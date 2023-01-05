The cold weather is here, making this winter the prime season for all things cozy. Everyone has different heat preferences, and while built-in, central heating systems or baseboard heaters might do enough to take the chill off of an indoor space or large room, that doesn't mean they're producing enough supplemental heat — let alone making your home or office cozy enough for everyone in it.

This is where space heaters come in this winter. Depending on the style or make, this often compact technology boasts adjustable temperature settings which work to heat up spaces with warm air, based on the preferences within a single room or area. The other allure of a space heater is its portability — whether you need to transport a lightweight, indoor device from one room to the next or you need to wheel an outdoor heater to a different corner of the backyard, it's possible, thanks to the more modern styles.

There are currently a lot of space heater options on the market — some budget-friendly, while others are on the pricier side. To help you determine which space heaters are really worth the investment, ET has scoured the internet in search of the best models for every lifestyle and budget. Our favorites include the Dyson Bladeless Fan & Heater, Vornado Heater and the Lasko Ceramic Space Heater.

If you're continuing to make the most out of your outdoor space, deck or balcony, be sure to also check out our top picks of patio heaters to keep you warm as you enjoy the outdoors.

Ahead, shop the best indoor and outdoor space heaters for this winter season.

Space Heaters

Delonghi Capsule Ceramic Heater Amazon Delonghi Capsule Ceramic Heater Stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer with this Delonghi Capsule Ceramic Heater that also features a fan only setting for cool air. $50 Buy Now

Wind Talk Space Heater Amazon Wind Talk Space Heater A fast-heating, quiet, yet powerful oscillating space heater. This electric heater comes with an eco-mode for a lower electric bill, a 24 hr timer, a smart touch design, and a remote. $90 $59 Buy Now

Aikoper Space Heater Amazon Aikoper Space Heater This #1 Best-selling space heater is highly rated with almost 13,000 reviews. It's perfect for a small areas like your bedroom, office, and indoor use. $40 $24 Buy Now

Vornado Heater VMH600 Pottery Barn Vornado Heater VMH600 The allure of this compact heater is that it can fit into just about any and every corner of your home, while still giving you plenty of radiant heat. $179 Buy Now

