The 14 Best Easter Dresses for Women to Wear This Year — Shop Floral, Linen and More Spring Styles

By Charlotte Lewis
Old Navy

Easter is right around the corner — which means that soon enough on Sunday, April 9, you'll be gearing up to attend everything from brunch celebrations and church services to Easter egg hunts, garden parties and even a formal dinner or two. Naturally, you'll need the perfect spring uniform to help get you through the holiday craze — and you can never go wrong with having a go-to Easter dress in your back pocket.

While dresses are great wardrobe staples to have in any season, Easter presents the perfect opportunity to put spring's biggest fashion trends on full display. Whether you're looking for a classic floral frock or an on-trend denim dress, there are so many spring dress styles to shop — and have delivered just in time for the season's biggest holiday, too.

Below, shop our picks for the best Easter dresses for the spring holiday. 

Sweet At Heart White Floral Embroidered Two-Piece Midi Dress
Sweet At Heart White Floral Embroidered Two-Piece Midi Dress
Lulu's
Sweet At Heart White Floral Embroidered Two-Piece Midi Dress

A two-piece midi dress is a cute spring set that you can wear well past Easter.

$79
Draper James Connie Stripe Linen & Cotton Babydoll Dress
Draper James Connie Stripe Linen & Cotton Babydoll Dress
Nordstrom Rack
Draper James Connie Stripe Linen & Cotton Babydoll Dress

Stripes are everywhere this year and this spring dress, featuring ruffled straps and a babydoll design from Draper James is one you'll wear again and again. Pair with sneakers or strappy sandals.

$150$55
Floral Maxi Slip Dress
Floral Maxi Slip Dress
Old Navy
Floral Maxi Slip Dress

This navy floral slip silhouette is the perfect look for the upcoming Easter holiday.

$40$28
SheIn Women's Floral Tie Front Ruffle Mini Dress
SheIn Women's Floral Tie Front Ruffle Mini Dress
Amazon
SheIn Women's Floral Tie Front Ruffle Mini Dress

This lilac floral wrap dress is available in thirty other colors, so you can choose which pattern best suits your Easter mood.

$30
Sleeveless Ruffle Sleeve Floral Print Mini Dress
Women’s Summer Sleeveless Ruffle Sleeve Crew Neck Floral Print Mini Dress
Amazon
Sleeveless Ruffle Sleeve Floral Print Mini Dress

Go straight from church to brunch in this high-neck ruffled dress.

$38
A-Line Embroidery Casual Party Dress
A-Line Embroidery Casual Party Dress
Amazon
A-Line Embroidery Casual Party Dress

Stay cute and covered in this long sleeve dress with flared skirt, available with Prime Delivery.

$33
Boho Long Maxi Dress
Boho Long Maxi Dress
Walmart
Boho Long Maxi Dress

This soft dress with high-low hem is a perfect spring dress.

$16
Allegra K Women's Square Neck Puff Sleeves Casual Midi Smocked Floral Dresses
Allegra K Women's Square Neck Puff Sleeves Casual Midi Smocked Floral Dresses
Walmart
Allegra K Women's Square Neck Puff Sleeves Casual Midi Smocked Floral Dresses

For a church-friendly dress, try out this square neck midi with stylish puffed sleeves.

$35$31
Casual Flowy Pleated Loose Dresses with Pockets
Casual Flowy Pleated Loose Dresses with Pockets
Amazon
Casual Flowy Pleated Loose Dresses with Pockets

Stay comfortable in this loose-flowing dress with pockets, available in several different floral patterns and colors for spring.

$36
Sleeveless Ruffle Sleeve Round Neck Mini Dress
Sleeveless Ruffle Sleeve Round Neck Mini Dress
Amazon
Sleeveless Ruffle Sleeve Round Neck Mini Dress

Embrace the casual elegance of this ruffled mini dress in any of the available fresh spring colors.

$38
Nine.Eight Women's Wrap Maxi Dress
Nine.Eight Women's Wrap Maxi Dress
Walmart
Nine.Eight Women's Wrap Maxi Dress

This paisley maxi is as sophisticated as it is comfortable, and it's available in 16 other colorways.

$25$15
Faux Wrap Swiss Dot V-Neck Dress
Faux Wrap Swiss Dot V-Neck Dress
Amazon
Faux Wrap Swiss Dot V-Neck Dress

Show off your figure in this belted wrap dress in any of the available spring colors.

$43$35
WITH COUPON
CeCe Tie Sleeve Shift Dress
Tie Sleeve Shift Dress
Nordstrom
CeCe Tie Sleeve Shift Dress

This stunning plus size shift is available in bold colors for spring, all of which will arrive by Easter Sunday.

$129
Tie Back Long Sleeve Square Neck Mini Dress
Tie Back Long Sleeve Square Neck Mini Dress
Amazon
Tie Back Long Sleeve Square Neck Mini Dress

Show off your shoulders in this youthful spring dress, as perfect for brunch as it is for Easter dinner.

$65$40

