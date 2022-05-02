The 14 Best TV Deals We Found From Amazon, Samsung, LG, and More
If you are looking to upgrade your TV to enhance your TV and movie watching (and binging), ET has found a wide variety of great TVs on sale. No matter what shows or movies you like, watching them on a new smart TV with 4K resolution, advanced OLED technology and object-tracking sound will make you feel like you're there with your favorite characters.
There's no shortage of discounted TVs to shop, either. You can get a deal similar to those we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you just have to keep your eyes peeled. Also, with Amazon Prime Day 2022 coming up in July, Amazon has released tons of tv deals ahead of their annual sale. Check out our picks for the hottest deals in TV tech at Samsung, Best Buy, and Amazon.
Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best TV deals available now.
Want stunning 4K picture quality? This 70-inch TCL has four times the resolution of full HD for a lifelike viewing experience with the thousands of streaming channels.
If you're looking for a modest TV at a modest price, you can't go wrong with this 50-inch model from TCL.
Experience hands-free tv with Alexa on this Amazon Fire TV Omni Series. Score a 34% discount, while supplies last.
This 75-inch Samsung QLED TV features 8K resolution, Quantum Matrix Technology Pro for a colorful and luminous picture, and an anti-reflection layer that minimizes glare and reduces unwanted distractions.
The Samsung 4K Neo QLED includes top-of-the-line features, including a premium audio technology called object-tracking sound (OTS). With OTS, your television analyzes the action on screen and tries to replicate a surround-sound experience without any external speakers. The Samsung 4K Neo QLED also features a built-in Alexa assistant.
Get breathtaking picture and audio that makes you feel like you're in the action with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos. The LG C1 let's you see movies exactly how directors intended with Filmmaker Mode. And with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels, your favorite content is at your fingertips.
Score 24% off this Amazon Alexa enabled highly-rated brilliant 4K UHD smart TV.
Currently over $1000 off, LG's A1 OLED delivers vibrant colors, lifelike visuals and outstanding sound.
Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching shows. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. No matter if you're admiring Hopper's "Early Sunday Morning" or jamming along with Carrie Underwood's latest single, this QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television.
If you just need more screen, this 86-inch LG should fill up your space. It has a 4K UHD resolution and works with Alexa and Google Assistant.
The powerful processor on this LG UHD TV enhances color, contrast, and clarity, while webOS and LG Channels offer a huge library of content at your fingertips.
Have you ever wished you could have a TV on your patio? Well, you can with the Terrace. While you still need some form of roof over this durable TV, you can watch your favorite shows and films outside. Plus, The Terrace's screen minimizes glare.
Samsung's powerful 4K processor uses machine learning AI to enhance pictures from any source and lets you watch the game in upscaled QLED 4K resolution. The smart TV features next-gen apps, streaming services and advanced controls. It's also compatible with most voice assistants like Alexa.
At just 32 inches, this budget-friendly Toshiba TV is suited for small spaces like bedrooms or offices. It runs Amazon's FireTV platform, so you can stream new shows from Hulu, Netflix and more without plugging in extra equipment. You can also watch live TV on this device.
