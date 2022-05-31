The 10 Best Memorial Day TV Deals Still Available to Shop at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart & More
If you are looking to upgrade your TV to enhance your TV and movie watching (and binging), ET has found a wide variety of great TVs still on sale after Memorial Day. No matter what shows or movies you like, watching them on a new smart TV with 4K resolution, advanced OLED technology and object-tracking sound will make you feel like you're there with your favorite characters.
There's no shortage of discounted TVs to shop, either. You can get a deal similar to those we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you just have to keep your eyes peeled. Also, with Amazon Prime Day 2022 coming up in July, Amazon has released tons of tv deals ahead of their annual sale. Check out our picks for the hottest deals in TV tech at Samsung, Best Buy, and Amazon.
Ahead, shop the best TV deals available now.
Take in every detail even in the darkest lit scenes with Samsung's Quantum Matrix Tech.
This compact, 24-inch Smart TV is perfect for your kitchen, child's room, home office and more.
This seamlessly stunning smart 4K TV has multiple voice assistants built into it, so you can start streaming or gaming as soon as you set up this Samsung TV.
If you're looking for a modest TV at a modest price, you can't go wrong with this 50-inch model from TCL.
Experience hands-free tv with Alexa on this Amazon Fire TV Omni Series. Score a 34% discount, while supplies last.
Get breathtaking picture and audio that makes you feel like you're in the action with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos. The LG C1 let's you see movies exactly how directors intended with Filmmaker Mode. And with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels, your favorite content is at your fingertips.
Score 24% off this Amazon Alexa enabled highly-rated brilliant 4K UHD smart TV.
LG's A1 OLED delivers vibrant colors, lifelike visuals and outstanding sound.
If you just need more screen, this 86-inch LG should fill up your space. It has a 4K UHD resolution and works with Amazon Alexa devices, Google Home, Apple Play2 and Apple Homekit.
Samsung's powerful 4K processor uses machine learning AI to enhance pictures from any source and lets you watch the game in upscaled QLED 4K resolution. The smart TV features next-gen apps, streaming services and advanced controls. It's also compatible with most voice assistants like Alexa.
