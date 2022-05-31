Shopping

The 10 Best Memorial Day TV Deals Still Available to Shop at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart & More

By Lily Rose‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Samsung/LG/Amazon

If you are looking to upgrade your TV to enhance your TV and movie watching (and binging), ET has found a wide variety of great TVs still on sale after Memorial Day. No matter what shows or movies you like, watching them on a new smart TV with 4K resolution, advanced OLED technology and object-tracking sound will make you feel like you're there with your favorite characters.   

There's no shortage of discounted TVs to shop, either. You can get a deal similar to those we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you just have to keep your eyes peeled. Also, with Amazon Prime Day 2022 coming up in July, Amazon has released tons of tv deals ahead of their annual sale. Check out our picks for the hottest deals in TV tech at Samsung, Best Buy, and Amazon. 

Ahead, shop the best TV deals available now. 

65" Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
65" Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
65" Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Take in every detail even in the darkest lit scenes with Samsung's Quantum Matrix Tech.

$2,600$1,700
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV
Amazon
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV

This compact, 24-inch Smart TV is perfect for your kitchen, child's room, home office and more.

$170$100
Samsung 65" Class Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 65" Class Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 65" Class Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

This seamlessly stunning smart 4K TV has multiple voice assistants built into it, so you can start streaming or gaming as soon as you set up this Samsung TV.

$1,200$1,000
TCL 50" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
TCL 50" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
Walmart
TCL 50" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV

If you're looking for a modest TV at a modest price, you can't go wrong with this 50-inch model from TCL. 

$450$278
Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV

Experience hands-free tv with Alexa on this Amazon Fire TV Omni Series. Score a 34% discount, while supplies last.

$560$370
LG C1 65" Alexa 4K OLED Smart TV
LG C1 65" Alexa 4K OLED Smart TV
Amazon
LG C1 65" Alexa 4K OLED Smart TV

Get breathtaking picture and audio that makes you feel like you're in the action with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos. The LG C1 let's you see movies exactly how directors intended with Filmmaker Mode. And with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels, your favorite content is at your fingertips.

$2,500$1,597
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV

Score 24% off this Amazon Alexa enabled highly-rated brilliant 4K UHD smart TV.

$370$280
LG OLED A1 Series 65" Alexa 4K Smart TV
LG OLED A1 Series 65" Alexa 4K Smart TV
Amazon
LG OLED A1 Series 65" Alexa 4K Smart TV

LG's A1 OLED delivers vibrant colors, lifelike visuals and outstanding sound. 

$1,800$1,297
LG 86" LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
LG 86" LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Best Buy
LG 86" LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

If you just need more screen, this 86-inch LG should fill up your space. It has a 4K UHD resolution and works with Amazon Alexa devices, Google Home, Apple Play2 and Apple Homekit. 

$1,500$1,300
55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV
55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV

Samsung's powerful 4K processor uses machine learning AI to enhance pictures from any source and lets you watch the game in upscaled QLED 4K resolution. The smart TV features next-gen apps, streaming services and advanced controls. It's also compatible with most voice assistants like Alexa. 

$1,100$850

 

