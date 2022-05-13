Shopping

The 12 Best TV Deals to Shop Right Now at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and More

By Lily Rose‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Presidents' Day TV Deals
Samsung/LG/Amazon

If you are looking to upgrade your TV to enhance your TV and movie watching (and binging) ahead of Memorial Day 2022, ET has found a wide variety of great TVs on sale. No matter what shows or movies you like, watching them on a new smart TV with 4K resolution, advanced OLED technology and object-tracking sound will make you feel like you're there with your favorite characters.   

There's no shortage of discounted TVs to shop, either. You can get a deal similar to those we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you just have to keep your eyes peeled. Also, with Amazon Prime Day 2022 coming up in July, Amazon has released tons of tv deals ahead of their annual sale. Check out our picks for the hottest deals in TV tech at Samsung, Best Buy, and Amazon. 

Ahead, shop the best TV deals available now. 

TCL 50" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
TCL 50" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
Walmart
TCL 50" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV

If you're looking for a modest TV at a modest price, you can't go wrong with this 50-inch model from TCL. 

$450$278
Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV

Experience hands-free tv with Alexa on this Amazon Fire TV Omni Series. Score a 34% discount, while supplies last.

$560$370
75" Samsung QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV
65" Samsung QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV
Samsung
75" Samsung QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV

This 75-inch Samsung QLED TV features 8K resolution, Quantum Matrix Technology Pro for a colorful and luminous picture, and an anti-reflection layer that minimizes glare and reduces unwanted distractions. 

$4,800$2,800
85'' Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED
55'' Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED
Samsung
85'' Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED

The Samsung 4K Neo QLED includes top-of-the-line features, including a premium audio technology called object-tracking sound (OTS). With OTS, your television analyzes the action on screen and tries to replicate a surround-sound experience without any external speakers. The Samsung 4K Neo QLED also features a built-in Alexa assistant.

$4,500$2,600
LG C1 65" Alexa 4K OLED Smart TV
LG C1 65" Alexa 4K OLED Smart TV
Amazon
LG C1 65" Alexa 4K OLED Smart TV

Get breathtaking picture and audio that makes you feel like you're in the action with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos. The LG C1 let's you see movies exactly how directors intended with Filmmaker Mode. And with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels, your favorite content is at your fingertips.

$2,500$1,797
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV

Score 24% off this Amazon Alexa enabled highly-rated brilliant 4K UHD smart TV.

$370$280
LG OLED A1 Series 65" Alexa 4K Smart TV
LG OLED A1 Series 65" Alexa 4K Smart TV
Amazon
LG OLED A1 Series 65" Alexa 4K Smart TV

Currently over $1000 off, LG's A1 OLED delivers vibrant colors, lifelike visuals and outstanding sound. 

$2,500$1,347
55" Samsung 'The Frame' Smart TV
55" Samsung 'The Frame' Smart TV
Samsung
55" Samsung 'The Frame' Smart TV

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching shows. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. No matter if you're admiring Hopper's "Early Sunday Morning" or jamming along with Carrie Underwood's latest single, this QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television.

$1,500$1,400
LG 86" LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
LG 86" LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Best Buy
LG 86" LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

If you just need more screen, this 86-inch LG should fill up your space. It has a 4K UHD resolution and works with Alexa and Google Assistant. 

$1,700$1,400
LG 55" Class 4K (2160p) Smart LED TV
LG 55 Class 4K (2160p) Smart LED TV
Walmart
LG 55" Class 4K (2160p) Smart LED TV

The powerful processor on this LG UHD TV enhances color, contrast, and clarity, while webOS and LG Channels offer a huge library of content at your fingertips. 

$468$398
55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV
55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV

Samsung's powerful 4K processor uses machine learning AI to enhance pictures from any source and lets you watch the game in upscaled QLED 4K resolution. The smart TV features next-gen apps, streaming services and advanced controls. It's also compatible with most voice assistants like Alexa. 

$1,100$950
Toshiba 32" LED HD Smart FireTV
Toshiba - 32" Class LED HD Smart FireTV
Toshiba via Best Buy
Toshiba 32" LED HD Smart FireTV

At just 32 inches, this budget-friendly Toshiba TV is suited for small spaces like bedrooms or offices. It runs Amazon's FireTV platform, so you can stream new shows from Hulu, Netflix and more without plugging in extra equipment. You can also watch live TV on this device.

$200$140

RELATED CONTENT: 

The Best Memorial Day Sales and Early Deals You Can Shop Now

Samsung's Early Memorial Day Sale Is Happening Now — Shop the Deals

Amazon Prime Day Will Take Place in July: Everything We Know So Far

Samsung Frame TV Deals: Save Up to $1,000 on the QLED 4K Smart TV

Amazon Gift Card Deal: Score Free Amazon Money Ahead of Prime Day 2022

The Best Amazon Deals Worth Shopping Ahead of Prime Day 2022

The Best Headphone Deals on Amazon Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

Best Deals on Blink Security Systems Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

Save $900 on Samsung's Best-Selling Washer and Dryer Set

Shop The Best Amazon Device Deals Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

 