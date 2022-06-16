Shopping

The 15 Best Father's Day Food Gifts You Can Get In Time

By Wesley Horvath‍
Best Father's Day Food Gifts
Amazon

Dads love to eat, so you can't go wrong with a food-related Father's Day gift for any father figure in your life. Regardless of what kind of foodie your dad is, there are plenty of food gifts and delicious treats that are perfect for Father's Day gifting. From gift baskets to beer brewing kits and even food-themed gift cards, we have something on our list that will make the perfect Father's Day gift for every type of foodie father. 

Whether Dad has a sweet tooth, puts hot sauce on everything or is a coffee aficionado, then there's a gift basket or gift subscription with his name on it. Ahead, shop the best food gift ideas for Father's Day 2022. 

Celebrate the dad in your life with ET's Father's Day gift guides. And for those in a hurry, be sure to check out 20 last-minute Father's Day gifts that will arrive for June 19th.  

Mrs. Fields Medley For Dad Box
Mrs. Fields Medley For Dad Box
Mrs. Fields
Mrs. Fields Medley For Dad Box

Dad's will love receiving this gourmet assortment of 18 Nibblers®, bite-sized cookies, 18 brownie bites, and 2 frosted mustache cookies. 

$45$34
Harry & David Deluxe Meat and Cheese Gift Box
Harry & David Deluxe Meat and Cheese Gift Box
Harry & David
Harry & David Deluxe Meat and Cheese Gift Box

This classic meat and cheese collection will satisfy all of your dad's savory cravings. 

$50
Haus The Cocktail Kit
Haus The Sampler Kit
Haus
Haus The Cocktail Kit

Dad will love this sampler kit of four delicious apéritif flavors from Haus. Each 200ml bottle pours 8-12 drinks.

$50
Omaha Steaks Deluxe Father's Day Gift Package
Omaha Steaks Deluxe Father's Day Gift Package
Omaha Steaks
Omaha Steaks Deluxe Father's Day Gift Package

Gift dad with all of his summer BBQ favorites. This delicious package includes a variety of meats with a side of potatoes and a sweet caramel apple dessert. 

$242$100
Do Your Whisky DIY Kit for Homemade Whisky Flavor
Do Your Whisky DIY Kit for Homemade Whisky Flavor
Amazon
Do Your Whisky DIY Kit for Homemade Whisky Flavor

The perfect gift for the Whisky-loving dad. This alcohol infusion kit contains 12 woodchip blends, 6 stainless steel whisky ice cubes, and 2 prep bottles. 

$70$58
Nut Cravings Nuts Gift Basket in Wood Tray
Nut Cravings Nut Gift Basket
Amazon
Nut Cravings Nuts Gift Basket in Wood Tray

If you're looking for the perfect gift for Father's Day, try this nut gift basket. This snack gift basket has some great tasty treats for your foodie dad including peanuts, cashews, honey glazed pecans, hazelnuts, walnuts, pretzel bar snack mix and a lot more. 

$41
DIY Gift Kits Hot Sauce Making Kit
DIY Gift Kits Hot Sauce Making Kit
Amazon
DIY Gift Kits Hot Sauce Making Kit

Dad's will love crafting their own hot sauce and testing out different levels of spiciness. This DIY kit includes unique heirloom peppers and spice blends that are all natural and GMO free. 

$50
Uncommon Goods West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit
Uncommon Goods West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit

Gift Dad this beer brewing kit from Uncommon Goods, so he can make his own IPAs.

$45
ButcherBox Father's Day Box
ButcherBox Father's Day Box
ButcherBox
ButcherBox Father's Day Box

Wish your dad, grandpa, father-in-law or husband a happy Father's Day with the Father's Day Box from ButcherBox. It's perfect for grilling season this summer and comes complete with NY strip steaks, ButcherBox burgers, St. Louis ribs, Italian sausage and ButcherBox bacon. 

$129
Blue Bottle Coffee Gift Subscription
Blue Bottle Coffee Gift Subscription
Blue Bottle Coffee
Blue Bottle Coffee Gift Subscription

Nothing says, "Happy Father's Day," like a 12-month coffee subscription service from Blue Bottle Coffee. After all, making sure Dad never runs out of coffee is a great gift in itself.  

$156
Cookies by Design Shirts for Dad Cookie Bouquet
Cookies by Design Shirts for Dad Cookie Bouquet
Cookies by Design
Cookies by Design Shirts for Dad Cookie Bouquet

If your dad has a major sweet tooth, this cookie bouquet from Cookies by Design will be the perfect treat for him this year. Choose between various different cookie bouquet sizes, and use the promo code DOLLAR to add on a dozen chocolate chip gourmets to your order of $50 or more.

$56 AND UP
Yellowbird Foods Hot Sauce Variety Pack
Yellowbird Foods Hot Sauce Variety Pack
Amazon
Yellowbird Foods Hot Sauce Variety Pack

A hot sauce variety pack makes a great gift for the foodie dad, especially when that variety pack is vegan, gluten-free and GMO-free. This 5-pack is perfect for grilling this summer, and it even includes Yellowbird's new Blue Agave Sriracha Hot Sauce. Choose between the full-sized 9.8 oz 5-pack on Amazon or the sampler size 5-pack of 2.2 oz at Nordstrom.

$35 AT AMAZON
Uncommon Goods Personalized Whiskey Barrel
Uncommon Goods Personalized Whiskey Barrel
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Personalized Whiskey Barrel

Add a personal touch to your dad's food and drink-themed Father's Day gift. With various different options to choose from, you can easily customize the Uncommon Goods Personalized Whiskey Barrel.

$85 AND UP
Ethel M Chocolates Custom Cactus Gift Box
Ethel M Chocolates Custom Cactus Gift Box
Ethel M Chocolates
Ethel M Chocolates Custom Cactus Gift Box

Nearly everyone loves chocolate. And this variety chocolate gift box from Ethel M Chocolates is bound to satisfy Dad's sweet tooth this Father's Day. 

$50 AND UP
Blue Apron Gift Card
Blue Apron Gift Card
Blue Apron
Blue Apron Gift Card

Everyone has a busy life, especially Dad. To help him cut down on his prep time in the kitchen, treat him to a Blue Apron gift card this Father's Day. Then, Dad can use his Blue Apron gift card to get $130 off on 6 boxes and free shipping on his first box.

$70 AND UP

