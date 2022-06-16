Dads love to eat, so you can't go wrong with a food-related Father's Day gift for any father figure in your life. Regardless of what kind of foodie your dad is, there are plenty of food gifts and delicious treats that are perfect for Father's Day gifting. From gift baskets to beer brewing kits and even food-themed gift cards, we have something on our list that will make the perfect Father's Day gift for every type of foodie father.

Whether Dad has a sweet tooth, puts hot sauce on everything or is a coffee aficionado, then there's a gift basket or gift subscription with his name on it. Ahead, shop the best food gift ideas for Father's Day 2022.

Celebrate the dad in your life with ET's Father's Day gift guides. And for those in a hurry, be sure to check out 20 last-minute Father's Day gifts that will arrive for June 19th.

ButcherBox Father's Day Box ButcherBox ButcherBox Father's Day Box Wish your dad, grandpa, father-in-law or husband a happy Father's Day with the Father's Day Box from ButcherBox. It's perfect for grilling season this summer and comes complete with NY strip steaks, ButcherBox burgers, St. Louis ribs, Italian sausage and ButcherBox bacon. $129 Buy Now

Cookies by Design Shirts for Dad Cookie Bouquet Cookies by Design Cookies by Design Shirts for Dad Cookie Bouquet If your dad has a major sweet tooth, this cookie bouquet from Cookies by Design will be the perfect treat for him this year. Choose between various different cookie bouquet sizes, and use the promo code DOLLAR to add on a dozen chocolate chip gourmets to your order of $50 or more. $56 AND UP Buy Now

Yellowbird Foods Hot Sauce Variety Pack Amazon Yellowbird Foods Hot Sauce Variety Pack A hot sauce variety pack makes a great gift for the foodie dad, especially when that variety pack is vegan, gluten-free and GMO-free. This 5-pack is perfect for grilling this summer, and it even includes Yellowbird's new Blue Agave Sriracha Hot Sauce. Choose between the full-sized 9.8 oz 5-pack on Amazon or the sampler size 5-pack of 2.2 oz at Nordstrom. $35 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Blue Apron Gift Card Blue Apron Blue Apron Gift Card Everyone has a busy life, especially Dad. To help him cut down on his prep time in the kitchen, treat him to a Blue Apron gift card this Father's Day. Then, Dad can use his Blue Apron gift card to get $130 off on 6 boxes and free shipping on his first box. $70 AND UP Buy Now

