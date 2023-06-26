The 15 Best Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop for Summer: Bikinis, One-Pieces and More Starting at $18
With summer in full swing, and the 4th of July right around the corner, we're in the thick of planning sunny getaways.
Like us, you probably have plans to make the most of your time outdoors and there's no doubt you're going to need a chic new swimsuit for lounging at the pool or the beach at your sunny destination. Luckily, Amazon has tons of incredible summer vacation essentials, including swimsuits. You can even grab a great deal on all sorts of cute and fun bathing suits available at Amazon — some of these amazing deals are priced as low as $18. We picked out our favorites to check out below.
As you start putting together your packing list and preparing for your next summer getaway, consult our list of the best swimwear from Amazon to add to your luggage. You won't be disappointed, because, from affordable, two-piece options that'll look good in any setting to stylish one-piece swimsuits from popular swimwear brands, we did the shopping for you.
Best Bikini Swimsuits on Amazon:
You can never go wrong with a classic triangle bikini, especially in this trendy brown shade. Featuring adjustable straps, this bikini top and bikini bottom duo is perfect for soaking up the sun.
There's no doubt bright orange will be the color of the season, especially in a bathing suit. Among Amazon swimsuits, this high-cut bikini features removable straps, so you can go for a bandeau style for your summer vacation trip and beyond.
This retro bikini flatters and slims in all the right places.
The high-waist trend meets timeless string bikini with polka dots for an unstoppable look at the beach with this Blooming Jelly two piece bathing suit.
Whether you're tall with a big bust or short with a small cup size, it's easy to feel confident in this high waisted two-piece swimsuit.
Best One Piece Swimsuits on Amazon:
Kick off summer on a bold and golden note with this neon yellow, cut-out swimsuit.
With a plunging V neck and curve-hugging wrap waist, this one-piece is anything but matronly.
"I wasn’t sure what to expect when ordering this but I was pleasantly surprised," wrote one happy reviewer of this one-shoulder suit. "The quality of the fabric is great and the color is beautiful in person. I wore the swimsuit out to the pool for a few hours and had no issues.
Your 4th of July destination is calling out for this sassy deep v neck mesh monokini.
If you're looking for tummy control swimwear, the ruching on this bathing suit does slimming magic — just check out some of the 20,000 5-star reviews.
Best Tankini Swimsuits on Amazon:
This pretty, flowy tankini set features soft cups and adjustable straps at the back, which means you can create the perfect fit for your beach body with this bathing suit.
This tankini has more than 31,000 global ratings and 4.4 stars. This versatile design is a combination of a swimsuit and dress.
If you're looking for maternity swimwear, this tankini is super flattering and the two-piece set makes it convenient when a one-piece is challenging. It also happens to be one of the more affordable swimsuits.
As far as high neck swimsuits go, this is one of our favorites (and it's an Amazon best seller). Women's tankini swimsuits are at the top of our list for great summer beachwear—they flatter just about any figure.
If you haven't tried a tankini swimsuit, they're some of the best swimsuits out there because they give you the coverage of a one piece swimsuit with the convenience of a two-piece. If you have water sports planned, you can switch out the bottoms for board shorts.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
