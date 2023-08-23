The 10 Best Biker Shorts for Women: Shop Breathable Styles from Nike, lululemon, Alo Yoga and More
It's no secret: leggings are certainly one of our most cherished closet staples for activewear and athleisure. But over the last few years, biker shorts have proven to be the breathable (yet still totally stylish) alternative and a comfy fashion essential.
The benefit of biker shorts is in their versatility. Sure, the style makes for a great workout piece — but, as demonstrated by some of today's most fashionable celebs (hi, Hailey and Kim) biker shorts can also just as easily be elevated into a more formal style. Whether you're pairing it with a blazer, cropped tee combo, or even a lacy bralette and pumps for a more sultry evening look, biker shorts can really do it all these days.
From breathable shorts that are perfect for workouts and lounging at home to colorful pairs that will complete your street-style uniform, there are tons of trendy biker shorts for any occasion. Ahead, shop the best biker shorts for women to wear year-round.
Colorfulkoala's High-Waisted Biker Shorts are crafted from a buttery soft and stretch fabric for all-day comfort.
Made with 4-Way Stretch & Non See-Through Fabric, these biker shorts will contour perfectly to your body.
The Wunder Train collection is a fan favorite for training. This high-rise bike short is a must-have if you want a style that's quick-drying.
Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling.
Nike's Zenvy High-Waisted Biker Shorts are designed with InfinaSoft fabric for a lightweight feel.
IUGA's Biker Shorts feature 2 side pockets and 1 inner pocket in the waistband to hold all of your essentials while on the go.
Made with Alo's ultralight, smooth performance fabric, the Vapor Shorts have an on-trend biker short silhouette. Wear them off-duty with a cropped jacket and slides.
These biker shorts are a wardrobe staple, perfect for throwing on for trips to the gym or to wear while running errands.
These biker shorts are super-soft, slimming and wick away sweat during a hard workout. Plus, they come in 28 different colors to choose from.
Featuring side drop-in pockets and a hidden pocket at the waistband, these Wunder Train high-rise shorts are specifically designed to hold your essentials.
Alo Yoga's High-Waist Biker Shorts are made in the brand's signature sculpting Airbrush fabric and feature moisture-wicking technology for all-day wear.
