Best Lists

The 15 Best Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop for Labor Day Weekend: Bikinis, One-Pieces and More Starting at $18

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Swimsuits
Getty
By ETonline Staff
Published: 7:38 AM PDT, September 1, 2023

Now's the time to stock up on stylish bikinis, tankinis and one-pieces at a great price from Amazon.

As you start putting together your packing list and preparing for the long weekend, consult our list of the best swimwear from Amazon to add to your luggage. You won't be disappointed, because from affordable, two-piece options that'll look good in any setting to stylish one-piece swimsuits from popular brands, we did the shopping for you. 

Best Bikini Swimsuits on Amazon:

Miyouj Halter String Bikini

Miyouj Halter String Bikini
Amazon

Miyouj Halter String Bikini

You can never go wrong with a classic triangle bikini, especially in this trendy brown shade. Featuring adjustable straps, this bikini top and bikini bottom duo is perfect for soaking up the sun.

Pink Queen Women's Removable Strap Wrap Pad Cheeky High Waist Bikini Set

Pink Queen Women's Removable Strap Wrap Pad Cheeky High Waist Bikini Set
Amazon

Pink Queen Women's Removable Strap Wrap Pad Cheeky High Waist Bikini Set

There's no doubt bright orange will be the color of the season, especially in a bathing suit. Among Amazon swimsuits, this high-cut bikini features removable straps, so you can go for a bandeau style for your summer vacation trip and beyond.

$31 $25

Shop Now

Tempt Me Two Piece Halter High Waist Bikini

Tempt Me Two Piece Halter High Waist Bikini
Amazon

Tempt Me Two Piece Halter High Waist Bikini

This retro bikini flatters and slims in all the right places.

$36 $34

With Coupon

Shop Now

fatty tiger Sexy Brazilian Bikini Set

fatty tiger Sexy Brazilian Bikini Set
Amazon

fatty tiger Sexy Brazilian Bikini Set

At just $26 for a top and bottom, this Amazon bikini is a steal — and with its impressive quality, you might as well get it in several colors.

Blooming Jelly Tie Knot High Rise Two Piece Swimsuit

Blooming Jelly Tie Knot High Rise Two Piece Swimsuit
Amazon

Blooming Jelly Tie Knot High Rise Two Piece Swimsuit

The high-waist trend meets timeless string bikini with polka dots for an unstoppable look at the beach with this Blooming Jelly two piece bathing suit.

Tempt Me Two Piece Bikini Flounce Halter Bathing Suit

Tempt Me Two Piece Bikini Flounce Halter Bathing Suit
Amazon

Tempt Me Two Piece Bikini Flounce Halter Bathing Suit

Whether you're tall with a big bust or short with a small cup size, it's easy to feel confident in this high waisted two-piece swimsuit. 

 

Best One Piece Swimsuits on Amazon:

Meyeeka One-Piece Swimsuit

Meyeeka One-Piece Swimsuit
Amazon

Meyeeka One-Piece Swimsuit

Kick off summer on a bold and golden note with this neon yellow, cut-out swimsuit.

$50 $32

Shop Now

CUPSHE Deep V Neck One Piece Swimsuit

CUPSHE Deep V Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon

CUPSHE Deep V Neck One Piece Swimsuit

With a plunging V neck and curve-hugging wrap waist, this one-piece is anything but matronly.

Viottiset One Shoulder Ruched One Piece

Viottiset One Shoulder Ruched One Piece
Amazon

Viottiset One Shoulder Ruched One Piece

"I wasn’t sure what to expect when ordering this but I was pleasantly surprised," wrote one happy reviewer of this one-shoulder suit. "The quality of the fabric is great and the color is beautiful in person. I wore the swimsuit out to the pool for a few hours and had no issues.

$46 $32

Shop Now

Holipick Plunge V Neck Monokini

Holipick Plunge V Neck Monokini
Amazon

Holipick Plunge V Neck Monokini

Your Labor Day Weekend is calling out for this sassy deep v neck mesh monokini.

Smismivo Tummy Control Swimwear

Smismivo Tummy Control Swimwear
Amazon

Smismivo Tummy Control Swimwear

If you're looking for tummy control swimwear, the ruching on this bathing suit does slimming magic — just check out some of the 20,000 5-star reviews.

La Blanca Women's Island Goddess Multi-Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit

La Blanca Women's Island Goddess Multi-Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon

La Blanca Women's Island Goddess Multi-Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit

"The bathing suit is a literal miracle worker!" wrote one happy reviewer who is four months postpartum. "I was definitely feeling self conscious in a bathing suit, but am so glad I ordered this one because I now feel so confident."

$125 $38-$83

Shop Now

Best Tankini Swimsuits on Amazon:

MiYang Solid Women's Maternity Swimsuit Wrap Front Tankini

MiYang Solid Women's Maternity Swimsuit Wrap Front Tankini
Amazon

MiYang Solid Women's Maternity Swimsuit Wrap Front Tankini

If you're looking for maternity swimwear, this tankini is super flattering and the two-piece set makes it convenient when a one-piece is challenging. It also happens to be one of the more affordable swimsuits. 

$27 $18-$26

Shop Now

Holipick High Neck Halter Tummy Control Two Piece Bathing Suit

Holipick High Neck Halter Tummy Control Two Piece Bathing Suit
Amazon

Holipick High Neck Halter Tummy Control Two Piece Bathing Suit

As far as high neck swimsuits go, this is one of our favorites (and it's an Amazon best seller). Women's tankini swimsuits are at the top of our list for great beachwear—they flatter just about any figure.

$34-$37

Shop Now

Tempt Me One Shoulder Tummy Control Top with Shorts

Tempt Me One Shoulder Tummy Control Top with Shorts
Amazon

Tempt Me One Shoulder Tummy Control Top with Shorts

If you haven't tried a tankini swimsuit, they're some of the best swimsuits out there because they give you the coverage of a one piece swimsuit with the convenience of a two-piece. If you have water sports planned, you can switch out the bottoms for board shorts.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Men's Swim Trunks to Hit the Water This Labor Day Weekend

Best Lists

The Best Men's Swim Trunks to Hit the Water This Labor Day Weekend

The 10 Best Maternity Swimsuits to Shop for Labor Day Weekend

Style

The 10 Best Maternity Swimsuits to Shop for Labor Day Weekend

Our 15 Favorite Swimsuits to Shop For Labor Day Weekend

Style

Our 15 Favorite Swimsuits to Shop For Labor Day Weekend

Save Up to 65% on Andie Swim's Hottest Swimsuits for Labor Day

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 65% on Andie Swim's Hottest Swimsuits for Labor Day

Dive into End-of-Summer Savings with The Best Labor Day Swimsuit Sales

Sales & Deals

Dive into End-of-Summer Savings with The Best Labor Day Swimsuit Sales

Summersalt Endless Summer Sale: Get Up to 60% Off Celeb-Loved Swimwear

Sales & Deals

Summersalt Endless Summer Sale: Get Up to 60% Off Celeb-Loved Swimwear

Lori Harvey Heats Up the End of Summer With Her Sultry New Swimwear

Style

Lori Harvey Heats Up the End of Summer With Her Sultry New Swimwear

Tags: