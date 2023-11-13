Winter is here! Days and nights are chilly, and cold air holds less humidity. The dry air can wreak havoc on skin, hair and sinuses. Combating these chilly temps by turning on the heater will suck up even more moisture from the house. But one home appliance helps solve this dry issue: a humidifier.

A humidifier can battle the annoying things that come with a dry environment, such as static in your hair and clothes, painful sinuses, getting zapped when you touch something metallic or developing flaky, dry skin. Humidifiers also keep many houseplants happier when the indoor air dries out. It really is that simple to get rid of these pesky dry discomforts, but finding the right humidifier can be a bit trickier due to the sheer amount of options on the market. There are also factors to consider when purchasing a humidifier, like the size of your space, how often you want to add water and if you'd like to add essential oils into your machine.

You don't have to worry about searching the right appliance on your own, as we've found the best humidifiers to add moisture back into your home. Below, shop our top humidifier selections from around the web.

Vicks Warm Mist Humidifier Amazon Vicks Warm Mist Humidifier Rather than letting your skin, hair and sinuses dry out this season, this nearly noiseless humidifier can help provide temporary relief for breathing easier and getting more restful sleep. $40 Shop Now

Canopy Bedside Humidifier Canopy Canopy Bedside Humidifier Parts of this Canopy humidifier are dishwasher safe so you can be sure you're breathing in clean, moist air day after day. $160 $125 Shop Now

Frida Baby Fridababy 3-in-1 Humidifier Amazon Frida Baby Fridababy 3-in-1 Humidifier Dry air is never pleasant for new moms and babies, even outside of winter, so humidifiers are essential. This humidifier doubles as an essential oil diffuser and a color-changing nightlight for total control over the dreamy ambiance. $45 Shop Now

Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH03 Dyson Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH03 The 3-in-1 Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool combines intelligent sensing with an advanced filtration and humidification system to purify, humidify, and cool you. It projects purified, hygienically humidified air throughout the room for a healthier environment. $900 Shop Now

Hey Dewy Portable Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon Hey Dewy Portable Cool Mist Humidifier Take the Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier anywhere you go. This USB humidifier with built-in night light gives a continuous mist for up to 10 hours whenever you need a little uplifting hydration for your skin and mood. $60 Shop Now

