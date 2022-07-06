The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the retailer's biggest sale of the year, and select cardholders can already shop the best deals on fashion, beauty and home. The retailer only hosts this expansive sale once a year, so it's the perfect opportunity to stock your wardrobe with new summer styles from Birkenstock, Nike, Free People and more of your go-to brands.

Shop the Nordstrom Sale

With up to 60% off athleisure wear brands like Spanx and seasonal staples like floral ensembles, certain Nordstrom cardholders can start shopping the Anniversary Sale early. If you're an Icon-tier cardholder (i.e. you've spent $15,000 or more on Nordstrom products in the last year), you get access the entire Anniversary Sale today, July 6. Nordstrom cardholders who have spent $5,000 or more in the past year can access all the deals tomorrow, July 7. Whereas, the Influencer tier cardholders can check out all the deals starting Saturday, July 9.

Don't worry: You don't need to be a Nordstrom cardholder to save on the best-selling summer styles like floral cotton blouses from Free People or comfortable leggings with pockets from Zella. Starting July 15, the general public can shop all of the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Summer sales are the perfect time to save on a new mesh puff sleeve top or a high waist miniskirt ahead of your next vacation. If you have early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, shop these deals and more chic styles from top-rated brands below.

