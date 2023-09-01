As you start putting together your packing list and preparing for the long weekend, consult our list of the best swimwear from Amazon to add to your luggage. You won't be disappointed, because from affordable, two-piece options that'll look good in any setting to stylish one-piece swimsuits from popular brands, we did the shopping for you.

Best Bikini Swimsuits on Amazon:

Miyouj Halter String Bikini Amazon Miyouj Halter String Bikini You can never go wrong with a classic triangle bikini, especially in this trendy brown shade. Featuring adjustable straps, this bikini top and bikini bottom duo is perfect for soaking up the sun. $26 Shop Now

Pink Queen Women's Removable Strap Wrap Pad Cheeky High Waist Bikini Set Amazon Pink Queen Women's Removable Strap Wrap Pad Cheeky High Waist Bikini Set There's no doubt bright orange will be the color of the season, especially in a bathing suit. Among Amazon swimsuits, this high-cut bikini features removable straps, so you can go for a bandeau style for your summer vacation trip and beyond. $31 $25 Shop Now

Tempt Me Two Piece Halter High Waist Bikini Amazon Tempt Me Two Piece Halter High Waist Bikini This retro bikini flatters and slims in all the right places. $36 $34 With Coupon Shop Now

fatty tiger Sexy Brazilian Bikini Set Amazon fatty tiger Sexy Brazilian Bikini Set At just $26 for a top and bottom, this Amazon bikini is a steal — and with its impressive quality, you might as well get it in several colors. $26 Shop Now

Blooming Jelly Tie Knot High Rise Two Piece Swimsuit Amazon Blooming Jelly Tie Knot High Rise Two Piece Swimsuit The high-waist trend meets timeless string bikini with polka dots for an unstoppable look at the beach with this Blooming Jelly two piece bathing suit. $34 Shop Now

Tempt Me Two Piece Bikini Flounce Halter Bathing Suit Amazon Tempt Me Two Piece Bikini Flounce Halter Bathing Suit Whether you're tall with a big bust or short with a small cup size, it's easy to feel confident in this high waisted two-piece swimsuit. $33 Shop Now

Best One Piece Swimsuits on Amazon:

Meyeeka One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon Meyeeka One-Piece Swimsuit Kick off summer on a bold and golden note with this neon yellow, cut-out swimsuit. $50 $32 Shop Now

CUPSHE Deep V Neck One Piece Swimsuit Amazon CUPSHE Deep V Neck One Piece Swimsuit With a plunging V neck and curve-hugging wrap waist, this one-piece is anything but matronly. $35 Shop Now

Viottiset One Shoulder Ruched One Piece Amazon Viottiset One Shoulder Ruched One Piece "I wasn’t sure what to expect when ordering this but I was pleasantly surprised," wrote one happy reviewer of this one-shoulder suit. "The quality of the fabric is great and the color is beautiful in person. I wore the swimsuit out to the pool for a few hours and had no issues. $46 $32 Shop Now

Holipick Plunge V Neck Monokini Amazon Holipick Plunge V Neck Monokini Your Labor Day Weekend is calling out for this sassy deep v neck mesh monokini. $35 Shop Now

Smismivo Tummy Control Swimwear Amazon Smismivo Tummy Control Swimwear If you're looking for tummy control swimwear, the ruching on this bathing suit does slimming magic — just check out some of the 20,000 5-star reviews. $33 Shop Now

La Blanca Women's Island Goddess Multi-Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit Amazon La Blanca Women's Island Goddess Multi-Strap Cross Back One Piece Swimsuit "The bathing suit is a literal miracle worker!" wrote one happy reviewer who is four months postpartum. "I was definitely feeling self conscious in a bathing suit, but am so glad I ordered this one because I now feel so confident." $125 $38-$83 Shop Now

Best Tankini Swimsuits on Amazon:

MiYang Solid Women's Maternity Swimsuit Wrap Front Tankini Amazon MiYang Solid Women's Maternity Swimsuit Wrap Front Tankini If you're looking for maternity swimwear, this tankini is super flattering and the two-piece set makes it convenient when a one-piece is challenging. It also happens to be one of the more affordable swimsuits. $27 $18-$26 Shop Now

Holipick High Neck Halter Tummy Control Two Piece Bathing Suit Amazon Holipick High Neck Halter Tummy Control Two Piece Bathing Suit As far as high neck swimsuits go, this is one of our favorites (and it's an Amazon best seller). Women's tankini swimsuits are at the top of our list for great beachwear—they flatter just about any figure. $34-$37 Shop Now

Tempt Me One Shoulder Tummy Control Top with Shorts Amazon Tempt Me One Shoulder Tummy Control Top with Shorts If you haven't tried a tankini swimsuit, they're some of the best swimsuits out there because they give you the coverage of a one piece swimsuit with the convenience of a two-piece. If you have water sports planned, you can switch out the bottoms for board shorts. $37 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

