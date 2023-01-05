Shopping

The 14 Best Space Heaters for Staying Safe and Warm This Winter Season

By ETonline Staff
Pottery Barn space heater
Pottery Barn

The cold weather is here, making this winter the prime season for all things cozy. Everyone has different heat preferences, and while built-in, central heating systems or baseboard heaters might do enough to take the chill off of an indoor space or large room, that doesn't mean they're producing enough supplemental heat — let alone making your home or office cozy enough for everyone in it.

This is where space heaters come in this winter. Depending on the style or make, this often compact technology boasts adjustable temperature settings which work to heat up spaces with warm air, based on the preferences within a single room or area. The other allure of a space heater is its portability — whether you need to transport a lightweight, indoor device from one room to the next or you need to wheel an outdoor heater to a different corner of the backyard, it's possible, thanks to the more modern styles.

There are currently a lot of space heater options on the market — some budget-friendly, while others are on the pricier side. To help you determine which space heaters are really worth the investment, ET has scoured the internet in search of the best models for every lifestyle and budget. Our favorites include the Dyson Bladeless Fan & Heater, Vornado Heater and the Lasko Ceramic Space Heater. 

If you're continuing to make the most out of your outdoor space, deck or balcony, be sure to also check out our top picks of patio heaters to keep you warm as you enjoy the outdoors.

Ahead, shop the best indoor and outdoor space heaters for this winter season.  

Space Heaters

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool™ HP01 Purifying Heater + Fan
Dyson Pure Hot+Cool™ HP01 purifying heater + fan
Dyson
Dyson Pure Hot+Cool™ HP01 Purifying Heater + Fan

This Dyson purifying heater and fan provides a powerful stream of purified airflow that will keep you warm or cool depending on the day.

$399
Delonghi Capsule Ceramic Heater
Delonghi Capsule Ceramic Heater
Amazon
Delonghi Capsule Ceramic Heater

Stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer with this Delonghi Capsule Ceramic Heater that also features a fan only setting for cool air.

$50
Dreo Space Heaters for Indoor Use
Dreo Space Heaters for Indoor Use
Amazon
Dreo Space Heaters for Indoor Use

With over 10,000 reviews, this tabletop space heater is perfect to keep you warm.

$50
Vornado Personal Space Heater
Vornado VH202 Personal Space Heater
Amazon
Vornado Personal Space Heater

A practical, compact, and easy to use space heater that can fit in small spaces with heat settings up to 750W. 

$40
Wind Talk Space Heater
Wind Talk Space Heater
Amazon
Wind Talk Space Heater

A fast-heating, quiet, yet powerful oscillating space heater. This electric heater comes with an eco-mode for a lower electric bill, a 24 hr timer, a smart touch design, and a remote.

$90$59
Aikoper Space Heater
Aikoper Space Heater
Amazon
Aikoper Space Heater

This #1 Best-selling space heater is highly rated with almost 13,000 reviews. It's perfect for a small areas like your bedroom, office, and indoor use.

$40$24
Comfort Zone Digital Infrared Quartz Space Heater
Comfort Zone Digital Infrared Quartz Space Heater
Walmart
Comfort Zone Digital Infrared Quartz Space Heater

For medium-sized rooms, infrared space heaters, like this portable space heater, work really well. This one comes with a remote control. 

$132
Kismile Small Electric Space Heater Ceramic Space Heater
Kismile Small Electric Space Heater Ceramic Space Heater
Amazon
Kismile Small Electric Space Heater Ceramic Space Heater

Perfect for a small space, this highly rate electric heater comes with a built in automatic overheat protection system that will shut the unit off when the parts of the heater overheat.

$27$25
Lasko 5586 Digital Ceramic Tower Heater
Lasko 5586 Digital Ceramic Tower Heater
Amazon
Lasko 5586 Digital Ceramic Tower Heater

Whether you want a tower heater or a ceramic heater, Lasko makes some of the best space heaters that are also affordable, and this one has more than 9,200 5-star reviews from customers who attest to it. 

$80$73
Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
Amazon
Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat

This ceramic heater provides is an energy efficient space heater with two heat levels and one cool air fan, so you can use it for both winter and the summer. 

$40$35
Honeywell 360 Degree Surround Heater
Honeywell 360 Degree Surround Heater
Walmart
Honeywell 360 Degree Surround Heater

This 360-degree portable heater is compact and ideal for mid-sized rooms. The device also boasts energy-saving properties for a more affordable and eco-friendly heating experience.

$40$35
Vornado Heater VMH600
Vornado Heater VMH600
Pottery Barn
Vornado Heater VMH600

The allure of this compact heater is that it can fit into just about any and every corner of your home, while still giving you plenty of radiant heat.

$179
Comfort Glow Indoor Compact Electric Panoramic Infared Heater
Comfort Glow Indoor Compact Electric PanoramicInfared Heater
QVC
Comfort Glow Indoor Compact Electric Panoramic Infared Heater

If you want to warm your home without having to sacrifice the interior design of a space, look no further than this nostalgic-looking panoramic infrared heater.

254
Lasko 1500W Ceramic Space Heater
Lasko 1500W Ceramic Space Heater
Walmart
Lasko 1500W Ceramic Space Heater

Users love the adjustable thermostat on this electric heater, which ensures any space is warmed to just the right temperature.

$36$31

