's beloved, water-activated exfoliant is a notorious favorite of Meghan Markle's.
Treat your skin to a more radiant glow this summer with the help of the Tatcha Violet-C Brightening Serum.
When it comes to high-quality and nourishing cleansers that are worth the investment, this Camellia Cleansing Oil from Tatcha might be one of the best.
This velvety smooth eye cream is chock-full of nourishing antioxidants that help to revitalize the look of eyes.
Add this one to your summer beauty routine ASAP — your skin will thank you later!
Tatcha's famous Serum Stick is so good, it's even Jennifer Aniston-approved.
Whether you're battling dull, summer skin or simply need a hydrating refresh after a long flight, these coconut-derived sheet masks help to plump the skin and provide a luminous finish.
