Style

The 10 Best Biker Shorts for Women: Shop Breathable Styles from Nike, lululemon, Alo Yoga and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Best Biker Shorts for Women of 2023
Getty Images

It's no secret: leggings are certainly one of our most cherished closet staples for activewear and athleisure. But over the last few years, biker shorts have proven to be the breathable (yet still totally stylish) alternative and a comfy fashion essential. 

The benefit of biker shorts is in their versatility. Sure, the style makes for a great workout piece — but, as demonstrated by some of today's most fashionable celebs (hi, Hailey and Kim) biker shorts can also just as easily be elevated into a more formal style. Whether you're pairing it with a blazer, cropped tee combo, or even a lacy bralette and pumps for a more sultry evening look, biker shorts can really do it all these days.

From breathable shorts that are perfect for workouts and lounging at home to colorful pairs that will complete your street-style uniform, there are tons of trendy biker shorts for any occasion. Ahead, shop the best biker shorts for women to wear year-round.

Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Biker Shorts
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Biker Shorts
Amazon
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Biker Shorts

Colorfulkoala's High-Waisted Biker Shorts are crafted from a buttery soft and stretch fabric for all-day comfort.

$20
Dragon Fit High-Waist Biker Shorts
Dragon Fit High-Waist Biker Shorts
Amazon
Dragon Fit High-Waist Biker Shorts

Made with 4-Way Stretch & Non See-Through Fabric, these biker shorts will contour perfectly to your body.

$20
lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Short 6"
lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Short
lululemon
lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Short 6"

The Wunder Train collection is a fan favorite for training. This high-rise bike short is a must-have if you want a style that's quick-drying.

$64$49
Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts
BALEAF Women's Bike Shorts
Amazon
Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts

Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling. 

$47$27
Nike Zenvy Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy Biker Shorts
Nike
Nike Zenvy Biker Shorts

Nike's Zenvy High-Waisted Biker Shorts are designed with InfinaSoft fabric for a lightweight feel. 

$60
IUGA Women's 6" Biker Shorts
IUGA Workout Shorts for Women
Amazon
IUGA Women's 6" Biker Shorts

IUGA's Biker Shorts feature 2 side pockets and 1 inner pocket in the waistband to hold all of your essentials while on the go. 

$30$20
Alo Yoga High Waist Vapor Short
Alo Yoga High Waist Vapor Short
Amazon
Alo Yoga High Waist Vapor Short

Made with Alo's ultralight, smooth performance fabric, the Vapor Shorts have an on-trend biker short silhouette. Wear them off-duty with a cropped jacket and slides.

$84$50
Suuksess Cross Workout Biker Shorts
Women's Cross Workout Biker Shorts
Amazon
Suuksess Cross Workout Biker Shorts

These biker shorts are a wardrobe staple, perfect for throwing on for trips to the gym or to wear while running errands. 

$29$24
Yunoga Women's High Waisted Yoga Short
Yunoga Women's High Waisted Yoga Short
Amazon
Yunoga Women's High Waisted Yoga Short

These biker shorts are super-soft, slimming and wick away sweat during a hard workout. Plus, they come in 28 different colors to choose from. 

$19$16
lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Short with Pockets 6"
lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Short with Pockets 6"
lululemon
lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Short with Pockets 6"

Featuring side drop-in pockets and a hidden pocket at the waistband, these Wunder Train high-rise shorts are specifically designed to hold your essentials.

$74$59
Alo Yoga 7" High-Waist Biker Short
Alo Yoga 7" High-Waist Biker Short
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga 7" High-Waist Biker Short

Alo Yoga's High-Waist Biker Shorts are made in the brand's signature sculpting Airbrush fabric and feature moisture-wicking technology for all-day wear. 

$68

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Leggings with Pockets for Working Out and Everyday Wear

The Best Workout Clothes for Women on Amazon to Shop Now

The Best Running Shorts for Men to Wear This Fall

Upgrade Your Activewear with lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' Finds

Kate Middleton's lululemon Running Sneakers Just Got a Comfy Upgrade

Save Up to 40% On Alo Yoga's Celeb-Loved Activewear

Shop the Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Summer Long

The 13 Best Women's Workout Shorts for Every Type of Activity

Shop Kyle Richards' Favorite Flattering Leggings for Less Than $20

10 Best Matching Workout Sets to Shop on Amazon — All Under $30