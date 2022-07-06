Shopping

The 10 Best Fashion Deals on Zella, Free People and More from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Free People Dresses
Free People

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the retailer's biggest sale of the year, and select cardholders can already shop the best deals on fashion, beauty and home. The retailer only hosts this expansive sale once a year, so it's the perfect opportunity to stock your wardrobe with new summer styles from Birkenstock, Nike, Free People and more of your go-to brands.

With up to 60% off athleisure wear brands like Spanx and seasonal staples like floral ensembles, certain Nordstrom cardholders can start shopping the Anniversary Sale early. If you're an Icon-tier cardholder (i.e. you've spent $15,000 or more on Nordstrom products in the last year), you get access the entire Anniversary Sale today, July 6. Nordstrom cardholders who have spent $5,000 or more in the past year can access all the deals tomorrow, July 7. Whereas, the Influencer tier cardholders can check out all the deals starting Saturday, July 9.

Don't worry: You don't need to be a Nordstrom cardholder to save on the best-selling summer styles like floral cotton blouses from Free People or comfortable leggings with pockets from Zella. Starting July 15, the general public can shop all of the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. 

Summer sales are the perfect time to save on a new mesh puff sleeve top or a high waist miniskirt ahead of your next vacation. If you have early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, shop these deals and more chic styles from top-rated brands below. 

Free People Honey Pleated High Waist Miniskirt
Free People Honey Pleated High Waist Miniskirt
Nordstrom
Free People Honey Pleated High Waist Miniskirt

The pleated structure makes it even easier to dress this miniskirt up or down. Pair it with a puff sleeve top or another new style from Free People.

$60$40
BDG Urban Outfitters Kamaryn Tie Front Minidress
BDG Urban Outfitters Kamaryn Tie Front Minidress
Nordstrom
BDG Urban Outfitters Kamaryn Tie Front Minidress

This green printed minidress is your new beach getaway essential this summer. 

$64$43
Nike Free RN 5.0 2021 Running Shoes
Nike Free RN 5.0 2021 Running Shoes
Nordstrom
Nike Free RN 5.0 2021 Running Shoes

Made with lightweight and breathable materials, these Nike running shoes will keep you comfortable during your workout. 

$100$79
French Connection Eloise Sheer Blouse
French Connection Eloise Sheer Blouse
Nordstrom
French Connection Eloise Sheer Blouse

A sheer long-sleeve blouse makes a beautifully breezy look for the summertime. Stand out on your next summer vacation with this bright yellow top.

$88$53
Adidas Men's Adicolor Classics 3-Stripes T-Shirt
Adidas Men's Adicolor Classics 3-Stripes T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Adidas Men's Adicolor Classics 3-Stripes T-Shirt

Made from breathable cotton, this Adidas T-shirt will keep you cool and stylish all season long.

$35$26
Spanx OnCore Mid Thigh Shaper Bodysuit
Spanx OnCore Mid Thigh Shaper Bodysuit
Nordstrom
Spanx OnCore Mid Thigh Shaper Bodysuit

Get a sculpted look or build a layered look with the Spanx OnCore Mid Thigh Shaper Bodysuit.

$98$65
Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings
Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings
Nordstrom
Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings

Prepare for your next workout in style thanks to these Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings.

$65$40
Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Tapered Jeans
Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Tapered Jeans
Nordstrom
Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Tapered Jeans

You can't beat a classic pair of denim jeans by Levi's. The tapered design creates a structured silhouette that can pull together any outfit.

$70$28
CeCe Puff Sleeve Mixed Media Top
CeCe Puff Sleeve Mixed Media Top
Nordstrom
CeCe Puff Sleeve Mixed Media Top

Puff sleeves are an ongoing trend for a good reason — they're super cute and versatile.

$49$33
Quay Australia Level Up 51mm Square Sunglasses
Quay Australia Level Up 51mm Square Sunglasses
Nordstrom
Quay Australia Level Up 51mm Square Sunglasses

Protect your eyes from the summer sun and look fashionable in the process.

$65$44

