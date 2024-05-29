Lettuce celebrate, because in just about two weeks, on Sunday, June 16, Father's Day 2024 will be here. Finding Dad, or a father-figure in your life, the right present can be impastable. However, scoring Dad the perfect gift can be a piece of cake when you get him a delicious treat to celebrate the occasion.

Just like they enjoy dishing out the extra cheesy dad jokes, dads love to eat. So you can't go wrong with sprinkling in a food-related Father's Day gift for Dad, Grandpa, your father-in-law or any other special guy. Whether he has a sweet tooth or prefers a prime cut of meat, there are plenty of food gifts perfect for Father's Day that will show him he is a big dill. From gift baskets to deliveries from his favorite out-of-town restaurant to beer brewing kits and even food-themed gift cards, we have something on our for every type of foodie father.

We've rounded up the best food-centric gifts for Father's Day around the web that will show him muffin compared to him. Ahead, shop the best food gift ideas for Dad (and don't worry, we're done with the dad jokes).

Uncommon Goods Whiskey Making Kit Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Whiskey Making Kit Here's a winning option for the whiskey-loving dad. This alcohol infusion kit contains wood chip blends, stainless steel whiskey ice cubes, and prep bottles so Dad can create a whiskey blend of his own. $60 Shop Now

Levain Bakery Signature Cookie Assortment Levain Bakery Levain Bakery Signature Cookie Assortment If your dad has a major sweet tooth, this cookie assortment from Levain Bakery in NYC is the perfect treat for him this year. It features their four signature flavors that are absolutely delicious. Starting at $29 Shop Now

Goldbelly Digital Gift Card Goldbelly Goldbelly Digital Gift Card Goldbelly partners with restaurants all over the country to deliver delicious meals directly to your doorstep. With a gift card from Goldbelly, Dad can order from a restaurant he's always wanted to try or one he craves that is too far away to visit. Starting at $25 Shop Now

Williams Sonoma Margarita Gift Crate Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Margarita Gift Crate Elevate Dad's taco night with this margarita making gift box. It includes two types of margarita mix, salt for the rim of the glass, a juicer and jigger to expertly measure each margarita. $100 Shop Now

Bean Box World Coffee Tour Bean Box Bean Box World Coffee Tour Nothing says "happy Father's Day" like 12 bags of expertly curated coffee beans from around the world. After all, making sure Dad never runs out of coffee is a great gift in itself. $94 Shop Now

