Wayfair's Way Day is one of the best time to invest in larger furniture such as sofas. Here, we've found the best early deals to shop.
Way Day 2024 is here. Starting today, Wayfair's biggest sales event is giving shoppers three days to take advantage of deep discounts on all things home. Having a good couch can truly make or break a living space, but finding a stylish option that fits all your needs can run you thousands of dollars. Luckily, Wayfair's huge Way Day sale is offering up to 80% off best-selling sofas and sectionals.
There is truly no better time this season to revamp your home than Way Day. The sale features Wayfair's largest markdowns ever on impressive brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Mercury Row and more. There's plenty of doorbusters and flash deals, too, plus free shipping sitewide.
With thousands of furniture deals to shop, you might need some help finding the best couches on sale during Way Day. To make your search easier, we've picked out our favorite sofa deals available now. Whether you're looking for a sprawling sectional to fill out your space, a sleeper sofa, or a compact couch that's apartment-friendly, our list has got you covered.
Below, shop the best Wayfair Way Day deals on sofas and couches before the sale ends on Monday, May 6.
Best Way Day Sofa Deals at Wayfair
Mordecai 90'' Upholstered Sofa
Embrace a more neutral color palette this winter with this classic, contemporary sofa bed.
Wayfair Emilio 90'' Upholstered Sofa
Fans of the "cloud couch" design trend will adore this cushy sofa.
AllModern Geo 84'' Upholstered Sofa
This top-rated sleeper sofa from AllModern is available in so many gorgeous colors, including this sapphire blue.
Mistana Aria 77" Round Arm Convertible Sofa
This linen couch features a multi-positioner, allowing you to easily convert from a sofa to a lounger to a sleeper with just a push or pull.
AllModern Hailee 84'' Leather Sofa
Save 50% on this genuine leather sofa, designed with a pair of back cushions, track arms and round tapered legs.
Zipcode Design Cazenovia 2 - Piece Upholstered Sectional
Update your living room with this contemporary sofa and chaise lounger. Plus, the firm cushions offer some extra support while you relax and settle in for movie night.
Mistana Adreanna 77'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa
Not only does this faux leather sofa look stunning, but it's functional as well: it lays flat into a twin-sized bed for guests.
Mercury Row Apgar 88.5" Leather Sofa
Made of ultra-soft genuine leather, this couch elevates any living room.
Willa Arlo Interiors Joannes 84'' Velvet Sofa
Add a touch of vintage glam to your home with this velvet couch, available in five colors.
Mercury Row Gaige Twin 78.5'' Wide Convertible Sofa
Available in black or camel faux leather, this convertible sleeper couch is an elegant addition to any home.
Mercury Row Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper
One of the most stylish futons on the market, this Mercury Row sleeper sofa comes in 10 beautiful velvet colors. Velvet is not only trendy, but super soft for an even cozier experience.
Zipcode Design Kayden Upholstered Reversible Sectional with Storage
This sectional couch's chaise seat lifts up to reveal a storage spot for blankets and throw pillows.
Looking for more Way Day 2024 deals? From patio furniture to home decor and more, check out our top picks from the biggest Wayfair sale of the year.
