If you are looking to upgrade your TV to enhance your TV and movie watching (and binging), ET has found a wide variety of great TVs still on sale after Memorial Day. No matter what shows or movies you like, watching them on a new smart TV with 4K resolution, advanced OLED technology and object-tracking sound will make you feel like you're there with your favorite characters.

There's no shortage of discounted TVs to shop, either. You can get a deal similar to those we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you just have to keep your eyes peeled. Also, with Amazon Prime Day 2022 coming up in July, Amazon has released tons of tv deals ahead of their annual sale. Check out our picks for the hottest deals in TV tech at Samsung, Best Buy, and Amazon.

Ahead, shop the best TV deals available now.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save $800 on Samsung's Best-Selling Washer and Dryer Set

Save on Peloton Bikes With Rare Price Drop: Get up to $500 Off

The Best Apple Watch Deals to Shop for Dad This Father's Day

Apple AirPods Pro Are $69 Off at Amazon Right Now

Best Cheap LG OLED TV Deals on Amazon Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

14 Teacher Appreciation Week Gifts They'll Actually Love

Best Dyson Memorial Day Deals: Save on Vacuums and Purifying Fans

15 Best Grill Sales: Save on Everything You Need for Summer Barbecues