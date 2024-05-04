Shop
The 12 Best Sofa Deals to Shop from Wayfair's Way Day Sale This Weekend

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 10:15 AM PDT, May 4, 2024

Wayfair's Way Day is one of the best time to invest in larger furniture such as sofas. Here, we've found the best early deals to shop.

Way Day 2024 is here. Starting today, Wayfair's biggest sales event is giving shoppers three days to take advantage of deep discounts on all things home. Having a good couch can truly make or break a living space, but finding a stylish option that fits all your needs can run you thousands of dollars. Luckily, Wayfair's huge Way Day sale is offering up to 80% off best-selling sofas and sectionals. 

Shop Way Day Sofa Deals

There is truly no better time this season to revamp your home than Way Day. The sale features Wayfair's largest markdowns ever on impressive brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Mercury Row and more. There's plenty of doorbusters and flash deals, too, plus free shipping sitewide.

With thousands of furniture deals to shop, you might need some help finding the best couches on sale during Way Day. To make your search easier, we've picked out our favorite sofa deals available now. Whether you're looking for a sprawling sectional to fill out your space, a sleeper sofa, or a compact couch that's apartment-friendly, our list has got you covered.

Below, shop the best Wayfair Way Day deals on sofas and couches before the sale ends on Monday, May 6.

Best Way Day Sofa Deals at Wayfair

Mordecai 90'' Upholstered Sofa

Mordecai 90'' Upholstered Sofa
Wayfair

Mordecai 90'' Upholstered Sofa

Embrace a more neutral color palette this winter with this classic, contemporary sofa bed.

$960 $720

Shop Now

Wayfair Emilio 90'' Upholstered Sofa

Wayfair Emilio 90'' Upholstered Sofa
Wayfair

Wayfair Emilio 90'' Upholstered Sofa

Fans of the "cloud couch" design trend will adore this cushy sofa.

$1,953 $1,180

Shop Now

AllModern Geo 84'' Upholstered Sofa

AllModern Geo 84'' Upholstered Sofa
Wayfair

AllModern Geo 84'' Upholstered Sofa

This top-rated sleeper sofa from AllModern is available in so many gorgeous colors, including this sapphire blue. 

$1,350 $540

Shop Now

Mistana Aria 77" Round Arm Convertible Sofa

Mistana Aria 77" Round Arm Convertible Sofa
Wayfair

Mistana Aria 77" Round Arm Convertible Sofa

This linen couch features a multi-positioner, allowing you to easily convert from a sofa to a lounger to a sleeper with just a push or pull.

$757 $280

Shop Now

AllModern Hailee 84'' Leather Sofa

AllModern Hailee 84'' Leather Sofa
Wayfair

AllModern Hailee 84'' Leather Sofa

Save 50% on this genuine leather sofa, designed with a pair of back cushions, track arms and round tapered legs.

$2,550 $950

Shop Now

Zipcode Design Cazenovia 2 - Piece Upholstered Sectional

Zipcode Design Cazenovia 2 - Piece Upholstered Sectional
Wayfair

Zipcode Design Cazenovia 2 - Piece Upholstered Sectional

Update your living room with this contemporary sofa and chaise lounger. Plus, the firm cushions offer some extra support while you relax and settle in for movie night.

$1,149 $390

Shop Now

Mistana Adreanna 77'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa

Mistana Adreanna 77'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair

Mistana Adreanna 77'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa

Not only does this faux leather sofa look stunning, but it's functional as well: it lays flat into a twin-sized bed for guests.

$670 $294

Shop Now

Mercury Row Apgar 88.5" Leather Sofa

Mercury Row Apgar 88.5" Leather Sofa
Wayfair

Mercury Row Apgar 88.5" Leather Sofa

Made of ultra-soft genuine leather, this couch elevates any living room.

$2,447 $1,660

Shop Now

Willa Arlo Interiors Joannes 84'' Velvet Sofa

Willa Arlo Interiors Joannes 84'' Velvet Sofa
Wayfair

Willa Arlo Interiors Joannes 84'' Velvet Sofa

Add a touch of vintage glam to your home with this velvet couch, available in five colors.

$1,982 $1,050

Shop Now

Mercury Row Gaige Twin 78.5'' Wide Convertible Sofa

Mercury Row Gaige Twin 78.5'' Wide Convertible Sofa
Wayfair

Mercury Row Gaige Twin 78.5'' Wide Convertible Sofa

Available in black or camel faux leather, this convertible sleeper couch is an elegant addition to any home.

$911 $243

Shop Now

Mercury Row Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper

Mercury Row Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper
Wayfair

Mercury Row Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper

One of the most stylish futons on the market, this Mercury Row sleeper sofa comes in 10 beautiful velvet colors. Velvet is not only trendy, but super soft for an even cozier experience. 

$930 $286

Shop Now

Zipcode Design Kayden Upholstered Reversible Sectional with Storage

Zipcode Design Kayden Upholstered Reversible Sectional with Storage
Wayfair

Zipcode Design Kayden Upholstered Reversible Sectional with Storage

This sectional couch's chaise seat lifts up to reveal a storage spot for blankets and throw pillows.

$1,417 $700

Shop Now

Looking for more Way Day 2024 deals? From patio furniture to home decor and more, check out our top picks from the biggest Wayfair sale of the year.

