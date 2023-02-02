The 17 Best Moisturizers for Your Face and Body This Winter: Shop Laneige, Tatcha, Sunday Riley and More
Winter is well underway with temperatures seriously dropping — especially on the East Coast — which means you are likely experiencing dryer skin than usual. Between the freezing temperatures outside and blowing heaters inside, your skin loses moisture quicker than ever in the winter months. To help you achieve glowing, hydrated skin in any climate, we've rounded up the best moisturizers with hyaluronic acid for your face and body to add to your winter skincare routine.
With so many lotions, creams and gels on the market, you might be confused about what to look for when picking out your holy grail face moisturizer. Luckily, we're here to make it easy for you with plenty of options that restore and protect your skin's barrier. If you've got sensitive skin or acne prone skin, be sure to look for an unscented option with skin-soothing ingredients such as squalane, glycerin and vitamin E. If you have an oily skin type, opt for a gel-cream hybrid as opposed to a rich cream. And if glowing skin is your top priority, a vitamin C-infused hydrator can help you look luminous despite the cold.
No matter your budget or skin concern or skin type, we've found the best face and body moisturizers at every price point from our favorite brands: Laneige, Sunday Riley, La Roche-Posay, Augustinus Bader and Cetaphil, just to name a few. Below, shop our favorite products for hydrated, healthy skin all winter long.
Best Face Moisturizers of 2023
Made with Okinawan algae and hyaluronic acid, this cream locks in moisture. It's full of hydrating plant-derived ingredients that are ideal for dry skin. The Dewy Skin Cream can be used on combination skin for those who prefer a moisturizer with a richer texture.
Your complexion deserves to be nourished, hydrated and glowing all year long. This deeply hydrating moisturizer works to protect skin against pollution, revealing brighter-looking skin.
This deeply hydrating daily moisturizer promises to leave the skin supple and smooth. Using the brand's trademarked TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), the bouquet of natural ingredients, which have been optimized for skin cell renewal, soak into your skin. If that's not enough to convince you, it's also won numerous awards including the highly coveted number one spot in WWD Beauty Inc.'s The Greatest Skincare of All Time.
Formulated with skin-brightening vitamin C, this rich moisturizer can help you maintain your glow all winter long.
A lush cream moisturizer that replenishes your dry skin with long-lasting hydration for up to 100 hours.
Apply 1-2 pumps of Barefaced's moisturizer to your face, neck and chest to help brighten, reduce redness, and soothe dull skin. We particularly like that there is a good concentration of niacinamide in this hydrating lotion to help strengthen your skin’s moisture barrier and fight photodamage.
If you're looking for an affordable moisturizer that is gentle enough for all skin types, this unscented La Roche Posay option claims to repair your skin's barrier after one hour and improve texture over time with niancinamide.
Another wonderful budget-friendly option, Cetaphil is beloved by dermatologists for its gentle, unscented formula and intense hydration for ultra-dry skin.
This cult-favorite French skincare brand infuses products with skin-soothing thermal water, and this shea butter-enriched moisturizer is ideal for nourishing sensitive skin.
This gel-cream applies and absorbs like a gel, but provides all the hydration benefits of a cream.
The Best Body Moisturizers of 2023
Infused with glycerin, a type of humectant, and emollient shea butter, this dermatologist-approved moisturizer is an affordable and effective solution to dry skin on both face and body.
Try out the celeb-loved body cream that'll give you smooth, glowing skin all year long in a heavenly pistachio and salted caramel scent.
Treat your skin to high-quality hydration using Laneige's best selling moisturizer. The cream formula, infused with white tea leaves and amino acids, doubles as a toner and hydrator to gently improve the texture of your skin without drying.
Combat dry winter skin this winter season using Hempz nourishing and hydrating body lotion.
If you're in the market for an ultra-luxurious body moisturizer, look no further than Laura Mercier's soufflé body crème with the sultry, sweet aromas of amber and vanilla.
Kiehl's Creme de Corps body moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated especially during these cold winter months. This pouch carries 4 bottles worth of moisturizer so you can refill an empty bottle.
This cruelty-free formula is crafted with pure retinol, cocoa butter and squalane — all ingredients which work to target dry skin at the source.
