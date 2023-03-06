Shopping

The 16 Best Easter Dresses to Shop Ahead of the Spring Holiday

By Charlotte Lewis
Easter Dresses
Old Navy

Easter is right around the corner — which means that soon enough, you'll be gearing up to attend everything from brunch celebrations and church services to Easter egg hunts, garden parties and even a formal dinner or two. Naturally, you'll need the perfect spring uniform to help get you through the holiday craze — and you can never go wrong with having a go-to Easter dress in your back pocket.

While dresses are great wardrobe staples to have in any season, Easter presents the perfect opportunity to put spring's biggest fashion trends on full display. Whether you're looking for a classic floral frock or an on trend denim dress, there are so many spring dress styles to shop — and have delivered just in time for the season's biggest holiday, too.

Below, shop our picks for the best Easter dresses for the spring holiday. 

Love and Blooms Blush Floral Print Off-the-Shoulder Dress
Lulu's
This floral off-the-shoulder dress with fitted bodice and flouncy skirt is a great choice for an Easter outdoor gathering.

$68
Short-Sleeve Waist-Defined Midi Shirt Dress
Old Navy
This denim shirt dress has a tie-waist belt that'll define your waist and help you look your Easter Sunday best.

$45
Draper James Connie Stripe Linen & Cotton Babydoll Dress
Nordstrom Rack
Stripes are everywhere this year and this spring dress, featuring ruffled straps and a babydoll design from Draper James is one you'll wear again and again. Pair with sneakers or strappy sandals.

$150$55
Floral Maxi Slip Dress
Old Navy
This yellow floral slip silhouette is the perfect look for the upcoming Easter holiday.

$40
SheIn Women's Floral Tie Front Ruffle Mini Dress
Amazon
This lilac floral wrap dress is available in thirty other colors, so you can choose which pattern best suits your Easter mood.

$30
Sleeveless Ruffle Sleeve Floral Print Mini Dress
Amazon
Go straight from church to brunch in this high-neck ruffled dress.

$38
A-Line Embroidery Casual Party Dress
Amazon
Stay cute and covered in this long sleeve dress with flared skirt, available with Prime Delivery.

$33
Boho Long Maxi Dress
Walmart
This soft dress with high-low hem is a perfect spring dress.

$16
Allegra K Women's Square Neck Puff Sleeves Casual Midi Smocked Floral Dresses
Walmart
For a church-friendly dress, try out this square neck midi with stylish puffed sleeves.

$35$31
Casual Flowy Pleated Loose Dresses with Pockets
Amazon
Stay comfortable in this loose-flowing dress with pockets, available in several different floral patterns and colors for spring.

$36
Easter Day Women's Blue Bunny Rabbit Tunic Dress
Amazon
Be the coolest mom on the block in this kischy Easter bunny printed shirt dress.

$36
Sleeveless Ruffle Sleeve Round Neck Mini Dress
Amazon
Embrace the casual elegance of this ruffled mini dress in any of the available fresh spring colors.

$38
Nine.Eight Women's Wrap Maxi Dress
Walmart
This paisley maxi is as sophisticated as it is comfortable, and it's available in 16 other colorways.

$25$15
Faux Wrap Swiss Dot V-Neck Dress
Amazon
Show off your figure in this belted wrap dress in any of the available spring colors.

$43$36
CeCe Tie Sleeve Shift Dress
Nordstrom
This stunning plus size shift is available in bold colors for spring, all of which will arrive by Easter Sunday.

$129
Tie Back Long Sleeve Square Neck Mini Dress
Amazon
Show off your shoulders in this youthful spring dress, as perfect for brunch as it is for Easter dinner.

$40

