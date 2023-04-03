Shopping

The 13 Best Easter Gifts For All Ages On Amazon That'll Arrive By Easter Sunday

By Wesley Horvath
Easter Sunday is less than a week away, and if you're looking for a gift to give to a loved one that'll arrive by April 9, we are here to help you find the perfect additions for everyone's Easter baskets. ET has curated a list of the best Amazon Easter gifts to make your Easter shopping as easy as possible. 

If you're searching for festive basket stuffers for an Easter celebration (or toys for the family Easter egg hunt), Amazon has some great finds. Whether you're looking for a simple Easter activity to keep kids and teens busy or an Easter gift basket for the whole family to snack on, there are tons of options to shop this spring

From Easter Sidewalk Chalk Eggs to a Bunny Night Light, keep scrolling to find a little something for every family member's Easter basket. 

Easter Basket Seersucker Egg Hunt
Easter Basket Seersucker Egg Hunt
Amazon
Easter Basket Seersucker Egg Hunt

Fill this adorable seersucker canvas Easter basket with candy-filled Easter eggs and other small gifts. 

$10
Paint & Plant Stoneware Flower Gardening Kit
Paint and Plant Stoneware Flower Gardening Kit
Amazon
Paint & Plant Stoneware Flower Gardening Kit

If you know a kid, teenager or even an adult who loves gardening, this gardening kit is the perfect way to start their spring flower bed this Easter. The kit includes everything they need to decorate the flower pots, as well as Marigold, Cosmos and Zinnia flower seeds.

$40
Color & Frame Easter Coloring Book
Color & Frame Easter Coloring Book
Amazon
Color & Frame Easter Coloring Book

This Easter coloring book, with 31 themed images, offers the perfect activity to keep kids and teens busy. 

$8$7 WITH COUPON
Jumbo Dino Egg Dig Kit
Jumbo Dino Egg Dig Kit
Amazon
Jumbo Dino Egg Dig Kit

The Jumbo Dino Egg Dig Kit is the perfect alternative to chalk eggs and slime-filled Easter eggs for any kid who's obsessed with dinosaurs.

$19$14 WITH COUPON
Boppy and the Great Easter Egg Hunt Adventure Box
Great Easter Egg Hunt Adventure Box
Amazon
Boppy and the Great Easter Egg Hunt Adventure Box

This pseudo-Easter advent calendar is a great engaging gift to add to your kid's Easter basket. As they open up each compartment, they unlock new pieces to the story and characters.

$39$29 WITH COUPON
JOYIN 8 Pcs Basket With Original Style Easter Basket Stuffers
Easter Basket with Plush Stuffers
Amazon
JOYIN 8 Pcs Basket With Original Style Easter Basket Stuffers

This plush Easter basket comes stuffed with plush Easter bunnies, a springtime frog, a chick and more. It's the perfect gift for your toddler or baby.

$33
Bunny Night Light
Bunny Night Light
Amazon
Bunny Night Light

Your kids will enjoy this bunny night light well beyond Easter. It has 16 different colors to choose from, and it's portable and dimmable. 

$30$16 WITH COUPON
Easter Sidewalk Chalk Eggs 18-Pack
Easter Sidewalk Chalk Set 18-Pack
Amazon
Easter Sidewalk Chalk Eggs 18-Pack

Chalk eggs are great Easter basket stuffers. Add them to all your nieces and nephews' baskets and watch them create some fun sidewalk art after Easter brunch.

$12$11
Easter Basket for Kids and Adults
Easter Basket for Kids and Adults
Amazon
Easter Basket for Kids and Adults

Wish your partner or kids a very Happy Easter with this gift basket. It includes 45 different treats and snacks.

$55
Hatchimals CollEGGtibles Family Spring Toy Basket
Hatchimals Spring Toy Basket
Amazon
Hatchimals CollEGGtibles Family Spring Toy Basket

This toy set by Hatchimals is an Easter basket and basket stuffers in one product. The spring basket includes 6 different eggs filled with surprise characters.

$17
Easter Bunny Cotton Candy
Easter Bunny Cotton Candy
Amazon
Easter Bunny Cotton Candy

Add a sweet treat to any Easter basket this year with this adorably funny Bag of Bunny Farts Cotton Candy. 

$9
Amazon Gift Card in an Easter Egg Reveal
Easter Egg Amazon Gift Card
Amazon
Amazon Gift Card in an Easter Egg Reveal

Can't decide on what you want to get for the remaining Easter basket stuffer? Then, this Easter-egg-themed Amazon gift card will do the trick.

$15 AND UP
Build-A-Bear Gift Card
Build-A-Bear Gift Card
Amazon
Build-A-Bear Gift Card

A Build-a-Bear gift card is a great surprise in an Easter basket, especially if it's for someone who has wanted to build a special, fluffy friend.

$25 AND UP

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

