The 14 Best TV Deals We Found From Amazon, Samsung, LG, and More

If you are looking to upgrade your TV to enhance your TV and movie watching (and binging), ET has found a wide variety of great TVs on sale. No matter what shows or movies you like, watching them on a new smart TV with 4K resolution, advanced OLED technology and object-tracking sound will make you feel like you're there with your favorite characters.

There's no shortage of discounted TVs to shop, either. You can get a deal similar to those we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you just have to keep your eyes peeled. Also, with Amazon Prime Day 2022 coming up in July, Amazon has released tons of tv deals ahead of their annual sale. Check out our picks for the hottest deals in TV tech at Samsung, Best Buy, and Amazon.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best TV deals available now.

85'' Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED Samsung 85'' Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED The Samsung 4K Neo QLED includes top-of-the-line features, including a premium audio technology called object-tracking sound (OTS). With OTS, your television analyzes the action on screen and tries to replicate a surround-sound experience without any external speakers. The Samsung 4K Neo QLED also features a built-in Alexa assistant. $4,500 $2,700 Buy Now

55" Samsung 'The Frame' Smart TV Samsung 55" Samsung 'The Frame' Smart TV Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching shows. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. No matter if you're admiring Hopper's "Early Sunday Morning" or jamming along with Carrie Underwood's latest single, this QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. $1,500 $1,400 Buy Now

Toshiba 32" LED HD Smart FireTV Toshiba via Best Buy Toshiba 32" LED HD Smart FireTV At just 32 inches, this budget-friendly Toshiba TV is suited for small spaces like bedrooms or offices. It runs Amazon's FireTV platform, so you can stream new shows from Hulu, Netflix and more without plugging in extra equipment. You can also watch live TV on this device. $200 $140 Buy Now

