The 15 Best Father's Day Food Gifts for Every Type of Dad: Grilling Sets, Hot Sauce, Cookies and More

Best Father's Day Food Gifts
Getty
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 4:20 PM PDT, May 29, 2024

Whether Dad has a sweet tooth or loves his savory treats, we've found the perfect food gifts for Father's Day this year.

Lettuce celebrate, because in just about two weeks, on Sunday, June 16, Father's Day 2024 will be here. Finding Dad, or a father-figure in your life, the right present can be impastable. However, scoring Dad the perfect gift can be a piece of cake when you get him a delicious treat to celebrate the occasion.

Just like they enjoy dishing out the extra cheesy dad jokes, dads love to eat. So you can't go wrong with sprinkling in a food-related Father's Day gift for Dad, Grandpa, your father-in-law or any other special guy. Whether he has a sweet tooth or prefers a prime cut of meat, there are plenty of food gifts perfect for Father's Day that will show him he is a big dill. From gift baskets to deliveries from his favorite out-of-town restaurant to beer brewing kits and even food-themed gift cards, we have something on our for every type of foodie father. 

We've rounded up the best food-centric gifts for Father's Day around the web that will show him muffin compared to him. Ahead, shop the best food gift ideas for Dad (and don't worry, we're done with the dad jokes).

Harry & David Summer Grilling Gift Box

Harry & David Summer Grilling Gift Box
Harry & David

Harry & David Summer Grilling Gift Box

For the Dad who loves to grill, this gift box comes with four tasty BBQ sauces and a peppercorn rub he can use to grill some of his best meats yet.

Truff White Truffle Hot Sauce

Truff White Truffle Hot Sauce
Truff

Truff White Truffle Hot Sauce

The foodie father in your life will enjoy this white truffle hot sauce featuring a blend of ripe red chili peppers, white truffle and agave nectar from Mexico.

Uncommon Goods Whiskey Making Kit

Uncommon Goods Whiskey Making Kit
Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Whiskey Making Kit

Here's a winning option for the whiskey-loving dad. This alcohol infusion kit contains wood chip blends, stainless steel whiskey ice cubes, and prep bottles so Dad can create a whiskey blend of his own. 

Levain Bakery Signature Cookie Assortment

Levain Bakery Signature Cookie Assortment
Levain Bakery

Levain Bakery Signature Cookie Assortment

If your dad has a major sweet tooth, this cookie assortment from Levain Bakery in NYC is the perfect treat for him this year. It features their four signature flavors that are absolutely delicious.

Starting at $29

Shop Now

Uncommon Goods West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit

Uncommon Goods West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit
Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit

Why sip someone else's IPA when he could brew his own using this kit from Uncommon Goods? Even if he doesn't become a hobby beer brewer, you can both have fun making a batch together.

Harry & David Seven Days of Dad Jokes

Harry & David Seven Days of Dad Jokes
Harry & David

Harry & David Seven Days of Dad Jokes

Do silly puns remind you of Dad? Then he will love this week-long advent-style box that has seven compartments filled with a tasty treat and a silly joke.

Goldbelly Digital Gift Card

Goldbelly Digital Gift Card
Goldbelly

Goldbelly Digital Gift Card

Goldbelly partners with restaurants all over the country to deliver delicious meals directly to your doorstep. With a gift card from Goldbelly, Dad can order from a restaurant he's always wanted to try or one he craves that is too far away to visit. 

Starting at $25

Shop Now

Thoughtfully Gourmet Scoville Laboratory Hot Sauce Challenge Set

Thoughtfully Gourmet Scoville Laboratory Hot Sauce Challenge Set
Amazon

Thoughtfully Gourmet Scoville Laboratory Hot Sauce Challenge Set

Can Dad stand the heat? Any spice lover will adore this gift set with sauces that get progressively hotter. It also comes with a decorative rack.

Williams Sonoma Margarita Gift Crate

Williams Sonoma Margarita Gift Crate
Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Margarita Gift Crate

Elevate Dad's taco night with this margarita making gift box. It includes two types of margarita mix, salt for the rim of the glass, a juicer and jigger to expertly measure each margarita.

Omaha Steaks Premier Father's Day Gift

Omaha Steaks Premier Father's Day Gift
Omaha Steaks

Omaha Steaks Premier Father's Day Gift

Gift Dad with all of his summer BBQ favorites. This delicious package includes a variety of meats along with Omaha Steak's signature seasoning. 

$268 $130

Shop Now

Bean Box World Coffee Tour

Bean Box World Coffee Tour
Bean Box

Bean Box World Coffee Tour

Nothing says "happy Father's Day" like 12 bags of expertly curated coffee beans from around the world. After all, making sure Dad never runs out of coffee is a great gift in itself.  

Gourmet Gift Baskets Father's Day Meat and Cheese Gift

Gourmet Gift Baskets Father's Day Meat and Cheese Gift
Gourmet Gift Baskets

Gourmet Gift Baskets Father's Day Meat and Cheese Gift

This Father's Day, surprise Dad with a gourmet assortment of artisan meats, cheeses, and crackers.

ButcherBox Dad's Favorite Steaks Box

ButcherBox Dad's Favorite Steaks Box
ButcherBox

ButcherBox Dad's Favorite Steaks Box

Wish your dad, grandpa, father-in-law or husband a happy Father's Day with the Father's Day-inspired box from ButcherBox. It's perfect for grilling season this summer and comes complete with filet mignon, ribeyes, sirloin steaks and tender belly bacon. 

Nut Cravings Nuts Gift Basket in Wood Tray

Nut Cravings Nuts Gift Basket in Wood Tray
Amazon

Nut Cravings Nuts Gift Basket in Wood Tray

If you're looking for a salty and healthy gift for Father's Day, try this nut gift basket. This snack gift basket has tasty treats for your foodie dad including peanuts, cashews, honey-glazed pecans, hazelnuts, walnuts, pretzel bar snack mix and a lot more. 

$37 $30

Shop Now

Man Crates Personalized Pizza Grilling Crate

Man Crates Personalized Pizza Grilling Crate
Man Crates

Man Crates Personalized Pizza Grilling Crate

The Pizza Grilling Crate includes everything Dad needs to create his own top-notch pizzeria right at home.

$130 $125

Shop Now

Shop even more Father’s Day gift ideas in our 2024 Father’s Day Gift Guide.

